Five Below: Priced To Own While Shares Still Struggle To Recover

Five Below's (FIVE) second quarter results were not something to brag about. Revenues and EPS barely met consensus, while the full-year outlook widened to accommodate uncertainty regarding the company's financial performance in the second half of the year.
But in part as a result of a stock that had taken an unjustified (in my opinion) beating since May 2019, shares are back on the rise. Despite the recent run-up, I believe FIVE is still priced to own at current levels, given the company's growth profile and what I expect will be resilience to potential economic deceleration.
Credit: Philadelphia Inquirer
On the results of the quarter
Starting with 2Q19 numbers, investors must have been disappointed by comps of only 1.4% that marked a ten-quarter low (see chart below) and did not look consistent with Five Below's more aggressive growth story. The better news is that:
- Same-store sales seem to have been negatively impacted by one-off, unfavorable weather events that took place early in the quarter.
- New store openings outpaced the company's plans, allowing inorganic growth to offset most of the comp gap.
- The management team seems optimistic about a third quarter that should be supported by back-to-school activity, Frozen 2-related products and the ongoing rollout of Ten Below items - although Hurricane Dorian should impact third quarter sales in Florida, a state in which I estimate about 10% of Five Below's stores are located.
Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports
What impressed me the most were op margins of 8.6% that barely deteriorated YoY vs. management's expectations for a 20 bp deleverage, following a first quarter in which the metric had pulled back a noticeable 160 bps. While gross margin remained flat, despite rising supply chain costs, SG&A as a percentage of revenues increased only minimally, in a display of competent opex management.
I would not expect margins to improve much in the foreseeable future, however, for a couple of reasons. First, the impact of higher tariffs scheduled to kick in over the next couple of months remains a question mark. Also, the launch of the Houston distribution center in 2020 to support Five Below's footprint expansion into the western half of the country could create similar short-term margin drag to that observed after the southeast DC went live, earlier this year.
Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports
On the stock
Five Below's 2Q19 results may not have been impressive, as the company continues to tackle a number of challenges (e.g. the prospect of increased tariffs, rising distribution costs, store remodeling) while trying to execute on its aggressive growth strategy. But over the long run, I continue to see the stock as a solid "storm-resistant growth" play - that is, one that should perform well not only in good times, given the company's expansion plans, but also in bad times, due to the low-price model that should endure periods of macroeconomic softness better than those of most retailers.
While a current-year P/E of 39.2x will likely seem too rich for value investors at first glance, the growth-adjusted multiple of 1.7x (P/E divided by long-term earnings growth expectations) look de-risked compared to those of peers Dollar General (DG), at 2.1x, and Dollar Tree (DLTR), at 3.1x.
