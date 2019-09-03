Five Below: Priced To Own While Shares Still Struggle To Recover

Five Below's (FIVE) second quarter results were not something to brag about. Revenues and EPS barely met consensus, while the full-year outlook widened to accommodate uncertainty regarding the company's financial performance in the second half of the year.

But in part as a result of a stock that had taken an unjustified (in my opinion) beating since May 2019, shares are back on the rise. Despite the recent run-up, I believe FIVE is still priced to own at current levels, given the company's growth profile and what I expect will be resilience to potential economic deceleration.

Credit: Philadelphia Inquirer

On the results of the quarter

Starting with 2Q19 numbers, investors must have been disappointed by comps of only 1.4% that marked a ten-quarter low (see chart below) and did not look consistent with Five Below's more aggressive growth story. The better news is that:

Same-store sales seem to have been negatively impacted by one-off, unfavorable weather events that took place early in the quarter. New store openings outpaced the company's plans, allowing inorganic growth to offset most of the comp gap. The management team seems optimistic about a third quarter that should be supported by back-to-school activity, Frozen 2-related products and the ongoing rollout of Ten Below items - although Hurricane Dorian should impact third quarter sales in Florida, a state in which I estimate about 10% of Five Below's stores are located.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

What impressed me the most were op margins of 8.6% that barely deteriorated YoY vs. management's expectations for a 20 bp deleverage, following a first quarter in which the metric had pulled back a noticeable 160 bps. While gross margin remained flat, despite rising supply chain costs, SG&A as a percentage of revenues increased only minimally, in a display of competent opex management.

I would not expect margins to improve much in the foreseeable future, however, for a couple of reasons. First, the impact of higher tariffs scheduled to kick in over the next couple of months remains a question mark. Also, the launch of the Houston distribution center in 2020 to support Five Below's footprint expansion into the western half of the country could create similar short-term margin drag to that observed after the southeast DC went live, earlier this year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Five Below's 2Q19 results may not have been impressive, as the company continues to tackle a number of challenges (e.g. the prospect of increased tariffs, rising distribution costs, store remodeling) while trying to execute on its aggressive growth strategy. But over the long run, I continue to see the stock as a solid "storm-resistant growth" play - that is, one that should perform well not only in good times, given the company's expansion plans, but also in bad times, due to the low-price model that should endure periods of macroeconomic softness better than those of most retailers.

Data by YCharts

While a current-year P/E of 39.2x will likely seem too rich for value investors at first glance, the growth-adjusted multiple of 1.7x (P/E divided by long-term earnings growth expectations) look de-risked compared to those of peers Dollar General (DG), at 2.1x, and Dollar Tree (DLTR), at 3.1x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIVE, DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.