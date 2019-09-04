Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Tariff effect? ISM sinks into contraction territory

The ISM Manufacturing Index for August surprised forecasters, falling to 49.1 from 51.2 previously. It's the weakest print for that gauge since January 2016. The news sent the 10-year Treasury yield plunging to its lowest level in several years at 1.43%, and traders at The Merc are now pricing in 75 basis points of rate cuts between now and year-end. The Dow and Nasdaq each lost more than 1%, while the S&P 500 slid a bit less than that.

Bo-Jo's government rattled by defection

The U.K. prime minister lost his parliamentary majority when Conservative Party member Phillip Lee defected to join the Liberal Democrats. At issue, says Lee, were the "bullying and lies" of Johnson, who wants to deliver Brexit no matter what by October 31. Instead, he could be forced to call a snap election before that comes to pass.

California contractor bill dings Uber and Lyft

Advancing through the Golden State's legislature is a bill that would make it harder for companies to classify workers as contractors rather than employees. An appropriations committee gave its green light late on Friday, setting up a final vote before the legislative session ends mid-month. Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) were each down more than 5% in Tuesday action.

Today in Trump tweets

"Doing very well" in China trade negotiations

EU is next on trade

The U.S. would like negative interest rates as well