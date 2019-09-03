Sun Art Retail: Betting On New Retail

The B2B business expects to grow revenue 50% YoY to RMB7.5 billion for FY2019, and management has guided it will deliver RMB10 billion in annual sales in the near future.

The B2C business achieved profitability in 1H2019, and profitability is expected to further improve with higher daily orders per store and ticket size and the introduction of delivery charges.

Sun Art Retail is restructuring 45 hypermarkets this year and plans to accelerate the pace of restructuring next year given that positive initial results have been observed at the restructured hypermarkets.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Sun Art Retail (OTCPK:SURRY) (OTCPK:SURRF) [6808:HK], the largest hypermarket operator in China, underwent a transformation and embraced a new business model of "New Retail" since November 2017 when Alibaba (BABA) took a 36.2% stake in the company. "New Retail" is a term coined and popularized by Alibaba founder Jack Ma to refer to the "integration of online and offline retail."

I am positive on the progress that Sun Art Retail has made in the past one to two years. The restructuring of hypermarkets is underway, with the restructured hypermarket in Shanghai delivering strong same-store sales growth. Its B2B business doubled sales in FY2018 and is expected to grow by 50% in FY2019. The company's B2C business has turned profitable in 1H2019 and profitability is expected to further improve by FY2020.

Sun Art Retail trades at 25.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, which is at a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 24 times. Sun Art Retail also offers a trailing 1.8% dividend yield.

Sun Art Retail's transition into the New Retail business model and its collaboration with shareholder Alibaba should deliver positive results in the mid-to-long term. In the near term, notwithstanding positive signs of growth and improvement highlighted in this article, I am concerned about a further slowdown in offline retail sales at its hypermarkets offsetting growth of the B2C and B2B businesses, and intense competition from other online B2C players potentially limiting the B2C business' ability to stay profitable by increasing prices and charging delivery fees. I am staying on the sidelines for now when it comes to a potential investment in Sun Art Retail, but I will be watching the company's developments and the competitive environment industry closely.

Company Description

Sun Art Retail is the largest hypermarket operator in China operating a total of 485 stores in 233 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in the country under the "Auchan" (76 stores) and "RT-Mart" (409 stores) banners or brands with a total Gross Floor Area or GFA of approximately 13 million sq m. In November 2017, Alibaba acquired a 36.2% stake in Sun Art Retail.

Sun Art Retail was formed in December 2000 from the merger of the "RT-Mart" and "Auchan" hypermarkets and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on July 2011.

On the company's website, Sun Art states that its priorities are to "reinvent the hypermarket complexes, to explore and deploy multi-formats, and to become a leading phygital (physical plus digital) innovator and a model of New Retail with not only omnichannel and multi-format but also O2O (Online-to-Offline) and B2B (Business-to-Business)." These will be discussed in the sections that follow.

Restructuring Of Hypermarkets Underway With Positive Initial Results

Prior to Alibaba taking a stake in the company in November 2017, Sun Art Retail was primarily a brick & mortar retailer. Since late-2018, Sun Art Retail commenced the restructuring of its hypermarkets by optimizing its product offerings and store displays to cater to demand from the middle to upper-tier segment of customers. The company's hypermarkets were also restructured with the aim of complementing online sales as part of the New Retail business model.

The optimization of Sun Art Retail's product offerings involved increasing the number of Stock Keeping Units or SKUs of fresh products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood. There was also an increase in SKUs for products attractive to the middle to upper-tier segment of customers and those suitable for online sales as well. In terms of enhancing the shopping experience of consumers, Sun Art Retail introduced a new retail concept "Lifestore" which aims to reinvent hypermarket stores as social gathering centers where consumers can shop, eat, learn, and share. Under the Lifestore concept, restructured hypermarkets have dedicated dining areas where consumers can purchase fresh food and have them prepared on the spot.

Notably, Sun Art Retail's first restructured and rejuvenated hypermarket, a 20-year old store in Shanghai, delivered positive same-store sales growth which were 10% higher than the company's other stores in Shanghai which have been not been restructured.

This restructured Shanghai hypermarket also achieved a double-digit same-store sales growth for its fresh products segment, which is a key focus of restructuring efforts. At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 7, 2019, Sun Art Retail explained why it is focusing on fresh products as part of the hypermarkets' restructuring:

Now another question about restructuring of our hypermarket. Part of our GFA (Gross Floor Area) will be devoted to fresh. So fresh products will increase in terms of GFA...So for -- also for our fresh products, the Yangpu (one of the districts of Shanghai) store is growing significantly. And we also have a deli shop, which is growing by 15% to 20% for fresh products. So we have to be -- we have to know that these are major contributions. And this year, we will be extending and renovating a number of our hypermarkets. And as a result, there will be more sales revenue from them. I am sure of that. And that is the reason why we have this major project.

As of August 2019, Sun Art Retail has already completed the restructuring of two hypermarkets, with five to six stores currently in the process of restructuring. In FY2019, approximately 45 (38 RT-Mart stores and 7 Auchan stores) of Sun Art Retail's hypermarkets will be renovated.

Sun Art Retail highlighted at its 1H2019 results briefing on August 7, 2019, that it will accelerate the pace of restructuring of hypermarkets next year given that positive results have already been seen for the restructured hypermarkets:

And by next year, we want the pace of restructuring of hypermarkets to quicken because we want there to be a new format hypermarket. Through this 1 year or half year of attempts and trials, we see that we can be pretty confident. The customers, they want a convenient and better consumption experience in the hypermarket. And I went to the Yangpu store recently, and I see a lot of young customers coming into the stores, and the number of customers are also increasing. That is because of the shopping experience. And we have just only started with this project. In the future, there will be big growth. And how fast will the growth be? Let us not put our aims too high at this moment because we will have to work on it still next year...So if you look at the physical store increase, it is encouraging. But the young people nowadays, young consumers, they really like online shopping. And therefore, offline is indeed under pressure, and that is exactly the reason why we restructure our hypermarket. And this is the right way forward. I have been to the hypermarket. And the -- my staff tell me there are more young customers coming back to the physical store, coming back to our hypermarket. So the customer flow is growing and growing, and it is getting better. And this is a shop manager telling me this.

B2C Business Achieves Breakeven With Further Improvement In Profitability Expected

Sun Art Retail's key focus for the New Retail business model is its B2C (Business-To-Consumer) home delivery business which is complemented by the restructuring of its hypermarkets discussed in the preceding section.

By the end of 2018, all of Sun Art Retail's 480-plus hypermarkets were integrated into an one-hour delivery service via Taoxianda, the fresh delivery section of Alibaba's Taobao mobile application. In March 2019, Sun Art Retail further expanded the distribution area of its stores from 3 km to 5km. Consumers can also access Sun Art Retail's one-hour delivery service via RT-Mart Fresh, Auchan Dao Jia and Eleme (online food delivery service owned by Alibaba), and Alibaba's Tmall Supermarket. As of June 2019, the B2C businesses' orders per store per day was over 700 with an average ticket size of RMB62 and an on-time delivery rate of more than 99%.

Significantly, fresh products accounted for over half of the B2C businesses' sales, which makes the restructuring of Sun Art Retail's hypermarkets even more crucial.

Looking ahead, Sun Art Retail targets for the B2C businesses' daily orders per store to increase to 1,000 and average ticket size to grow to RMB65 by end-2019. The B2C business already exceeded 1,000 daily orders per store during Alibaba's mid-year "6.18 Shopping Festival", so the year-end target is achievable. The average offline ticket size is approximately RMB80, so there is still room to grow.

Sun Art Retail's B2C business already achieved profit break-even (prior to deducting user/traffic acquisition costs) in 1H2019 and there is further upside to profitability. The company started trials involving the sharing of inventories with Tmall Supermarket in August 2019 which could contribute an incremental 200 daily orders per store fulfilling Tmall Supermarket's orders, and it plans to charge delivery fees at approximately RMB2.5 per ticket in 2020.

Sun Art Retail explained how it was able to achieve profitability for its B2C business and guided for improved profitability in FY2020 at its 1H2019 earnings call:

You may ask, why are you already profitable? Well, one, our gross margin is higher than expected, 22.5%. But actually, for the first half, it was 24%. So you would ask, why is the gross margin that high? Well, online, it's all packaged goods. And the gross margin in itself is higher. And also, we have a lot of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook goods. And these are processed goods. And the gross margin there is also higher. So it is higher than expected. This model is good. And also, our fulfillment order. We thought that the cost for fulfillment was RMB 2.8. But actually, it's RMB 2.7. So our profit will continue to increase. And also, it is 1.6 in terms of the -- our depreciation for each order. So each order had been more profitable all in all and then better than expected. The profitability is better than we had expected. And next year, this will continue to grow.

B2B Business Is Growing Rapidly

Sun Art Retail launched its B2B (Business-to-Business) mobile application "RT-Mart e Lu Fa" in March 2017. Sun Art Retail's B2B business supplies over half a million registered clients (such as retailers, wholesalers, corporate caterers, and other hospitality & food businesses) with over 20,000 SKUs of which fresh products contribute more than a quarter of B2B sales. Most of the B2B business' clients are located within a 20 km radius of its stores, but there are clients located as far as 100 km away from the company's stores.

The B2B business' ability to supply fresh products is a key competitive advantage vis-a-vis other B2B competitors, as evidenced by the company's comments at its 1H2019 earnings call:

Next, we will talk about B2B. For B2B operations, it continues to grow. B2B business includes fresh products and covering a full range of products. In the Mainland of China, there is a lot of B2B businesses, and they are concerned with standard products. They rarely cover fresh products. For our Sun Art B2B business, it also includes fresh products. And it is about 20,000 SKUs, which is covering a full range of the products. And all our stores have rolled out B2B business.

Sun Art Retail is guiding for the B2B business to grow revenue by 50% YoY in FY2019 to approximately RMB7.5 billion and it expects the B2B business "will become one of the RMB10 billion turnover club members in the near future." The B2B business has been growing rapidly since its inception, doubling its revenue to approximately RMB5 billion in FY2018.

In the mid-to-long term, the growth potential of B2B business remains significant with Sun Art Retail emphasizing that there are "6 million independent stores in our catchment areas" versus its current half a million strong registered client base.

Valuation

Sun Art Retail trades at 25.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 23.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$7.63 as of August 30, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 24 times.

Sun Art Retail also offers a trailing 1.8% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Sun Art Retail are a slower-than-expected economic growth in China affecting consumer purchasing power, the company's new B2B and B2C businesses falling short of expectations and potential disagreement between the company's key shareholders, Alibaba and Auchan Retail International S.A. over the future strategic direction of the company.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.