The Case Against Monetary Policy Normalization

A move toward monetary policy normalization is unlikely anytime soon. Instead, we may see a move toward highly unconventional policies.

" In finance and economics, ill-designed policy is a more powerful force for harm than individual greed or error." - Adair Turner

The debate over how and when monetary policy normalization will eventually happen has become almost laughable at this point. There are some who still cling on to the belief that central banks will reduce their commitments sooner rather than later. I beg to differ.

In the near term at least, the lack of a sustained private sector recovery makes it difficult to envision a policy shift toward monetary policy normalization. The current private sector struggles across the globe is reminiscent of Japan's "lost decade" -- the same key issues, excess leverage and capacity are at play with the technological factor adding to complexities.

I argue that though the 'new' private sector offers rapid growth and scalability, the 'old' private sector remains by far, the dominant piece of the puzzle, and will prevent policy normalization anytime soon. Instead, we may see a increasing emphasis on the public sector, with highly unconventional policies such as "helicopter money" likely. Investors may want to hedge out tail risks via traditional safe haven assets, e.g., gold.

The Need for Continuous Re-Leveraging

The key hurdle to normalization is the interconnectedness of the system -- if any one of the major global central banks feels the need to tighten, other central banks are almost compelled to react to prevent the global system from collapsing due to a lack of liquidity.

This state of play has been in place for a while now -- when the Federal Reserve put an end to its third round of quantitative easing at the end of 2014, major central banks like the ECB, BoJ, and BoE were forced to react through their own liquidity injections to compensate. Note the accelerated expansions in both the BoJ and the ECB's balance sheets post-2014.

Source: Tradingfloor.com

On an aggregated basis, this has kept the balance sheet of the G4 central banks consistently in expansion mode following the financial crisis in 2008.

Source: Valuewalk

Including the PBoC’s balance sheet, brings the combined G4 + China balance sheet over $18 trillion. For some context, this is a significant amount - almost 40% - of the member countries' GDP.

Source: Contra Corner

The Japan Case Study

A common refrain in defense of the leveraging and re-leveraging of the monetary system is that such policies are needed as a stop-gap -- e.g., the European Central Bank should maintain ultra-loose monetary policy until the European private sector recovers sufficiently to kick-start demand. This line of thinking neglects the case of Japan in the 1990s, when a similar monetary policy stance was implemented and failed.

So why did Japan fail to kick start its private sector? On one extreme, there is the argument that the BoJ was far too cautious in the early stages of the Japanese recession, failing to take sufficient action to bring the economy back in line. However, this view neglects the fact that the Japanese economy was on the wrong side of a business cycle accentuated by excessive debt and overcapacity.

Arguably, the Japanese economy was facing a bigger body blow -- its debt load as a % of GDP is orders of magnitude higher than the US today.

Source: Marketwatch

In some ways, Japan was fortunate -- the lost decade of the early 1990s came amidst two decades of global leveraging and expansion. However, the global backdrop is not the same today, thus, the Eurozone, US, and China cannot rely on that to save their economies.

Japan was also fortunate in that the socio-economic issues it encountered then were nowhere near the same level of income and wealth inequality that the US and China are currently experiencing. In addition, Japan’s fiscal and monetary institutions were well coordinated and acted in tandem, unlike that of coalition central banks like the ECB or independent central banks such as the Fed. The frequent clashes between the Trump administration and the Fed is particularly notable.

Source: CNBC

Implications for the Private Sector Recovery Thesis

So what lessons can be learned from the Japan experience?

Looking at the private sector today, similar signs to Japan in the ' 90s can be seen everywhere -- over-leveraging and over-capacity remain serious problems, with the disruptive potential of technology today creating new complications.

Source: McKinsey

I believe there are two parts to the private sector story -- the 'old' and the 'new.'

The 'old' private sector will, much like Japan in the '90s, struggle to achieve a sustainable recovery. However, the 'new' emerging private sector, built largely on technology and offering almost unlimited scalability, is still years if not decades away from maturity. This sector may well have its day at some point in the future, but that point in the future is some way away.

As such, the global public sector recovery, a theme key to policy normalization, would appear to be out of reach. Instead, the onus will remain on the public sector to take on the mantle as the key economic growth driver.

In sum, it seems unlikely to me that monetary policies will be normalized. In today's economic environment, any central bank that decides to reduce liquidity, whether to cool down an overheating economy or for other reasons, will find that other central banks are almost compelled to replace that liquidity with their own. This loop has been in place for a while now, and can be viewed most clearly following the end of the third phase of the Fed's QE program.

Instead, what is more likely is a move toward even more expansionary monetary policies. With negative rates and QE already used, central banks may soon resort to "helicopter money." A shift to helicopter money is highly significant, further blurring the line between fiscal and monetary policies.

Source: Zerohedge

With the state, via its central banks and treasury, increasingly dominate the economy, investors will want to take note -- the danger of the central bank's current path is manifold and unintended consequences may ensue. It might be prudent to hedge out tail risks through a greater portfolio allocation toward safe haven assets such as gold.

