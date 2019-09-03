Alibaba Crushes Earnings: Stock Remains Grossly Undervalued

Ultimately, Alibaba's stock appears to be very cheap, and the company seems to be significantly undervalued right now.

Market participants may be overestimating the impact the U.S./China "trade war" will have on the strength of the Chinese consumer.

The stock is currently trading at a very low forward P/E ratio (17.3 times forwards EPS estimates), per my calculations.

Despite the ongoing trade war tensions with China, Alibaba (BABA) is up by roughly 13% since I wrote about Alibaba’s stock being a "great long-term investment opportunity at a discounted price" several months ago.

While many tech stocks are down in that time frame, Alibaba has performed rather well. Moreover, Alibaba crushed its recent earnings estimates, as I suggested it would in my “Alibaba is a Strong Buy Right Now” article released prior to the company's earnings.

However, despite Alibaba’s stellar earnings results, its expansion into numerous businesses, and other favorable developments, the stock remains extremely cheap, and the company appears to be significantly undervalued.

Due to these factors and other elements I will discuss throughout the article, Alibaba firmly remains on my “top 5 companies to own for the next 10 years list”.

BABA: Crushes Earnings

It is somewhat difficult to express how remarkable Alibaba’s results were relative to what most analysts were expecting, but nevertheless, I will try. Here is what Alibaba reported in its latest quarter:

Revenues came in at RMB 114.92 billion ($16.74 billion), a 42% YoY increase and about a 3% beat over the RMB 111.73 billion analysts were expecting. Higher than expected revenues are great, but the real blowout came on the bottom line, as Alibaba reported EPS of $1.45, vs. consensus estimates for just $1.13, a beat of over 28%.

We can see that adjusted EBITA increased by roughly 38% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA surged by about 34% YoY, and non-GAAP net income skyrocketed by roughly 54% on YoY basis.

By the way, this is not the first-time BABA has topped analysts’ estimates, yet judging by its valuation, the company gets no respect. Perhaps it’s because it is a Chinese company, and not Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Also, some market participants may be overestimating the impact trade tensions with China will have on the company’s growth and profitability.

Alibaba has beat analysts’ EPS estimates in each one of its 4 last quarters. In fact, if we combine and average out BABA’s EPS beats, the company has surprised analysts by an average of 18% per quarter.

This implies that the Chinese consumer remains relatively strong (much stronger than anticipated) and trade tensions are not impacting Alibaba’s business significantly, yet the stock remains grossly undervalued.

Alibaba’s Valuation Breakdown

Right now, BABA is trading at around $175, and the consensus EPS estimate on the Street is for $8.57 (next fiscal year). This puts Alibaba’s forward P/E ratio at around 20. However, the company has shown a tenacity for beating analysts’ estimates by a substantial margin. Higher end EPS estimates go up to $10.64. If Alibaba can achieve these higher-end estimates, the stock is trading at 16.4 times forward earnings right now.

Let’s presume that Alibaba’s trend for beating analysts’ EPS estimates continues next year by a similar margin, around 18%. This implies Alibaba should earn around $10.11 per share, slightly lower than Wall Street’s higher-end $10.64 figure. This implies the stock is likely trading at about 17.3 times forward earnings. This is remarkably cheap for a company in Alibaba’s position in my view.

Please keep in mind that this is not Apple (AAPL) that’s projected to grow revenues by fewer than 5% next year and trades at 16.3 times consensus forward EPS estimates. Alibaba is not Microsoft (MSFT) which trades at 23.3 times consensus forward earnings estimates and is projected to grow revenues by about 11% next year. Finally, Alibaba isn’t Amazon which is projected to grow revenues by about 19% next year and trades at an astronomical 53 times next year’s consensus EPS estimates.

This is Alibaba, a company that is projected to grow revenues by roughly 30% this year (fiscal 2020), as well as in fiscal 2021.

So, why is the stock trading at just 17.3 times forward earnings (my estimate), when other tech and e-commerce giants are trading at much higher multiples and will not deliver nearly as much revenue growth as Alibaba will?

In my view, there are several reasons for this phenomenon. First, I think the market has it all wrong. For various reasons, many market participants believe that the current “trade war” will hurt the Chinese consumer, and this will reflect poorly on Alibaba’s growth and profitability.

However, China is an exporting nation, with a trade surplus of over $44.61 billion last month. In fact, China’s trade surplus was around $533 billion over the last 12 months. It’s true the U.S. is China’s biggest consumer, as Chinese exports to the U.S. accounted for about 19% of China’s total exports.

However, do you believe that American consumers will stop buying goods made in China just because some more tariffs may be imposed? I don’t, I believe most U.S. consumers will continue to buy goods made in China, even if they must pay a slightly higher price for their products. This phenomenon will hurt the U.S. consumer much more so than the consumer in China.

Also, China has plenty of other countries besides the U.S. it can increase trade with. Therefore, the Chinese population will stay busy making products, China will continue to export enormous amounts of goods, GDP growth should remain relatively high (5-6%, possibly higher), and the Chinese consumer should remain fairly healthy, despite the trade skirmish with the U.S.

Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the U.S. consumer, as increased prices on goods made in China will lead to higher inflation in the U.S., lower consumer confidence, and could help push the U.S. economy into a recession relatively soon.

Thus, I find it very difficult to comprehend why Alibaba trades at such a huge discount to a very similar company like Amazon. Perhaps it is because Alibaba is a Chinese company and people don’t “trust” the numbers it provides.

However, I believe this is a trivial argument, as Alibaba is one of the largest companies in the world (biggest in China by market cap), and the Chinese government has a very high interest in keeping its big company’s accounting and business practices transparent. In fact, I see no more risk in owning Alibaba shares than Amazon’s.

Furthermore, BABA’s revenue growth is projected to be about 58% higher than Amazon’s next year, 30% vs. 19%. Yet, Amazon trades at 53 times forward EPS estimates, while Alibaba trades at just around 17. I believe there will come a time, soon, when market participants will begin to realize that Alibaba is grossly undervalued, and perhaps Amazon is a bit overvalued.

If we look at consensus EPS growth estimates, BABA’s EPS are expected to increase by around 25% net year. Naturally, I think this figure is low, and if we factor in my $10.11 EPS estimate for next year, YoY EPS growth could be closer to 47% in fiscal 2021. If we compare BABA’s EPS growth to Amazon’s, Amazon is projected to increase EPS by 41% next year.

However, due to higher costs on goods made in China, rising inflation, and a possible decline in consumer confidence, Amazon’s EPS growth projections may be too optimistic in my view.

Also, if we were to apply a similar valuation (53 times forward EPS estimates) to Alibaba, the stock would be trading at around $536 right now (using my $10.11 EPS estimate), not $175. This would represent a gain of about 206% or more than a triple in price from current levels. It’s like I said before, I believe the market has it all backwards on this one.

What does Wall Street Think About Alibaba’s Price?

Well, shares are trading at $175 right now, but major analysts’ (per Nasdaq) price targets range from $195-$280, with a consensus figure of $220. This implies Alibaba would need to appreciate by roughly 11.5% just to get to the bottom end of analysts’ price target estimates. Moreover, BABA would have to rise by more than 25% to get to consensus figures and would have to appreciate by 60% to reach higher end price target estimates.

Developing Numerous Businesses

Another factor to consider that will likely contribute to Alibaba’s future profitability are the numerous businesses the company is developing under its umbrella. Aside from its core commerce and cloud businesses, Alibaba appears to be forming a media, gaming, and entertainment conglomerate.

Alibaba’s secondary businesses (not including cloud) brought in over $1.1 billion in revenues last quarter. While these secondary businesses are operating at a loss right now, they will likely become profitable in time and should begin to contribute to Alibaba’s overall profitability in the future.

The Bottom Line

Alibaba is a dominant, market leading company that is projected to grow revenues by about 30% this year (fiscal 2020), as well as in fiscal 2021. Furthermore, as the Chinese economy continues to develop and grow, the Chinese consumer should continue to propel Alibaba’s revenue growth beyond 2020/2021.

However, Alibaba is trading at just 16.4-20 times forward EPS estimates, 17.3 times forward EPS estimates per my calculations. This is remarkably cheap for a company in Alibaba’s position, and it is cheap relative to other tech giants, especially Amazon, which shares a very similar business model with Alibaba.

Fears about a slowdown in China and in Chinese consumer spending appear to be overblown, and Chinese consumer spending should continue to remain relatively strong despite the current trade tensions with the U.S.

Ultimately, market participants will likely realize that Alibaba could provide substantial and sustainable revenue and EPS growth for several years going forward (5-10). Therefore, Alibaba’s stock appears tremendously undervalued right now and is likely to appreciate significantly over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, MSFT, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.