PIMCO Cries For Argentina - August Update

They also had some exposure to the Argentinian peso which was devalued substantially in early August.

There was a lot of interesting new developments on the PIMCO front this month. The company had bought up nearly a third of the world's top-paying government bonds from Argentina - about 142 billion pesos- with a maturity date of next June. PIMCO clearly didn't expect the Argentinian peso to collapse - even though it has many times over the last 30 years.

The short term note fell from 4 cents over par to just 71 cents, a record low. All because the note pays a floating coupon that is tethered to the country's benchmark interest rate. That rate had hit a whopping 74% back in October and PIMCO made a boat load on it, in peso terms. The problem is they are measuring the returns in dollars after a plunge in the peso itself of nearly 50% in the last three months.

Like many times in its history - largely due to mismanagement- the country of Argentina has defaulted on its debt obligations many times either through outright non-payment or devaluing their currency. This time around, the moves in the currency and bond markets are largely due to President Mauricio Macri's defeat to left-wing populist Alberto Fernandez.

When Macri was elected, there was a significant amount of hope. So much so that the country issued a 100-year bond that was heavily oversubscribed. They were the first "junk-rated" country to sell a 100-year bond raising $2.75B at a 7.9% yield.

We saw a significant effect on the NAVs of many of the PIMCO funds that hold this debt. For instance, flagship fund PIMCO Income (PONAX) gave up one percent of its YTD gains in a week.





Other holders of this debt include AllianceBernstein and Goldman Sachs. One of the largest "world bond funds" is Templeton Global Bond (TGBAX), a $35B fund. They had a large position in the bonds with no currency hedge in place to protect against a large move similar to what we saw.

TGBAX gave up all of its YTD gains in just a few trading days falling almost 5% in aggregate.





The main closed-end funds from PIMCO also saw their NAVs decline sharply in the last week.

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), PIMCO Opportunity (PKO), and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) all saw their one-month NAVs fall by 2.5% to 3.1%. These funds hold, according to their latest holdings reports, anywhere from 2% to 4% in these Argentinian bonds plus additional exposure to the peso.





PIMCO says it has protected itself from further significant downside moves. Looking through the filings for PCI, it looks like they put on most of that initial Argentinian bond position between June and December 2017.

They then increased the position in the first half of 2018.

And added slightly to it in the back half of 2018.

Closed-End Fund Analysis

The monthly UNII report was finally released and showed some marked improvement over the prior month. Coverage for PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) jumped significantly to approximately 170% for the prior three months. For the month of July, coverage was exceptional at 220% and 226%, respectively. We know that because fiscal year-to-date is now just the one month (since their fiscal year ends are June 30th).

What could drive the one-month coverage to the low-200% from a prior three month ratio of approximately 120%? We have two theories. The first is that rates fell hard in the month of July. Recall that these are primarily mortgages - legacy mortgages from before the recession of 2008. These are heavily discount bonds where they purchased the securities for pennies on the dollar in some cases.

Much of what PIMCO purchased were the lower tranches of these mortgage pools which were the most discounted because most needed some sort of "action" to pay off. Those types of actions include restructuring, prepayments, foreclosures, and litigation payoffs. The illustration below shows how the larger discounted bonds can pay off more significantly.

With mortgage rates falling as quickly as they did, it is spurring a ton of refinancing activity. We could be seeing a lot of those legacy MBS being yanked out. Those faster prepayments are curtailing the life of the trade. A trade that was fantastic but who's time is definitely running out. Had rates in November continued to rise from the 3.25% 10-yr rate, we likely would have seen the trade continue for many more years.

Now that rates have collapsed, the faster prepayment speeds mean that we could see a significant amount of one-time NAV appreciation over the next several months at the expense of net investment income (i.e. traditional coverage).

The other driver could be the closing of several profitable positions. It's doubtful that the swap positions on either the long-end or the short-end of the treasury curve were very profitable since both went the other way on them.

All of the taxable funds improved their coverage significantly. The average coverage rose from just 92% to almost 125%. On the UNII end of things, PTY added 9 cents with coverage jumping to 116%. That's a solid sign for the fund. More stunning is the UNII added by PDI and PCI, which saw improvements of 30 cents and 18 cents, respectively. PKO, like its two sister funds, swung from a -21 cents of UNII to a positive 25 cents of UNII. Clearly realizing some gains.

Coverage:

UNII:

The muni side is interesting as well. The PIMCO muni funds populate the best YTD gainers of the muni category but definitely have some structural concerns. For example, PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) lost another 2 cents of UNII this month which makes it 7 straight months where it has done so. With coverage of just 76% and UNII dropping at 2 cents per month (and likely to continue or even accelerate), a fairly substantial distribution cut is coming down the pike.

PIMCO Muni Income II (PML) also continues to shed UNII at a rate of one cent per month. It is down to 17 cents with coverage at 85%. It is also facing reality as it will have to eventually chop the distribution.

With the two funds at large premiums, you could see a fairly substantial drop in price when that occurs.

For the first time in quite a while, taxable NAV changes are now negative. And they are so across 30-, 60-, 90-, and 10-month time spans. NAVs on the taxable side took a hit with the recent volatility and Argentinian issues mentioned above. The riskier funds like PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit (NRGX) and PIMCO GlobalStocksPLUS (PGP) are down over 8.5% and 7.6%, respectively, over the last 30 days. PGPs NAV is now down nearly 15% in the last 10 months but remember this is before the distribution is accounted for. The exercise helps to better ascertain what fund management is doing and the sustainability of the distribution.

Relatively safer funds like PDI and PCI are down 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. PCM has done the best since it didn't house any of the Argentinian bonds that caused a stir. On a purely NAV basis, the fund is only off a penny in the last 30 days and up 9 cents over the last 90 days.

The NAV drops are not a huge cause for concern and have happened regularly in past years. I would say they will become more concerning if it happens for a sustained period of time.

Concluding Thoughts

Is the PIMCO trade over? Some say yes given that recent underperformance shows that these trades in non-agency MBS are definitely in late innings. Housing is definitely slowing and in some markets, declining.

Given this apparent shift in the market, does the premia that is carried by nearly all of the PIMCO taxables still warranted?

The recent Argentina trade is definitely a blemish to their reps. However, the funds were still underperforming compared to most comparable funds before the recent debacle. They are, after all, human beings and they can make mistakes just like the rest of us.

The chart below shows the returns of the multi-sector category, as judged by CEFAdvisors, sorted by one-year total return.

PDI is near the bottom with just a 2.92% one-year return. PCI has done a bit better with a 5.15% figure- some of the widest discrepancy on NAV that I can remember.

I personally think most of this is rate-driven. The funds near the bottom of the list need rates to rise. Even though PIMCO was on record saying they thought the long-end of the curve could be bought back in November at 3.25%, I don't think they foresaw a drop in rates of this magnitude.

Check out the funds at the top of the list and their durations:

Blackrock Core Bond (BHK): 10.86 years

Blackrock Credit Allocation (BTZ): 6.9 years

Franklin Universal Trust (FT): 2.96 years*

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL): 4.91 years

*FT does have about one-third in equity positions that are primarily utilities which are very interest rate sensitive.

On the bottom of the list, you could argue are some of the more rate-sensitive or emerging market exposed funds.

When building our Core Portfolio, we attempt to blend rate-sensitive funds with funds that benefit from lower rates. We will continue to update our views on this in terms of what sub-sectors of the bond market we want to be exposed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.