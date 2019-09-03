Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt

Alibaba's shares are already pricing in too much downside.

Investment Thesis

Alibaba (BABA) continues to deliver strong fundamental progress at an unstoppable pass. However, for now, trade war concerns are causing Alibaba's shares to be indiscriminately sold.

Realistically, Alibaba is unlikely to be permanently affected by any trade tariffs, as its business model is predominantly aligned to benefit from import of goods, rather than the export of goods.

Presently, investors en masse are avoiding any exposure to any Chinese stocks. But this mercurial emotional sentiment will diminish with time, and investors will once again return to reprice Alibaba closer to fair value.

Q2 2019: Strong & Stable Growth

Investors' passion for Chinese stocks has ebbed and flowed over the years.

At times, China is an unstoppable growth machine. At other times, concerns over Alibaba's Variable Interest Entity (VIE) surface.

However, investors should note that without VIEs Chinese companies would ultimately find it prohibitive to seek outside capital investments. I certainly am not a fan of just about any Chinese company. But Alibaba stands head and shoulders above the rest, and I believe it merits special attention as an outlier.

For so long Alibaba continues to post revenue growth of plus 30%, and even higher, that investors have started to ask, so what? With blanket comments that 'all Chinese companies are the same', and other, worse remarks too.

Admittedly, there are many Chinese companies which deserve this sort of comments, but not Alibaba. Why? Because it's hard to make up cash on a balance sheet.

Real Share Repurchases

Alibaba ended Q1 2020 with cash and equivalents of RMB212 billion ($29.6 billion), 6% of its market cap is cash. Even factoring in Alibaba's notes and bank borrowings, it has a net cash position of RMB 76 billion ($10 billion). Given management's conviction that the business is fundamentally strong and stable, as well as appreciating the fact that its shares remain incredibly undervalued, Alibaba set about repurchasing its stock.

Having repurchased $1.57 billion worth of stock last fiscal year, Alibaba wasted no time in launching a new repurchase program.

However, it should be noted that last fiscal year, the share repurchase authorization was for up to $6 billion. Consequently, given that Alibaba only actually bought back roughly 26% of the total amount announced shows weak assertion from management's part.

Having said that, these repurchases are starting to be reflected on the bottom line, because with top-line growth of 42%, the bottom line non-GAAP diluted EPS numbers jumped 56% to RMB 12.55 ($1.83), which for a company the size of Alibaba is no easy feat to accomplish.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Pick any metric from the table above, and you can see that Chinese stocks as a whole have fallen from grace. However, what's perhaps starker is that Amazon (AMZN) has not posted +25% revenue growth for nearly 2 years, and yet, Amazon's shares continue to be valued with exceedingly high expectations.

Amazon is being viewed as a company that can do not wrong. While Alibaba, on the other hand, despite posting strong and consistent top-line growth, as well as a share buyback, is being met with a lack of interest from investors.

Let's be honest, Amazon is highly unlikely to have any spare cash, after meeting its obligations to repurchase its shares any time soon. In fact, as of Q2 2019, its debt (not including operating leases) fully offsets its cash and equivalents so that its balance sheet is net cash neutral.

In summary, we have one company on one side of the planet which continues to be valued at ever-higher prices, with slowing growth rates and an inflexible balance sheet.

While on the other side, we have a company with soaring revenues, a strong and flexible balance sheet, a share repurchases program and a share price which has gone nowhere over the past two years.

The Bottom Line

Alibaba has numerous issues, no doubt. But very few companies are without blemishes. But I contend that at less than $450 billion market cap, this rapidly growing company, which is backed by a strong balance sheet, has priced in too much negativity already.

