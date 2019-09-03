La-Z-Boy: Strong Performance Alone Doesn't Make A Bull Case

LZB has ground higher for years now, and returns may well be positive going forward; still, it's tough to pound the table too forcefully at this point.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) has done a nice job in recent quarters. After relatively flattish performance in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 (ending April), top-line growth accelerated in fiscal 2019. Margins were reasonably stable given a number of headwinds. La-Z-Boy followed that with a nice first-quarter beat last month.

On their face, the numbers perhaps aren't that impressive. Non-GAAP operating income, for instance, rose less than 5% in FY19, though a 12%+ increase in Q1 FY20 is more noteworthy. But in context, they're almost spectacular. Higher input costs and tariffs imposed by the U.S. on China and by Canada on U.S. furniture have created significant disruption and margin pressure. And of late, sales and profits across the sector have turned negative. La-Z-Boy is driving growth at a time when almost no mature publicly traded companies, save for RH (RH), has been able to do so.

Of course, that's kind of the problem, too:

Data by YCharts

The entire sector (which actually includes RH, whose shares are down 10% over the past year) has been absolutely hammered of late. La-Z-Boy's superior performance has been rewarded in the sense that LZB's shares haven't cratered, but a negative total return over the past year (during which time the S&P 500 has been positive, if by less than 1%) is small comfort to shareholders.

With valuation attractive but not compelling, the risk going forward is that much of the same will hold. La-Z-Boy can keep outperforming its industry - but if that industry keeps falling, LZB's stock largely keeps up its sideways ways. Meanwhile, if the sector rallies, the newly discounted stocks in the space seem to have plenty of room for a rebound. La-Z-Boy deserves a lot of credit for its performance over the past five quarters - but that alone doesn't make the stock a buy just yet.

Growth Accelerates

As I detailed last year, FY17-FY18 results for La-Z-Boy weren't terribly impressive. In fiscal 2017, revenue was basically flat excluding the comparison to a 53rd week in the prior year, with margins up modestly. Organic growth in 2018 appears to have been minimal.

Fiscal 2019, in contrast, looks like a good year. Revenue rose 10%+, albeit with help from the acquisitions of dealer-owned stores (mostly in Arizona) and e-commerce play Joybird. But much of the growth was organic: delivered same-store sales rose an impressive 5.7%, though the written figure was under 2%.

Adjusted EPS soared to $2.14 from $1.68 the year before (+27%). But a lower tax rate was a key factor: non-GAAP operating income, as noted, increased just 4.8%. Still, Joybird provided an unspecified drag on earnings, which likely offset at least some of the benefit of the dealer acquisitions. And between tariffs and higher labor and transportation costs, a 40 bps compression in operating margins seems quite strong. In fact, per the 10-K, incentive costs alone drove 80 basis points of deleverage (note that La-Z-Boy doesn't exclude stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP figures, so all of that effect hit adjusted margins).

Q1 looks like more of the same. Delivered comps were +3.5%, and operating margins actually expanded 20 bps year-over-year. That strength came from the retail segment, where adjusted operating margins rose 220 bps to 6.0%. The consolidated figure faced headwinds from declines in casegoods sales and operating income/margins (owing in part to a tough comparison and in part to what looks like an industry-wide return to weakness in that category) and the dilutive acquisition of Joybird (which will be lapped in Q2). Yet, margins expanded and adjusted EPS rose 8% year-over-year. It looks like another strong quarter - and part of a steadily improving trend.

Two Perspectives

What makes La-Z-Boy's results of late even more impressive is that the rest of the industry hasn't managed current conditions nearly as well. Bassett Furniture (BSET) saw retail comps decelerate to 1%+ in recent years - then posted a -5.3% comp in its fiscal Q4 (ending November 2018) and a stunning 14.8% decline in the second quarter. Hooker Furniture (HOFT) posted a decline in sales and significant margin pressure in its fiscal Q1 (ending May 5th). Both stocks are at multi-year lows.

Ethan Allen (ETH) saw declining sales in its fiscal 2019 (ending June). Its stock touched a seven-year low in December, and is threatening those levels again. Haverty Furniture (HVT) (HVT.A) posted a -4.7% comp in its Q1 (ending April) and saw its stock plunge as a result (it would eventually hit a two-year low).

The entire industry appears to be struggling, based both on reported numbers and the fact that management teams across the sector are citing significant weakness in traffic and demand. And yet La-Z-Boy, as CEO Kurt Darrow pointed out on the Q1 call, has posted positive written comps in seven of eight quarters (with the one decline under 1%). Darrow noted that "is not the trend in the industry", which is putting it mildly.

That said, there's a bit of a catch here, too. La-Z-Boy is growing EBIT 6% as reported - and probably in that ballpark on a reported basis - at a time when it really should be performing well. Yes, tariffs are creating disruption. But as CFO Melinda Whittington noted on the Q4 call, input costs like steel, polyurethane foam, and lumber have turned to tailwinds after prices spiked in 2017-2018. More broadly, the macro picture is quite strong. And for a middle-/upper-middle-class retailer like La-Z-Boy, factors like record-low unemployment and high consumer confidence would seem to be hugely beneficial.

It's good news that La-Z-Boy is performing better than the industry as a whole. It's unequivocally not good news that the industry as a whole, at least in terms of direct peers, is struggling to this extent at this point in the cycle. Is that attributable to the growth of Wayfair (W) and perhaps, to a lesser extent, Amazon (AMZN)? Are consumer tastes changing? Are products lasting (or being kept) longer? Conversely, are purchasers moving to lower-end, more disposable products that might make more sense as Americans move more than ever?

This is a cyclical industry that should be performing reasonably well right now - and it's not. That's an issue that raises the question of whether there are secular concerns at play as well. And it raises a more pertinent question for La-Z-Boy: if mid-single-digit EBIT growth is what happens at this point in the cycle, what happens when that cycle inevitably turns?

Valuation

That cyclical risk also informs my skepticism toward valuation here. LZB, to be sure, isn't notably expensive. Trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA is 8.4x, and ~8x when adding back stock-based compensation. P/E ex-net cash of $2+ per share and interest income is under 14x.

On a peer basis, neither multiple on its face looks particularly attractive. Based on its fiscal 2020 guidance, RH is at 9x EBITDA (albeit with a leveraged balance sheet) and 16x EPS, with better growth. ETH is at 6x EBITDA and a little over 10x FY20 consensus EPS, with worse performance. HOFT is much cheaper on both metrics, but after the ugly Q1, investors probably have to model in declines for the rest of its fiscal 2020 - and potentially significant year-over-year pressure.

On a relative basis, those valuations look in the ballpark of correct. And on an absolute basis, neither looks hugely attractive. LZB still is pricing in growth, but at this point in the cycle, a discount would seem to be merited. (One could make the same argument about ETH and RH, to be sure, but those higher-end, higher-priced operators might have less severe exposure in a downturn.) Free cash flow over time roughly approximates EPS; it would seem likely that La-Z-Boy is closer to the peak of its cycle than to the trough, which in turn might imply that something closer to 10x would be more appropriate.

Indeed, a year ago, with LZB at almost exactly the same price, I thought that the short case was stronger from a valuation standpoint (albeit not strong enough to put on that trade). A year later, that's a much tougher case to make. Performance is strong. Joybird provides some interesting optionality: it's running at ~$80 million in annual sales right now, but management projects the business will be profitable in the second half and still sees an opportunity for growth to "several hundred" million in annual revenue. La-Z-Boy may well have an advantage in a tariff-impacted world (one possible reason for recent outperformance), as ~two-thirds of its upholstery runs through Mexico and most of its casegoods come from Vietnam.

Still, it's difficult to put together a compelling long case at this point. Investors betting that recent cyclical fears are unfounded and/or that the trade war will be resolved still have plenty of choices. Tariff removals might help peers more. HOFT and BSET would seem to be wiser bets on a trade war resolution, as both are getting cheap on an asset basis, even if earnings fears are elevated. LZB's valuation is hardly demanding, but in the context of broader macro trends, it's hardly cheap on its face. In this industry, even strong execution can't drive growth alone.

Give credit where credit is due: La-Z-Boy has done a great job, and likely will continue to do so. But even at ~14x earnings, it's far from clear that will be enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.