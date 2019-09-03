PROS Holdings Acquires Travelaer SAS For Booking Engine Tech

With the acquisition, PRO is expanding its offering capabilities to the growing airline and travel booking industry.

PROS Holdings said it acquired Travelaer SAS for about $12 million.

PROS (PRO) announced it has acquired Travelaer SAS for about $12 million.

Travelaer SAS has developed an online travel booking engine and a New Distribution Capability [NDC] platform for the airline industry.

With the deal, PRO is bolstering its selling optimization offerings to the rapidly growing travel industry.

Biot, France-based Travelaer was founded in 2013 to provide a travel booking engine and an NDC platform.

Management was headed by former CEO Mike Slone, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Global Lead, User Experience at Amadeus.

Below is an overview video of the company’s Right Flight offerings:

Travelaer’s primary offerings include:

Travel Paas

Comversational

Investors have invested at least $4.71 million (€4.3 million) in the company and include Calipso Capital, Entrepreneur Venture, Alderville and Pleiade Venture. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global online travel booking market was valued at $765 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $1.96 trillion by 2026.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 12.1% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ongoing major transformation of the industry due to growing internet proliferation and rapid technological advancements, such as mobile devices that are constantly getting upgraded with new features, as well as the rising disposable income of emerging countries' populations.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness one of the highest CAGRs due to the rising disposable income of the population in China and India.

Major vendors that provide online travel booking solutions include:

Priceline Group (BKNG)

Expedia (EXPE)

Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

Trip Advisor (TRIP)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

CheapOair.Com

Acquisition Terms and Financial

PRO disclosed the acquisition price and terms as ‘approximately $12 million’ and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, PRO had $329.6 million in cash and equivalents and $412.4 million in total liabilities, of which $198.4 million was convertible debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($14.8 million).

In the past 12 months, PRO’s stock price has risen 87.3% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 13.8% and the broader overall U.S. market’s fall of 1.1%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

After a drop in 2018, analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has improved and stabilized above parity, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

PROS acquired Travelaer primarily to expand its go-to-market offerings for airline customers.

As PROS CEO Andres Reiner stated in the deal announcement,

With Travelaer, PROS is uniquely positioned to provide an end-to-end solution that transforms the digital selling experience for airlines, from revenue management, through offer personalization and optimization, to supporting excellence in retail channels. This acquisition accelerates our ability to deliver airlines flexible, configurable retail capabilities yielding an optimal customer experience every time.

PRO has been seeking to expand its airline business segment, as the global travel booking business shows little sign of slowing down.

In its most recent earnings call, PRO highlighted an expanded partnership with British Airways that now uses PRO’s search capabilities and pricing and shopping software to provide a more seamless experience across its various distribution channels.

So the deal for Travelaer, while not a large acquisition, provides visibility into management’s focus on increasing its offerings to help companies sell more via their digital platforms.

The deal makes sense and appears to be a low cost way to speed up development of its selling optimization offerings to the travel industry.

