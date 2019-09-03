September 2019: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

Overall, we believe that over the next three months, total supply will be growing faster (on an annualized basis) than total demand, ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be looser relative to 2018.

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to decline in annual terms over the next three months.

Natural gas exports in June were the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973.

Electric power deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for June 2019. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for July and August, and conclude with our latest forecast for September, October, and November.

June Overview

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas increased by 6.30% y-o-y in June 2019 to 81.96 bcf/d. Consumption edged up by only 2.40% y-o-y to 69.98 bcf/d due to cooler weather. However, exports surged by as much as 37.20% y-o-y to 11.98 bcf/d.

Overall, year-over-year total consumption of dry natural gas in June 2019 increased in three of the four consuming sectors. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in June 2019 were:

Residential deliveries : 129 Bcf, or 4.3 Bcf/d, which was up 8.4% compared with 4.0 Bcf/d in June 2018. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2011.

: 129 Bcf, or 4.3 Bcf/d, which was up 8.4% compared with 4.0 Bcf/d in June 2018. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2011. Commercial deliveries: 144 Bcf, or 4.8 Bcf/d, which was up 2.9% compared with 4.7 Bcf/d in June 2018. Commercial deliveries were the highest for the month since 2002.

144 Bcf, or 4.8 Bcf/d, which was up 2.9% compared with 4.7 Bcf/d in June 2018. Commercial deliveries were the highest for the month since 2002. Industrial deliveries: 626 Bcf, or 20.9 Bcf/d, which was down 2.0% compared with 21.3 Bcf/d in June 2018. Despite this decrease, industrial deliveries were the second-highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

626 Bcf, or 20.9 Bcf/d, which was down 2.0% compared with 21.3 Bcf/d in June 2018. Despite this decrease, industrial deliveries were the second-highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. Electric power deliveries: 983 Bcf, or 32.8 Bcf/d, which was up 3.3% compared with 31.7 Bcf/d in June 2018. Electric power deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

External demand remained elevated, mostly due to stronger pipeline exports into Mexico and robust sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which increased by 13.30% and 93.05% y-o-y, respectively. Natural gas exports in June were the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. In June 2019, the United States exported 4.7 Bcf/d of LNG to 19 countries. The average daily rate of LNG exports was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking them in 1997.

Strong exports growth and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand continues to grow faster than consumption, a trend which has been in place since May 2015. It points to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart above, you can clearly see that growth rates in consumption and exports often diverge. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to the very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

This June, pipeline and LNG exports combined totaled 359.51 bcf or 11.98 bcf per day. The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 17.12% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 11.78% of total demand - a new all-time record (see the chart below). Exports' share in the aggregate demand structure has almost doubled over the past three years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest-growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 21.81% over the past five years (from June 2014 to June 2019), exports have more than doubled over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed the "Other" category in the overall demand mix and are now more significant in weight than U.S. commercial users (see the chart below). Next year, the share of exports will overtake the share of residential consumption (on a 12-month average basis).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant, and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power/powerburn (+32.34% since June 2014) and industrial consumption (+9.41%). Notice that over the past five years, residential and commercial consumption has remained virtually unchanged.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After increasing by 2.40% y-o-y in June, we estimate that natural gas consumption then rose by 2.59% y-o-y in July (to 77.70 bcf/d) and by 3.90% y-o-y in August (to 77.50 bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to decline in annual terms over the next three months. However, frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that national natural gas consumption will decline by around 3.15% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (September to November).

However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. For example, at this moment in time, we expect September consumption to total 73.5 bcf/d (+2.09% y-o-y). However, we project that consumption in October will drop by 3.66% y-o-y to 70.7 bcf/d. We also expect consumption in November to drop by 7.87% y-o-y to 82.5 bcf/d, but mostly due to a very unfavorable base effect.

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling- and heating-degree-days (CDDs and HDDs). It is also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand rapidly. We currently expect total exports to average 13.6 bcf/d in the September to November period (+31.28% y-o-y). However, please note that our LNG exports' estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows, and, therefore, are likely to be revised higher. We expect net exports of natural gas to reach 7.22 bcf/d by December this year.

Total Balance

What about the supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is strong.

In June 2019, for the 26th consecutive month, dry natural gas production increased year to year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in June 2019 was 2,735 bcf or 91.2 Bcf/d. This level was 9.4 Bcf/d (11.5%) higher than the June 2018 level of 81.8 Bcf/d. The average daily rate of dry production was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1997.

At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production to average 93.2 bcf/d in September, 93.3 bcf/d in October, and 93.4 bcf/d in November. EIA currently expects U.S. dry gas production to peak in November 2019 at 93.29 bcf/d (see the chart below).

Source: EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Report

Overall, we believe that over the next three months, total supply will be growing faster (on an annualized basis) than total demand, ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be looser relative to 2018. We estimate that annual supply-demand surplus will amount to +2.43 bcf/d in September, +5.54 bcf/d in October, and +9.17 bcf/d in November.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

