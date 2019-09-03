Argentinian Shares Are Very Cheap, But Big Risks Remain

However, it remains very much to be seen how the economy will fare under a new government from December onward.

Recent measures by the government like capital controls can stabilize the situation and give a lift to shares.

A dire economic situation with a shrinking economy and serious inflation was already buffeting the Argentinian stock market, but this became dramatic after a surprise election loss of the government.

We think the iShares MSCI Argentina ETF (AGT) could be an interesting bet here as recent government measures are likely to stabilize the rapidly deteriorating economic situation.

However, it very much remains to be seen what will happen from December onward, as in all likelihood a new government will come to power with the aim of reflating the economy and we have serious difficulty to see how that can be done.

Argentina holds curious elections called PASO, which are a precursor for the Presidential elections in October, but these delivered a shock result that few expected.

The market-friendly incumbent, Mauricio Macri suffered a heavy defeat, losing by over 16 percentage point to the main opposition, the combination of Alberto Fernandez (Presidential candidate) and ex President Christina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The latter figure is what markets probably most objected to, as her government which preceded that of Macri oversaw a rise in inflation and public spending, and a host of controversial measures, like doctoring the inflation statistics, nationalizing the national airline carrier (Aerolinas) and YPF, a big energy company and capital controls (the 2011 "cepo cambiario") which greatly restricted the ability of Argentinians to buy dollars.

Stock and bond market crashed after the PASO result, and so did the peso. Here is the Argentina ETF:

Shares had risen 9%+ the day before the PASO on an expected mild Macri loss that would be reversible in the Presidential elections (especially in a follow-up two candidate run-off), but this optimism was clearly unwarranted and actually quite bizarre.

Shares fell more than 40% on the Monday after the PASO, and bonds and the peso fared little better. There seemed to be little hope for Macri to be able to bridge a 16 percentage point gap with Fernandez in October.

And, as one can see in the graph above, shares have basically kept falling since, and it's not hard to come up with reasons:

The risk of a default indicator has risen from well below 1000 to 2500 and in fact, after the Macri government extended maturities on domestic short-term debt and the intention to extend maturities on dollar denominated debt (on a supposedly voluntary basis) and extending it's pay back time to the IMF, some rating agencies already declared a partial default.

The fall of the peso from below 45 to 60 has two terrible consequences. It increases the peso value of Argentina's dollar denominated debt and it provides another boost to inflation, already sky high at 50% at least.

In a desperate bid to stem the fall of the peso the central bank is bleeding reserves which have fallen a whopping $19B+ in August, clearly unsustainable (forex intervention isn't the main reason for the dollar reserve losses).

The IMF hasn't given the green light for disbursing the next ($5.4B) installment of their $57M aid package to Argentina (the biggest in the IMF's history).

A panicked government first blamed the electorate for choosing the opposition as the cause for the asset crash, but then apologized (even if that assessment isn't necessarily wrong) and adopted a package of messages which are supposed to soften the blow for the most vulnerable, throwing out fiscal discipline in the process.

The immediate danger

Clearly losing $19B in dollar reserves is unsustainable even for another month. The government had to do something so they came up with the extending maturities for $101B worth of debt.

Whether this actually helps remains to be seen. While on the one hand it saves dollars, on the other hand the resulting panic might very well lead to an acceleration of private capital outflows, which are the main reason for the reserve losses.

We think capital controls are unavoidable (and they will come anyway when the new government is installed). Another measure that is still available to the government is to drastically shorten the time the big agro exporters can sit on the dollars gained from exporting (which this government extended to 10 years).

Forcing agricultural exporters to convert at least part of their dollar holdings to pesos and increasing export taxes might, in combination with capital controls, provide some breeding room.

Well, that's what we wrote on Sunday morning, and by Sunday afternoon the Macri government indeed came with further measures very much along the lines we were expecting, including:

Capital controls! That really wasn't hard to predict, there was basically no alternative. The capital controls are stricter for companies than for people, which can buy up to $10K per month. Companies need approval by the central bank for buying dollars (as an investment, they can buy dollars for imports or paying debt.)

The up to 10 years that exporters can wait turning their export dollars into pesos is going to be drastically cut to 5 days after getting paid or 180 days after issuing the shipping permit (or just 15 days for commodity exporters). This is a pretty drastic change, but unavoidable.

People or companies opening debt denominated in foreign currencies won't have access to buying foreign currencies.

It's clear that a further fall in the dollar could not be tolerated either as it brings closer a full default and the country's inflation spiraling out of control completely.

They should have introduced these measures much sooner, that might even have avoided the partial default.

We think these measures can bring some kind of stability, at least temporary. The forced liquidation of dollars by exporters should increase the supply of dollars considerably, there is some $9B in dollars from soya bean exporters alone.

So at first sight, there could be some sort of recovery in Argentinian shares. Whether that last depends to a considerable degree on what the next government is going to do.

The next government

It's ironic that a government which came to power getting the country out of the previous default, reducing inflation, ending the 'cepo' (the capital and exchange controls of the previous government) ends it's terms with higher inflation than it started, with a new default and a new cepo.

On top of that, the economy hasn't exactly improved, quite the contrary. This has been a disaster. But that doesn't mean the incoming Fernandez government (bar a miracle) will be much better. The margins for error are very thin indeed. The next government has been described already as populism without money to re-distribute.

From what we gather the new government's intention is to reactivate economic activity. That's a lofty goal, but under the circumstances we have great difficulty to see how.

What it means is that the fiscal and monetary tightening will be much less or disappear altogether. That worked in 2002, in fact, that worked really spectacularly. This time around we're much less optimistic, for various reasons:

It will bring the government in direct conflict with the IMF program.

Since external credit markets will be all but closed, the government has to resort to monetary finance and an increase in the tax on agricultural exports (the so called retenciones). While there is a small primary surplus, 16% of tax revenues go to interest payments already. In 2013 this was less than 5%.

There is an ingrained inflationary dynamic in the economy which the previous government wasn't able to curb even with very restrictive monetary and fiscal policies and despite a shrinking economy.

Despite the capital controls, the peso can still fall. The more it does, the more difficult it is to keep inflation from spiraling out of control and the debt ballooning, that is, the capital controls are likely to be strengthened and the gap between the official and unofficial ("blue") dollar rate will widen.

The inflation dynamic is mostly the result of the falling peso (and also drastic, albeit necessary reductions in energy and transport subsidies), which makes capital controls an absolutely crucial element in curbing the outflows. But while they throw sand in the wheels of capital outflows they are not perfect.

Shares

Let's consider the iShares MSCI Argentina ETF again (AGT). From the AGT website:

Nine times earnings and 1.62 times book value are pretty cheap, but most shares are much cheaper than that. Here are the major holdings:

That is, one company, Mercadolibre (MELI) is a quarter of the ETF and this is a company that performs very well:

Not only has it more than doubled this year, it has hardly been affected by the crisis. No surprise there as the company generates revenue from many countries besides Argentina.

But more importantly, it's p/e ratio is 260 and its price to book ratio 13.7, which really pulls these metrics upwards for the whole AGT ETF considerably.

It is safe to say that most Argentinian shares trade below book value and on paltry earnings ratios.

The second biggest holding of the AGT ETF is Tenaris, which is just a couple of percentage of the Merval index. Even so, these shares trade at just 1.07 times book value.

Argentina is undergoing its own shale revolution with the development of the giant Vaca Muerta field, one of the biggest in the world. The Argentinian company that is best positioned to profit from this is YPF, but these shares haven't exactly been spared:

The company is profitable and even pays a dividend, but energy prices have been freezed, at least temporarily by the Macri government as a package after the elections to make life a little easier for Argentinians.

The government has a majority stake but there is still a considerable float in ADRs in the US as it is still a private company. The new government is likely to have conflicting goals.

On the one hand, developing domestic resources by a mostly state-owned company seems exactly what a populist government would like to do (and the incoming government was the one who nationalized YPF in 2012).

On the other hand, they want to keep energy prices low for consumers (the Kirchner governments had limits on prices and a host of subsidies for consumers), which could impact its economics.

Shale economics are already questioned by many (few US shale companies seem to be able to generate cash) and the weakening of the global economy is impacting energy prices in general, the backdrop could be better. It has to be noticed that YPF has been able to generate cash of late:

Data by YCharts

And it even pays a dividend, with a yield of 1.64%. YPF does have a considerable amount of debt outstanding:

Data by YCharts

So given the circumstances it's not that surprising that the shares trade at a paltry 0.39 times book value.

Conclusion

Most Argentinian shares are very cheap, trading at distressed multiples. Given the economic situation of the country, this is hardly surprising. However, the recent measures of the outgoing Macri government could stabilize the economic situation for a while, especially the continuous slide of the peso and reserve bleed of the central bank.

That could very well lead to some recovery in the local share market, which has been battered tremendously since August 12.

However, in December there will be, in all likelihood, a new government taking power and there are only contours of their economic plans. They want to re-activate economic activity by ditching, or at least greatly softening the restrictive monetary and fiscal policies.

It's difficult to see how that can be done. It will bring the new government into conflict with the IMF program. As foreign private markets are essentially closed for the country, they will likely have to resort to monetary financing of any ensuing fiscal deterioration.

The inflationary dynamics are also terrible, as are debt obligations and any further erosion in market confidence will lead to a lower peso worsening both, despite capital controls.

So while very cheap, the risks are still considerable with outcomes like accelerating inflation and a full default can't be ruled out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.