Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. - A Small Community Bank That Is A Dividend Aristocrat

Founded in 1903 in Pikeville, Kentucky, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) serves small and mid-sized communities in the states of Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The company provides personal and commercial banking services, small business lending, and wealth management services to customers in these regions, with approximately 80 banking locations in operation. While Community Trust Bancorp may sound like your run of the mill regional bank, CTBI has a few tricks up their sleeve to keep investors interested.

Performance and Valuation

Though the bank’s services do not differ significantly from similarly sized banks, the company’s return on assets of 1.5% outperforms the peer average of 1.25% for banks in the $3 billion to $10 billion asset range, and has stayed comfortably above peer averages for each of the past three years.

Also, the company has increased their annual dividend for 39 straight years, with the most recent increase being announced in July of this year. To complement this rich dividend history, the stock is currently yielding 3.89%.

But while the bank has outperformed peers’ earnings in recent history, there is a fair amount of risk within the company’s balance sheet. At June 30, 2019, CTBI’s non-performing assets comprised 2.20% of the company’s total assets, comparing unfavorably to the peer average of 0.58%. Further, the bank’s loss reserve as a percentage of non-performing assets also compares unfavorably to peers. While asset quality has been good for some time now, if economic conditions should worsen these risks within the bank’s portfolio could materialize in the form of losses at a higher magnitude than other similarly sized institutions.

Examining the company’s valuation, CTBI stock is trading at a discount to many of its competitors. The bank’s price to earnings ratio of 11.1 times 2019 average analyst earnings estimates is well below the broader market average, and also below direct competitors 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) at 12.5 times, and City Holding Company (CHCO) at 13.8 times, amongst others.

The company’s price to book ratio, another key indicator of valuation, stands at 1.17 times. This multiple is important to me as the bank’s smaller size (approximately $4.4 billion in assets) could make it more prone to a takeover than larger competitors. Over the past few years, bank acquisition deals have typically occurred with a price to book multiple of 1.3 times at the low end. For this reason, ratios below this mark are favorable when coupled with good performance.

With the above performance and valuation factors in mind, I think this stock could be undervalued, and may be a good addition to my dividend stock portfolio. To determine this, I will run CTBI through the Dividend Diplomats' stock screener metrics.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics, and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

To perform this analysis, I’ll be using the stock’s metrics as of market close on Thursday, August 29, 2019. At this time, the stock price was $39.12, the forward dividend was $1.52/share, and the average analyst EPS estimate for 2019 was $3.52/share. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data was obtained from Yahoo! Finance, and all remaining figures were calculated by the author.

1) P/E Ratio: CTBI stock is trading well below market average at 11.1 times 2019 earnings. As banks in general are trading at a multiple lower than the broader market, the comparisons made above to the company’s competitors further indicates that CTBI is trading at a discount. However, the company’s asset quality indicators mentioned earlier may be part of the reason for the low P/E ratio.

2) Dividend Payout Ratio: A company’s payout ratio represents the portion of earnings paid out to shareholders as a dividend. Typically, we like to see a company’s payout ratio fall below 60%, as we believe this allows a company to continue to grow dividends into the future without sacrificing safety. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio of 43% fits the bill, and is at the lower end of management’s target range of 40% to 50%.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Community Trust Bancorp has a rich history of dividend increases, and in July of 2019 the company announced their 39th consecutive annual dividend increase. The company’s three and five year average dividend growth rates have been 5.15% and 4.40%, respectively. While the growth rate isn’t anything astounding, the history of consecutive increases shows that the company is committed to rewarding its shareholders.

Summary

CTBI fared well against our dividend stock screener. The company’s P/E ratio is below the broader market average and below that of its direct competitors, the payout ratio leaves room for the dividend to grow going forward, and the dividend is yielding close to 4% with a history of 39 consecutive annual dividend increases.

However, at a time where economic conditions have fostered clean asset quality, Community Trust Bancorp has experienced a higher rate of non-performance within their credit portfolio compared to peer banks. Should economic conditions worsen in the communities the bank serves, this could mean trouble in the form of losses at a higher rate than the average bank. It seems as though this asset quality risk could be a reason for the stock’s valuation discount.

With a plethora of other quality stocks, some dividend aristocrats yielding in the 4% range included, I will be holding off purchasing CTBI stock until it becomes further discounted, or until the bank’s asset quality improves more in line with industry averages. At a time where the near term economic conditions are becoming more and more uncertain, the issues in the bank’s credit portfolio are enough to keep me away.

What are your thoughts on Community Trust Bancorp? Does the bank’s asset quality worry you as we enter uncertain economic times? Or does the yield and increase history make CTBI stock look like a buy?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.