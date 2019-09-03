The Lithium Market Is Challenging, But Albemarle Is A Buy

There is an oversupply in the lithium market. However, ALB has responded by cutting capital expenditures. Nonetheless, the company is in an excellent position to increase capacity should the demand for lithium increase. Management believes that the company will be FCF positive by 2021, making the strong balance sheet even stronger. In brief, ALB is a buy at the current price.

ALB’s future

I think that a substantial headwind for ALB will be the continued weakness in the lithium price. Many uncertainties have contributed to the downward price movement for the commodity. A primary reason is the likelihood of China’s government to wind down a subsidy program for electric vehicles by the end of 2020, causing the lithium demand to shrink.

In response to the weakening demand, Luke Kissam, Chairman, President, and CEO, decided to delay all work related to the planning, engineering, and construction of approximately 125,000 metric tons of previously announced additional conversion capacity. I favor the strategy since it will reduce CAPEX by roughly $1.5 billion in the next five years, allowing ALB to become free cash flow positive. Luke believes that the company will become cash flow positive in 2021. My takeaway from this plan is that management is planning on turning ALB into a cash cow. Therefore, I would expect dividend hikes in the coming years.

If the lithium demand strengthens, ALB is in a position to increase production capacity without incurring significant capital expenses. The company is likely to build another 50,000 metric ton facility in a joint venture with MRL, sharing the cost with its partner.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

ALB’s management seems very competent. One piece of evidence is the fact that, even though the lithium market is fragile, the company managed to increase lithium sales by 5% compared to 2Q 2018. The primary drivers were an increase in the volume of 3% and a price increase of 2%. On the bromine business, the company also increased net sales by 17% over the same period, excluding currency impact.

ALB’s past performance

Besides looking at tailwinds and headwinds, it is equally important to look at the recent financial performance because I think that history is a good indicator of what the future may bring. First, I want to discuss ALB’s operational performance by delving into the ROE ratio. The ratio itself is not very helpful. However, decomposing the coefficient through the DuPont analysis gives us a holistic view of the company’s operational performance. I am showing the inputs and results for the DuPont ROE analysis in the following tables. All numbers are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The first metric that is worth discussing is the tax burden. Over the past six quarters, the average tax burden was 0.90, meaning that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to the EBT. Also, the ratio has been stable, and it sits just above the trailing-six-quarter average at 0.92 for 2Q 2019.

The interest burden ratio describes the relationship between EBT and EBIT. Ideally, you want to see the proportion as high as possible. If the company does not receive any interest income, the maximum number would be 1.0, which occurs when the company pays no interest expense. In ALB’s case, the company earns interest income. Hence, it is possible to see interest burden ratios higher than 1.0, such as in 2Q 2018. I am not concerned about the interest burden ratio, even though it has been volatile, provided that it does not drop below 0.5 for two consecutive quarters.

The operating income margin ranged between 19.3% and 22.5% over the same period. As long as it is stable in the coming quarters, I am fine.

There is not much to write home about regarding the asset turnover or the equity multiplier. The asset turnover ratio has been stable at 0.11, and the equity multiplier has increased by 5% over the previous six quarters to 2.13 in 2Q 2019.

In brief, the stable and positive ROE ratio tells me that ALB’s operational performance is reliable.

Next, I want to discuss ALB’s debt position. My preferred metrics are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company can meet its financial obligations every quarter. The later tells me if the company is overly leveraged. Regarding the ICR, the metric has been rising over time because ALB is paying a smaller amount in interest expense compared to its operating income. The interest expense has declined from $13.5 million in 1Q 2018 to $11.6 million in 2Q 2019, and the operating profit has increased from $178.1 million to $190.7 for 2Q 2019 on a Y/Y basis. This is the perfect scenario for the interest coverage ratio.

Regarding ALB’s leverage, the company has a healthy debt level. The D/E ratio has increased from 0.39 in 1Q 2018 to 0.53 in 2Q 2019. Given that ALB’s operating income margin remains positive, I would be comfortable if management decides to increase the leverage further, provided that the demand for lithium picks up. I think that the company could issue an additional $1.6 billion in debt, which would put the D/E close to 1.0.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

My takeaway

There is an oversupply of lithium in the market, and the demand may be weakening primarily due to China terminating the incentives for EVs. However, I think that ALB is a buy right now because they have reacted promptly to the market conditions by slashing capital expenditures. Management projects that the company will be free cash flow positive by 2021, strengthening the already-strong balance sheet. Therefore, I expect dividend hikes in the interim, and perhaps the issuance of special dividends. I believe that you could dip your toes in ALB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.