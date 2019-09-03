Why Bonds May Still Be A 'Buy' (Overview; Part 1 Of 3)

Thus, the 2015-9 prolonged period of Fed tightening may have been a counter-trend move, and lower short and long term rates may lie ahead.

Many secular factors have correlated with the downtrend in rates, and remain in force.

This is consistent with the post-1980 downtrend in rates, and a 3-5 year projection suggests new lows ahead.

Introduction

First, I'll step on part of the theme of this article. The US stock market (SP500) has in general moved horizontally since its frothy January 2018 peak. Since the Great Recession, this sort of consolidation in stocks associated with falling long term interest rates (i.e. rising bond prices) has consistently been followed by trend reversals. So it may well soon be time for equities to again outperform fixed income.

However, prior patterns may not repeat, and in any case, not everything in investing involves cross-asset alpha considerations.

Many readers are interested in an author's prior comments on a topic. In that spirit, I'll review my first comments on fixed income on Seeking Alpha through the end of 2019. It turns out that this allows me to restate my case for an ongoing secular bull market in bonds (i.e. higher prices of bonds, which means lower interest rates), while also documenting a track record on this topic. (Past performance does not guarantee future performance.)

I'll also discuss additional big picture points in this article.

Part 2 of this series will discuss current issues that I think support fixed income investments, even at today's very low rates. Part 3 will discuss some of those types of investments. Please be aware that I am not an investment adviser and am not attempting to persuade anyone to engage in any financial transaction. I do hope that the facts and lines of reasoning presented here give you something worthwhile to consider in your own investing or financial business role.

First, a look back to comments on Treasury bonds from February 2013 through March 2014.

A 5-7 year look back shows bonds have been good total return vehicles

In my third Seeking Alpha article (published in Feb. 2013), I focused on the 20-30 year Treasury bond fund from iShares (TLT), writing TLT: Why This Long-Term Treasury Bond ETF May Be A Good Portfolio Diversifier. TLT was around $118 then; it closed Friday at $147.28. I estimate this represents an annualized total return around 6.5%. Many of the points I made then are valid now:

Just because a mainstream asset is widely despised does not mean that it's a good investment choice-- but it helps... This article makes the case that stock-oriented investors may wish to consider gaining exposure to Treasury bonds in their portfolios.

Among the many bond-bullish points were these two:

6. The U.S. fertility rate has reached perhaps an all-time low of 2.06 children per woman, which would imply zero population growth level except for the trend of the elderly living longer. The low fertility rate implies less future inflationary strain on resources and is consistent with persistent slow economic growth. 9. The robotic revolution and other productivity enhancements may allow for "good deflation" to take hold...

Fertility rates dropped again last year. From Vox:

The number of births in the US dropped by 2 percent between 2017 and 2018, to 59 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44, continuing a general downturn that started with the Great Recession of 2008. It’s the lowest number of births in 32 years.

This is consistent with the "Japanification" of the US.

Might it presage, as in Japan and much of Western Europe, very restrained inflation pressures as well as limited economic growth potential? ZIRP (Zero iInterest Rate [central bank] Policy) forever? Or, NIRP (Negative Interest Rate Policy)?

The global backdrop is one of declining growth of the world's population, which dropped steadily from 1.87% in 1987 to 1.11% in 2018. This is consistent with a lower-growth, lower-inflation world.

Facing the challenge of the 2013 bond bear market

2013 was a miserable year for bond bulls. As the 30-year T-bond yield backed up from 3.2% in February to about 3.9%% in August, both yields up sharply from the then-record low around 2.45% in July 2012, I kept the faith, writing A Bernanke Put For Bonds? in August.

Rates then came off the boil, but neared 4% again in December; again I was hopeful of the bullish secular trend, writing Several Reasons To Turn Bullish On Treasuries: Are They Good Enough To Make Them A Buy?.

Then the bull thesis on bonds actually began working again; it appeared as though 4% was strong resistance, and in March 2014, I answered my questions of the prior August and December with Turning Bullish On Bonds.

That 4% level was important resistance. It now appears quite possible that the latest bond bear market has seen the 3-3.5% range as new resistance. If past is prologue, and the secular bond bull market plows on, then perhaps the 2.5% level will be the next resistance level.

(I did turn bearish on bonds between the Brexit vote in June 2016 (A Top In Bonds?) and August 2016.)

The start of the reversal back to bull market phase

After the 30-year rose back to and above 3% following the Trump victory in November 2016, I turned constructive on bonds in January 2017. In a highly contrarian article on Jan. 17, I wrote You Can't Kill Mr. Bond, which noted that "the bond bears are growling again." I argued "against the inevitability of a big bear market any time soon." Rather, I adopted a marginally bullish "lower for longer" view of long term rates (while preferring stocks over bonds). In Part 3, I will discuss why "lower for longer" can give very nice total returns to traders of individual bonds or holders of bond funds.

Now, to the current situation.

Bonds resurgent? The view from summer 2018

The key to my thinking on long term rates - which has been superior to that of the Federal Reserve or Wall Street - is to listen to Mr. Market while watching the secular trends that determine inflation, growth and investor preferences.

Since 1981, as the Fed tightens the monetary screws, and yield spreads shrink, a major cyclical top in rates is approaching, with record low long term rates beckoning.

The experts have been fighting the following downtrend in rates since about 1981; from Yahoo! Finance:

From about 10% in 1985, the rate on this security has dropped to about 2%. This is about a 0.33% (= 33 basis points) average annual drop. The reason to focus on the 30-year is that it is very much free of the Fed's policy, which usually is limited to influencing very short term rates. Since the 10-year bond is the sum of 10 1-year T-bills, the Fed 's arbitrary rate-settings to an extent manipulate the 10-year bond, but has minimal direct effect on the 30-year.

By July last year I noted yield spreads narrowing, all consistent with a topping process in rates, and wrote How Bonds May Be Setting Up Bullishly (Here Comes Goldilocks?). More than one year later, it's interesting to see how relevant some of the summary bullet points are:

There may be an early shift in sentiment amongst bond traders toward the pattern that presaged the massive 2014-6 rally in prices (decline in yields).

Fundamentally, some economic weakness abroad may be meeting up with the hawkish Fed, leading to a flight to safety.

Lower bond yields would be no surprise on a global scale, given that the US has amongst the very highest rates of any richer country.

Declining rates could meet up with a good domestic economy and possibly lead to a 'Goldilocks' scenario of strong returns from both stocks and bonds.

While all these remain true, with the SPY hitting a record high recently, there are recession fears for the US.

Just as when I was a perma-bull on Apple (AAPL), the bullish arguments that remained valid for that stock may be remaining valid for bonds. US interest rates remain today the highest of any rich country; spreads of US rates over those of the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia have remained high and in some cases have expanded. Thus, on a relative basis, US rates have not dropped at all and may have increased.

This leaves further room for them to hold steady, or drop, just to keep pace with trends in other wealthy nations.

Recession? The view from December

While there is now much surprised discussion of whether the world is in, or going into, recession; and whether the US will sink into one as well, the writing was on the wall last December, and was clearly bond-friendly. As I wrote in Recession Ahead? on 12/20, I pointed out that Ned David Research already thought there was over an 80% chance of global recession (they are above 90% now), yet I observed that "the Fed has been tightening, and the European Central Bank plans to tighten by removing QE in two weeks, in the face of a possible existing global recession."

Policy errors by the world's major central banks, tightening into a potential global recession, would be expected to cause a crash in bond yields, just as has subsequently occurred.

I also pointed out that "inflation is low and dropping," and that in view of all the secular trends and then pro-bond cyclical trends, "bonds may be due to gain no matter what the Fed does now."

I also opined that if the Fed was indeed maximally tight, and its next move was to cut rates, then my pro-cash argument, which I had held through almost all of 2018, would likely turn into a pro-Treasury bond argument for Mr. Market. The reasoning was that Treasuries are just cash deferred; they are not really bonds as a corporate bond is; rather, the central bank just "prints" up new digital fiat money, i.e. cash, to pay off a Treasury bond. So, an investor can accept cash now; alternatively, one can accept cash in the future via a Treasury bond.

Setting targets for short and long term rates

For about the past 24 years, the 30-year T-bond has dropped at a rough rate of 30-35 basis points per year, with variability. It is probably below its trend line, though drawing trend lines is an art and not a science. However, if I am judging the cyclical forces I will discuss in Part 2 correctly, and if the secular forces I perceive remain on trend, then it is easy to project a 1-1.5% 30-year bond rate in a 3-5 year time frame. Maybe even below 1%?

This scenario, if realized, would allow for significant capital gains to anyone buying the long bond even now, 38 years into the secular bond bull market. Of course, the objective economic conditions extant in about 4 years may make the bond holder happy just to have locked in 2% yield.

But: no guarantees! We all have to think and act on our own in this difficult matter.

In the short run, things may get even more surprising. The financial player Raoul Pal tweeted this chart over the weekend regarding trend lines on the 2-year Treasury, which is a rough proxy for forward Fed policy rates

What happens if the bond bears are wrong and the shock is not a sharp rise in yields, but instead a fall in yields so far yet unimagined. How about -4% in US 2 years?

I see a negative 4% yield as quite unlikely, but the trend line does point to zero or below. I do think that's very possible.

While Brexit, trade wars, EU banking woes, etc., are contributing to lower rates, the main one as usual would be a policy error by the Fed.

Where the Fed may have gotten it wrong

The Wu-Xia shadow Fed Funds rate estimates that QE 3 brought the effective Fed funds rate to -3% in 2014 (which does make -4% on the 2-year note plausible). That would mean that in getting near 2.5% last December and maintaining that rate through July before cutting 25 basis points, the Fed has tightened about 550 basis points. The following graph shows that this tightening was more extreme than any in recent memory:

Note that the graph does not include the final three rate hikes of 2018.

Yet unlike periods of tightening where realized inflation was high, in this expansion, the Fed's preferred measure of core PCE inflation never rose above its 2% yoy goal. As of Q2, it is at 1.5%. By Q1 2019, it was only 1.6%, yet the Fed still did not cut rates and continued removing base money from the system (QT or reverse QE).

Removing money from the financial system during a period of inflation undershoot might, I propose, set off deflation.

Final comments - an unduly hawkish Yellen-Powell Fed?

The Fed and the markets have been skeptical of every move lower in interest rates since they peaked in 1981. Yet even the greatest housing bubble in history, which occurred during the inflation-prone period of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, could not even bring interest rates within a points of their prior cycle highs set in 2000. With the devastation caused by the Great Recession, which revealed underlying weaknesses in the US economy and financial system, it should have been obvious that the need for repeated rounds of support (via QE) meant that it was not going to be easy to restart the inflation engine. A "Reagan 2.0" program of tax cuts and deregulation is small beer compared to weakening demographics, 'good deflation,' and other events that have been in the news for some time as mentioned above.

An overarching theme could have been the fact that inflation never took off even with near-zero Fed funds rate and a -3% shadow Fed funds rate during the Obama years.

If inflation did not accelerate at all with a -3% Wu-Xia Fed funds rate, what reason did the Fed have to go to tighten by 550 basis and plan to go much higher?

Summary

Multiple secular factors were known by 2013 which have pointed toward lower long term interest rates.

As in prior post-1980 periods, the Fed may once again have pushed short rates up too far in the wrong (i.e. higher) direction. Whether or not the US goes into recession this year or next, I think it is reasonable to conceive of the 30-year bond trading in a 1.0-25% range, with the Fed funds rate back to zero or negative. If so, how other markets such as equities would react is an important question.

In Part 2, I will explore a few of the cyclical, ongoing points that support a significant portfolio allocation to fixed income, both of short and long duration types.

