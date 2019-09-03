Turning Points For The Week Of August 26-30: 25% Recession Probability In The Next 6-12 Months

Softness in industrial production and the moving averages of the monthly increase in establishment jobs are concerning.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point".

Overall conclusion: my recession probability in the next 6-12 months is still at 25%. While the long-leading numbers are good, there is weakness in a large number of leading numbers. Combined with the slowdown in industrial production and sharper-than-usual decline in the 3 and 6-month moving averages of establishment job gains and we wind-up with sufficient cause for concern.

Long-Leading Indicators:

Last week, the BEA released the latest corporate earnings data, which was very positive:

Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments) increased $105.8 billion in the second quarter, in contrast to a decrease of $78.7 billion in the first quarter (table 10). Profits of domestic financial corporations increased $4.0 billion in the second quarter, compared with an increase of $22.2 billion in the first quarter. Profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations increased $43.5 billion, in contrast to a decrease of $108.2 billion. Rest-of-the-world profits increased $58.3 billion, compared with an increase of $7.3 billion. In the second quarter, receipts increased $39.9 billion, and payments decreased $18.5 billion.

The charts for the data show the turnaround: In the latest report, corporate profits printed an expansion high (left chart) which returned the Y/Y percentage change for this series to positive territory (right chart).

The leading financial indicators are positive: The BBB yield (left chart) is near its lowest level of the last five years, indicating there is no stress in the lower-rated credit markets. The Federal Reserve is increasing money stock at an increasing pace (right chart).

Long-leading indicators conclusion: the data here is positive. Corporations are once-again profitable and there is no stress in the credit markets.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the good numbers: The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is near a 50-year low. Although this data series typically turns sharply higher between 6-12 months before a recession, it currently shows no signs of doing so. New orders for consumer durable goods reached a cycle high in the latest report (left chart) which has kept the Y/Y percentage change at solid levels (right chart). With the exception of car sales -- which peaked a few years ago and have trended sideways since -- consumers have continued to spend on durable goods.

Next, let's look at the bad numbers, starting with new orders for business durable goods. New orders for capital goods excluding aircraft have trended sideways for the last year (left chart), resulting in the Y/Y percentage change now becoming modestly negative (right chart). A look at key components shows why: The Y/Y percentage change in new orders for machinery (in blue), computers (in red), and primary metals (in green) are clearly trending lower. Primary metals orders -- which supply the raw material for outputs -- have contracted sharply in the last four months. New machinery orders have contracted in three of the last four months and computer orders are just barely positive. This data shows that business has clearly put the brakes on all durables orders save for what is absolutely essential. While hiring overall is still strong, employers are clearly cutting back on the hours worked of manufacturing employees; the average weekly hours worked of manufacturing workers have been dropping for the last 18 months.

The financial markets are clearly concerned: The stock market (left chart) has sold-off due to growth fears while the treasury market (right chart) has inverted. Various measures of the belly of the curve have been inverted for, in some cases, the last 7 months. The left chart shows the 10//7/5-year-3-month spread while the right chart shows the 7/5/3-year--year spread. The former started to invert at the beginning of the second quarter while the latter inverted at the end of last year.

And, finally, there are 1-unit building permits: The data started to trend lower at the beginning of 2018 (left chart). While it has increased the last three months the Y/Y percentage change is still negative (right chart).

Leading Indicators conclusion: there's a fairly wide swath of soft data. Businesses have cut back on durable goods orders while also consistently cutting the hours of manufacturing employees. The financial markets are concerned enough about growth to cause an equity market sell-off and bond market inversion. Finally, new building permits are still contracting on a Y/Y basis.

Coincidental indicators:

Here, there are two important soft patches in the data. Let's start with industrial production:

Industrial production started to decline at the end of last year (left chart) which has caused its Y/Y percentage change to trend lower (right chart). The Y/Y number is very close to contracting.

Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve; author's calculation

The chart above shows the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages for the average monthly increases in payroll jobs. The 3-month data (in blue) has dropped sharply since the end of last year. The 6-month data has dropped sharply as well, confirming the softness in the hiring data.

On the plus side, retail sales have returned to their rising status:

Retail sales dropped in the 4Q18-1Q19 as a result of the government shut-down and financial market sell-off. But that trend reversed; in the latest report, retail sales printed a series high for this expansion.

Coincidental data conclusion: the softness in the industrial production data shows that business is slowing down. And, the decline in the moving averages for establishment job growth indicates a level of softness that should raise some concern.

