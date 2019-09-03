Abiomed Should Be Trading At Double Its Current Valuation

Abiomed's (ABMD) stock has seen a steady decline since last September. Back then, the stock was trading at its all-time high around $460. Even though the company had taken a beating, I expected the latest earnings to help it rebound. That didn't happen though. The numbers were impressive, in my opinion. The stock beat earnings and the sales were in-line. However, shares fell more than 20% at the next day's opening. Trade war concerns sent the whole market lower over the past few weeks, which caused the stock to reach its new lowest at $190, where it is currently trading.

I believe the stock has significant upside and that it is trading at an enormous discount at its current valuation. I will attempt to perform a discounted cash flow estimation to prove that.

The valuation

The latest three-month bill rate is 1.96% as of 23rd of August. We will use that as the risk-free rate of return. As for the stock's market premium, I will use 5.5%. You can find the reason for that here, ideally explained by Investopedia, for those interested. Using the CAPM formula, r a = r rf + B a (r m -r rf ), we reach a cost of equity equal to 0.055357 or 5.5%. As for the Market Value of Equity and Firm Value, I am using ABMD's market cap of $8,700 in millions. So far, here is our data in a spreadsheet.

Source: Author

As you can see, we have ignored debt since the company has virtually none. According to the data, the WACC is 0.055357. In other words, the cost of capital is around 5.5%.

Abiomed's initial cash flow is set to $230 million to reflect the company's TTM free cash flow.

Source: Morningstar

I then used the company's historical operating cash flow to estimate a fair growth rate.

Source: Morningstar

I am then using these cash flows to find the average operating cash flow rate of the past five years, which is 56.6%.

Source: Author

However, to use such a rate would be too optimistic, so let's also take a look at the revenue growth rate. In the company's last earnings report, revenue grew by 15.4% YoY.

I will be using a 15% expected cash flow growth over the next five years. I believe this a fair estimate because:

Cash flow usually grows faster than revenues as a company matures

It is still way less than the actual average cash flow growth rate over the past five years of 56.6%

I will be using an additional 3% annual growth long-term rate, which is fairly realistic, as a long-term growth rate of the economy. I have included it in the last PV for the year 2025, which reflects the 3% long-term growth. You can see it in the picture below, where the Terminal Value is. The numbers, as always, are in millions.

Source: Author

Finally, the Firm Value is the sum of all PVs. Since the company has 0 debt, this is also the final Equity Value. The company has 48.28 million shares outstanding, which estimates an intrinsic value per share of $387.

Source: Author

These estimations imply an upside of 103% in regards to the company's future estimated cash flows. I believe that even though this sounds like an absurd discount of the current prices, we have still taken a conservative approach. I used a 15% growth rate in cash flow, which is way below average and even though the margins are further improving.

Operating income was $60.7 million or 29.2% operating margin compared to $46.7 million or 26.0% operating margin in the same period of fiscal 2019.

In the future, margins should only be getting better. Impella is currently active in more than 1,300 U.S. sites. The company's presence in the heart surgery sector has been growing driven by innovation and strong patent approvals.

Source: Report

Keep in mind that Abiomed guides for FY20 revenues between $885 million and $925 million, lower than the prior guidance of $900-945 million and the consensus estimate of $928 million. Operating margin guidance was also brought down to 28-30% from the previous range of 29-31%. However, even with these adjustments, I believe that our estimations are within the bounds of realism.

Conclusion

I believe that Abiomed is an excellent company. Investors who have held the stock for the past few decades have seen astronomical returns and for a good reason. Management's execution has been proven excellent. The CEO's decisions may have been criticized, but I believe that his work has been vital in steering the company in the right direction. They only have sales in US, Germany, and Japan, which leaves the rest of the world as a potential market for the Impella. DCF estimations show that the company is severely undervalued. Even if sales slowdown and margins decline (in fact, the opposite is happening), it's hard to deny that shares are trading at a discount. Keep in mind these calculations are done by me, for my usage, and do not represent financial advice. Investors are encouraged to do their due diligence before deciding on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.