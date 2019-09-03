WW Granger: An Excellent Business But Bad Investment

The guidance for the full year market growth was cut by two percentage points, to negative one percent to two percent growth. However, the outlook for Earnings per Share was.

WW Granger (GWW) is a well-run business that has performed well. It does not perform well in a slowing economy and its guidance for 2019 appears unachievable. The stock is trading 37% below its high. A further decline is likely. It is a sell.

The Distribution Business

WW Granger has 6 percent of the American Industrial supply market and four percent of the global market. Industrial supply distribution is very fragmented, so 6 percent of the market is a powerful position giving them the advantage of economies of scale. The business is well organized, with effective marketing strategies. Granger promotes its large selection parts and items for environmental and safety not just maintaining equipment. It has delivered excellent growth over the last decade. However, it is a stock that is dangerous to have during an economic slowdown.

Distributors are price takers. For example, if a customer orders copper wire he will be quoted a price that includes a copper cost based on the current day’s commodity index for copper. The next day’s order will be priced differently. Distributors have relatively little ability to change price, except to cut margin to get an order. While six percent is a strong a relative market share, they still cannot control price. When growth slows down, they have fixed costs distribution centers staff and inventory. Other competitors who are less financially stable will start shaving price to get the business. They may all sell the same brand of wire.

The following chart demonstrates how distributors perform with different growth environments. It compares Granger to an index of industrial distributors and to the S&P. Granger outperforms the index of industrial distributors and they both outperform the S&P through 2013. The next year, with slower growth, the S&P out performs the index of distributors and the year after that it exceeds Granger.

The gap between Granger’s stock price and the index of industrial suppliers has remained about the same for the last three years, so Granger has performed at the same level as the industry during that period.

U.S. Market Demand

In the second quarter earnings announcement, Granger cut its forecasted U.S. market demand by two percentage points to a range of -1% to 2%. Granger expects to gain market share so the forecast for revenue is 2% to 5%. Yet it maintains gross margin, operating income, and other ratios from the prior guidance, so that the EPS remains the same. The EPS growth is 2% to 12% over prior year. The wide range in EPS growth results from maintaining ratios that are better than the prior year.

The volume loss from a shrinking market growth should not be too great but the price pressure is the real threat. It may be that their forecasts for the market are achievable but they cannot insulate themselves from price shaving. Granger points out that they have programs to enhance their marketing efforts by making the websites and personal interactions productive. This has enabled them to succeed over the past decade.

The U.S. is the strongest market. Canadian distribution is operating at a loss. Cromwell, the UK business suffering from weakness in the UK market could face problems from Britain leaving the common market.

Stock Price

Granger’s 12 month high was $365 per share. It is now trading close to its low. The stock would have to grow 37 percent to reach its previous high. Its P/E is subject to market conditions. Granger is currently trading at 13 to 14 times the 2019 projected earnings. The S & P is at a P/E of 22, which is 60% to 65% of the Granger guidance P/E. The Granger P/E is low because the market does believe the Granger guidance. In 2013, Granger had a P/E of 35% higher than the S&P with a trend of numbers to back it up. Revenue in the first half of 2019 was only up 1%, so Grangers growth guidance for the full year is not believed by the market.

Forecast for real gross domestic product have been dropping to around 2%. Next year‘s growth consensus is slightly less around 1.8%. When Granger presents third quarter results in late October, its economic outlook could darken and the stock would decline further. A two percent dividend doesn’t make it a good dividend stock. It does, however, have a strong balance sheet.

Conclusions

The market for industrial supplies can be hurt when their customers cut back to offset declining profits. In good investment, timing is almost everything. A distribution business is a wonderful thing to have in a growing market, but a poor one in a declining market. The guidance for 2019 is unreliable even if the market forecast holds. Continued weakening of the economy is an additional downside. Granger is a sell.

