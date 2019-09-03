Minor International: Waiting For A Better Entry Opportunity With Thai Hospitality Giant

Going forward, Minor International's interest expenses are expected to be reduced with the decrease in gearing, repayment and refinancing of loans, and further asset recycling.

The completion of the acquisition of NH Hotel Group, or NHH, a Spanish hotel chain with a significant presence in Europe and Americas, brings synergies to the hotel business.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed Minor hospitality company International Public Company Limited (OTCPK:MNILY) (OTC:MNILF) (OTCPK:MINOF) [MINT:TB] is a long-term play on the growth of hospitality, leisure and tourism globally. In the near term, its Thailand hotels are still under pressure from the global economic slowdown and ongoing trade tensions, while its food businesses in Australia and Thailand face digital disruption threats.

A recovery in international tourist arrivals in July 2019 and government incentives to boost domestic tourism should help Minor International's Thailand hotel business, while the company's investments in digital capabilities and delivery initiatives should enable its food business to tackle competition from food delivery service providers. There are also synergies to be realized from Minor International's acquisition of Spanish hotel group, NH Hotel Group (OTC:NHHEF) (OTCPK:NHHEY), or NHH in October 2018. Deleveraging and asset recycling activities should help to lower the company's gearing and reduce interest costs.

Minor International currently trades at 25.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, representing a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 28 times. Nevertheless, given the cyclical nature of hospitality business, I suggest a lower entry price of Bt31 pegged to 20 times FY2019 P/E.

Company Description

Started in 1978 with a beachfront resort in Pattaya, Thailand, Minor International is now one of Asia's largest hospitality and leisure companies with more than 520 hotels and resorts, 2,200 restaurants, and 490 retail trading points of sale in Thailand and in 62 markets globally.

Minor International is focused on three core businesses: hospitality, restaurants, and lifestyle brands distribution.

The company is a hotel owner, operator, and investor with a portfolio of over 76,000 rooms across more than 520 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, and Minor International brands in 54 countries worldwide. Minor International also operates shopping plazas and entertainment, residential properties, and a points-based vacation club as part of its hospitality business.

Minor International is also one of Asia's largest restaurant companies with over 2,200 casual dining and quick-service restaurant outlets system-wide in 27 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, Riverside and Benihana brands.

It is one of Thailand's largest distributors of lifestyle brands with over 490 points of sale, focusing primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Its brands include Anello, Bodum, Bossini, Brooks Brothers, Charles & Keith, Esprit Etam, Joseph Joseph, OVS, Radley, Save My Bag, Scomadi, Zwilling J.A., Henckels and Minor Smart Kids. In addition, Minor International also operates contract manufacturing business.

Minor International's Revenue And Earnings Contribution By Business And Geographical Segments

Source: Minor International's 2Q2019 Company Profile Presentation

Minor International's Global Business Operations

Source: Minor International's 2Q2019 Company Profile Presentation

Thailand Hotels Should Benefit From A Recovery In Tourist Arrivals And Incentives To Boost Domestic Tourism

Minor International's Thailand hotels business performed well in 2Q2019. All of the company's owned hotels in Bangkok reported positive RevPAR (Revenue per available room) growth in 2Q2019 and the Anantara Riverside Bangkok and Anantara Siam hotels even achieved double-digit RevPAR growth. Occupancy for Minor International's Thailand hotels rose from 77% in 2Q2018 to 81% in 2Q2019, while Average Daily Rate or ADR increased 3.2% YoY to Bt4,685 for the quarter. This strong performance was achieved despite a mere 1.1% growth in international tourist arrivals in Thailand in 2Q2019.

In the near term, Minor International's Thailand hotels business should benefit from a recovery in tourist arrivals. In July 2019, international tourist arrivals in Thailand grew 4.7% YoY to 3.3 million. Specifically, tourists arrivals from China grew 5.8% YoY in July which was the first month of growth in half a year. Chinese tourists accounted for 28% of international tourist arrivals in Thailand in 2018. This was possibly driven by the extension of the waiver of the visa-on-arrival fee (Bt2,000 per person) waiver for tourists (who are the citizens of these 21 countries which includes China) for another six months from October 2019 to April 2020. Indian tourist arrivals grew 25.9% YoY in July 2019; they accounted for a mere 4% of Thailand's international tourist arrivals in 2018 and could be a new growth driver in the future.

Thailand is also promoting domestic tourism. It was announced in August 2019 that domestic tourists who travel outside their home provinces will receive a Bt1,000 cash handout and a 15% cash rebate for qualifying tourism expenditure.

These measures should help to support Thailand's tourism industry and Minor International's Thailand hotels business in the face of slowing economic growth and U.S.-China trade tensions.

In the midterm, Thailand should remain an attractive tourist destination, and Minor International already has plans in place to expand its hotel portfolio for 2020. These include a new hotel management contract for a 60-room Anantara hotel in Bang Krachao, a new hotel management contract for an 83-room Avani hotel in Krabi and a new 328-room hotel to be opened in Khao Lak in 2020.

Acquisition Of NH Hotel Group Brings Synergies

Minor International completed the acquisition of NH Hotel Group or NHH, a Spanish hotel chain with 317 hotels in Europe and 67 hotels in Americas with a total of 59,682 rooms, in October 2018.

NHH was the outperformer for Minor International in 1H2019. NHH's revenue and EBITDA grew 5% and 14% YoY in the first half of 2019, while RevPAR and ADR were up 4.7% and 4.5% YoY in the same period.

The acquisition of NHH was crucial in Minor Hotels' geographical diversification plans. Minor Hotels used to generate 94% of its revenue from Thailand in 2008. Following the completion of the NHH acquisitions, international hotels outside of Thailand contributed 87% of Minor Hotels' 1H2019 top line.

There are also further synergies to be realized from Minor International's acquisition of NHH.

Firstly, Minor Hotels has plans to launch a single-brand loyalty program. Minor Hotels is part of Global Hotel Alliance, the largest alliance of independent hotel brands globally operating a multi-brand loyalty program. On the other hand, NHH has its own rewards program called NH Rewards with approximately 10 million customers. A single-brand loyalty program will allow travelers to accumulate points and redeem benefits at both Minor Hotels' existing hotels and the newly-acquired NHH hotels.

Secondly, Minor Hotels has managed to increase bookings for NHH by leveraging on its sales network and client database of Asian, Chinese and Middle Eastern clients. Minor International highlighted this at the company's 2Q2019 earnings call:

The bookings have - we managed to already increase our bookings in NH from customer segments from Asia. Especially, we have driven our China market into NH. So, as you know, the European travelers, the Asians going to Europe is about 8%. And out of 8%, NH used to get only 1% of that. This year, that 1% has gone up, and our goal is to increase that, to keep increasing that 1% through our distribution channel and through connecting our context or our key relationship partners to the NH and also driving that. Ctrip (CTRP) has been a very successful connection so far with NH, and we are progressing with the others as well. We've increased the Middle Eastern market also into NH Hotels. So that's another market, which is now new going into Europe and South America as well. So I think -- so like -- so the integration plan is going ahead of schedule from where we actually plan. So which we are very comfortable and very happy as well.

Thirdly, Minor Hotels is expanding the reach of its Anantara brand in Spain, NHH's home market. It already has two Anantara-branded hotels in Spain and plans to open another six to seven Anantara-branded hotels in the country by the end of this year. Minor International credits the acquisition of NHH as the key driver for the Anantara brand's expansion in Spain, saying at the 2Q2019 results briefing that this is "because we already have the infrastructure in Europe which can support it."

Food Business Hit By Weak Consumer Spending And Digital Disruption

Minor Food, Minor International's food business, delivered disappointing results in 1H2019. Minor Food's revenue was up 3% YoY in 1H2019, but EBITDA and net profit declined -2% and -17% YoY over the same period. The positive revenue growth for Minor Food was the result of a 6% increase in the number of outlets being partially offset by negative same-store sales growth of -3.8% for 1H2019.

Minor Food's Thailand and Australia businesses recorded negative same-store sales growth of -5.6% and -2.3% in 2Q2019, while the China business did slightly better with a positive low single-digit same-store sales growth in the quarter. The -17% YoY decrease in 1H2019 net profit was primarily due to costs associated with investments in digital capabilities with respect to both IT systems and talent acquisitions. Minor Food hired a new Chief Digital Officer, who was formerly the Head of Digital for HSBC Bank worldwide. Minor Food had to invest in digital capabilities as it was affected by digital disruption, more specifically food delivery services.

Minor International highlighted what it is doing to counter the threat of digital disruption for its food business at its 2Q2019 results briefing on August 19, 2019:

The Bangkok (Thailand) marketplace is continuing to be affected by a changing consumer patterns...Their increased usage of delivery services for both goods and food being delivered to the office and to home is still continuing to grow...Going forward in Thailand. We are continuing to give customers open accessibility through digital and physical channels...We have delivery systems, in other words, the Get, the Grab operators, Food Panda (food delivery service operators), are changing the marketplace. And what we've had to do was deal with that. And as you remember, or if you're not aware of it, we introduced our own delivery service back in February, where you can place an order on an app, you can have multiple brands delivered with one driver, which was quite unique at that point in time. We believe that focusing on delivery is a very integral part of the company's future... The Australian marketplace, along with slowing economics is also seeing a shift on how people are shopping...And we've had to adapt to that and adapt to it. Our call center is still a very strong tool to Minor food, in particularly, the Pizza Company. Our own apps, both through the Pizza Company, and as I mentioned before, 1112 delivery for combined orders, those 2 are still very strong. Then starting as of the 10th of August, we started to work with the third-party aggregators. This was bought along by the fact that we believe that, if you imagine that the marketplace being a shopping center. If you walk into a shopping center, and you don't have one of our brands, we don't get an opportunity. What we've done is we've worked with the third-party aggregators, placing our brands on their services, so that it gives the consumer accessibility to us. But again, we will make sure that we use the strength of our call center and our own app to ensure that we still control ourselves.

The economic slowdown and weak consumer sentiment in Thailand and Australia are not helping Minor Food as well. A survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce found that Thai consumer confidence index fell to 75 points in July, representing a 22-month low since October 2017; while Thailand's 2Q2019 GDP growth of 2.3% was the lowest in five years. Things are no better in Australia, with economists expecting Australia to report the worst GDP growth in a decade on Wednesday September 4, 2019. Australia's service sector (which includes food retailers and restaurants) showed a decline in business activity in August 2019 with the CBA Composite Purchasing Managers Index decreased from 52.1 in July 2019 to 49.5 in August 2019.

The 2H2019 outlook for Minor Food remains challenging because of weak consumer spending, and it will take time for Minor Food's investments in digital capabilities and delivery initiatives to bear fruit.

Deleveraging And Asset Recycling To Reduce Interest Costs

Minor International's gross debt-to-equity and net debt-to-equity ratios were 1.55 and 1.40, respectively, as of end-2Q2019. The company is targeting to bring its gross debt-to-equity ratio down to 1.30 by end of FY2019. This gross gearing target will be achieved by an increase in its equity base with 2H2019 net profit contribution, asset recycling activities, and refinancing of existing loans.

On June 27, 2019, Minor International announced that it has entered into agreements to sell three of its hotels in Portugal, Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa, Tivoli Oriente Lisboa and AVANI Avenida Liberdade Lisbon, which it will then lease back. The company will receive sales proceeds of approximately EUR 313 million and recognize a net gain of EUR 62 million. Besides bolstering its equity base with the net gain from the sale, Minor International will be using the entire EUR 313 million divestment proceeds to repay part of its bridge loan, with the remaining EUR 75 million portion of its bridge loan refinancing with a term loan in 3Q2019.

At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call, Minor International elaborated on its asset recycling strategy and plans:

So now we have much more traction in terms of international investors as well, which will enable us to also do a further asset recycling as to what we have done, like NH did the asset in Barbizon, as I said to you, last year. We have done Tivoli. We have few more to go. So that will then further reduce our debt moving forward...Because our main key focus is, on the mature assets, the assets which are mature and where we can get a higher multiple in terms of return, we will look at them to do a sale and leaseback...On the Tivoli in Portugal, the 3 hotels, we managed to get 20x EBITDA multiple, and we've kept the asset and we keep 75% off the EBITDA as well, because we make sure that any lease we do, our lease coverage -- are leased to -- debt to leases about 1.5x, just to make sure we're fully covered so that in a downturn, we're not exposed, and we want to be careful to mitigate that risk as well. So we're quite careful. So I think in that process, we're going to hand pick some of the assets. We're not -- we don't want to rush into the market and start to sell, because then it sends the wrong message and people will ask for a discount. And it's all about leveraging the price. And also making sure that we keep these assets on a sale and leaseback, because what we don't want to do is to just sell and lose the asset. We want to sell and retain the asset and retain the EBITDA. So we want to have the cake and also eat the cake as well. So -- and that's our key strategy to make sure that we don't lose any of the earning potential.

The limitation of Minor International's asset recycling strategy is that it will be focused on its European property assets. Minor International is unlikely to do sales and leaseback transactions for its Thailand hotels for two key reasons. Firstly, the market for sales and leaseback transactions in Thailand is less developed, as most property owners are individuals or families who prefer to own assets instead of leasing them. In comparison, there are more institutional investors and funds which own properties in Europe who have to dispose of their assets when their funds reach the end of their cycles, which results in a mature market for such transactions. Secondly, Minor International is earning a decent high single-digit return on its Thailand assets, and it will have to incur a significant capital gains tax if it divests these domestic properties.

As per management's comments at the 2Q2019 earnings call highlighted above, Minor International is likely to have further asset recycling or sales and leaseback transactions in 2H2019.

Going forward, Minor International's interest expenses are expected to be reduced with the decrease in gearing, repayment and refinancing of loans, and further asset recycling.

Valuation

Minor International trades at 25.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 23.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of Bt38.75 as of September 2, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 28 times.

The stock offers a trailing 1.1% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Minor International are lower-than-expected tourist arrivals affecting its Thailand hotels, a slowdown in European economic growth which is negative for NHH and weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment impacting its Thailand food business.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.