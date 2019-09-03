Project $1M: A Correction Now Looks Increasingly Likely

August brought a return to reality for Project $1M, the concentrated high growth portfolio that I run. After having progressively skipped through the year higher and higher, August finally threatened a more meaningful correction, with several days providing declines of 2-3%. The portfolio finished the month slightly lower, by about 0.3%. For a variety of reasons, my growth portfolio was spared the worst of the declines and ended up still outperforming the S&P 500 index, which had only its second down month for the year (the other being May), finishing down some 1.67%.

For much of August, markets threatened to dive more aggressively negative, somehow managing to stem the decline. As has been the trend so far this year, concerns of recession brought on by the US President's aggressive stance against China have been responsible for the waxing and waning in sentiment and performance of the index. Once again, it was the strong performance of a couple of key names in the portfolio through earnings season that saved Project $1M from larger embarrassment.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long-term hold of a clutch of high growth, cash generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M businesses around here and there, depending on sentiment; however, I am focused on the long-term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long-term horizon. For those that are new to the project, here are Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn a capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying businesses and holding high quality businesses, helping returns compound and minimizing tax and trading costs. The $275,000 has been fully deployed, and will not be added to for the rest of the project's duration.

Project $1M ended August with a balance of just under $519,000 roughly on par where it ended in July. In spite of all of the volatility for the month, all the up and down days, when everything was said and done for August, there was hardly any change. This is one of the main reasons that I’m loathed to tinker, touch or tweak anything in the portfolio unless there is a fundamental business event that materially impairs one of the holdings. For the most part, if nothing has changed, and nothing is broken, I’m just happy for things to motor on status quo. The portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 for July as well as for the year to date. The portfolio has returned just shy of 40% in 2019 so far, well in excess of the 18% return of the S&P 500 during this period. The month's winners were Nanosonics and Pro Medicus (once again), each with returns above 10% for the month. Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) was a notable detractor.

Nanosonics

This very promising, early stage infection control business has returned over 100% year to date, and was up a solid 20% in August alone. Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF) is a business that I have had in the Project $1M portfolio for a little while now, but it is a rather niche healthcare business which is not at all well covered. Nanosonics provides infection control for ultrasound probe handling. Specifically, the company has developed a high level disinfection system ("hld") that allows for the automated removal of transmitted viruses that linger from the reuse of ultrasound probes in clinical procedures. The reason for the strong performance in August was Nanosonics reported FY 2019 numbers which were quite exceptional. Unit sales were up 18%, full-year revenues were up almost 40%, with operating profit almost tripling. Nanosonics' market penetration globally is still small, and with accelerated momentum in select European markets, such as the UK, Germany and France, and Japan likely to occur during 2020, Nanosonics is poised to benefit from revenue streams from new markets coming online. Much was also made in the reported results of Nanosonics' product pipeline. Nanosonics provided a more concrete timeline of new product launches and indicated that its next product would debut toward the end of 2020.

The advantage of having a couple of early stage businesses like Nanosonics in the portfolio is that they continue to be propelled by secular trends, and yet they are small enough that they are not overwhelmed by negative macroeconomic forces. Thus, even continued steady progress leads to outsized results and strong share price performance, in spite of volatility that may be otherwise impacting markets.

Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF) also had a very strong August, again courtesy of very robust revenue and earnings. The leading radiology imaging company had a particularly good FY 2019 result, with revenues increasing almost 50% to A$50M, and after-tax profit up almost 91%. 2019 saw Pro Medicus win contracts with Duke Health, Massachusetts General, and a German government hospital. None of these deals contributed any revenue to the great 2019 result, so things look positive to start the new year. In particular, the quality of the new contract wins that Pro Medicus acquired during the year should have a couple of very tangible effects.

Firstly, the signaling value to the broader private radiology market from wins with these prestigious academic institutions such as Duke Health provides anyone evaluating Pro Medicus with a badge of integrity and assurance. It signifies to the market that someone with the resources and time to investigate the platform has done so, and therefore the level of due diligence that needs to occur to deploy the platform is reduced. This is akin to 'if it's good enough for Duke Health, it's good enough for me'. These marquee wins should not only help to get new business closed, but possibly help meaningfully accelerate sales cycles also.

In addition, the radiology departments at these large academic institutions process an incredibly high volume of radiology procedures. One of Pro Medicus' stated goals is to take the core platform and incorporate elements of artificial intelligence into the platform to make anomaly detection easier, and hence, improving the productivity of the platform for the radiologists. Key to achieving this aim is to process the greatest volume of images, to get the broadest, most comprehensive database to analyze. Having marquee educational institutions onboard as adopters will certainly help in this regard.

Future Outlook

I believe the balance of the year will bring about heightened volatility, much of this to the downside. August certainly started to show signs of this, but I expect this will pick up once we head into September. The key triggers for volatility will continue to be the US-China trade dispute and an increasingly negative economic outlook that suggests that we are headed for a significant deceleration in growth, if not a global recession. I expect that any tangible lack of progress on the trade talks between now and the end of the year will be a trigger for at least a 10% sell-off, which I have been expecting to occur for some time. I feel more confident in my outlook now that we will have this 10% decline, and that Project $1M will only finish up some 20-25%, as opposed to near 40%, which is where it sits today. I am not concerned on the outlook for any of the individual positions should we see a global recession. All the portfolio positions have been selected on the basis of benefiting from secular tailwinds, and none of the businesses are cyclical in nature. While valuation ratios will certainly decline in the event of a negative macro outlook, I believe all of my holdings will continue to make money, increase revenues and grow profits. To the extent that continues to happen, they will all remain core holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.