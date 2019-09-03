Fastly IPO: Beautiful Company, But Not At These Prices

In our opinion, several indicators are suggesting that this name is now a Sell.

Investors who acquired shares at $16, $15, or even lower should be now celebrating the stock returns. They doubled their money in less than four months.

Fastly, Inc. has developed a cloud platform that aims to be as close as possible to the end-users.

Fastly (FSLY) is an innovative company working for well-known brands and growing at a high pace. Growth investors need to follow this name very carefully. With that, we see two problems. The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate reported on June 30, 2019 is lower than that reported in the same period in 2018. It means that clients are now using the platform a bit less. Besides, the company is trading at 16x sales, more than two times the ratio reported a few months ago. In our view, investors should not be able to justify such a high valuation.

Source: 10-Q

Business

Founded in 2011 and currently headquartered in San Francisco, Fastly, Inc. has developed a cloud platform that tries to be as close as possible to the end-users.

Source: Company’s Website

The company claims that its cloud platform brings customers closer to its audience with faster content delivery and in a secure manner. Fastly notes that it has sufficient bandwidth to help customers operate at hectic times like a Black Friday or a championship game. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Company’s Website

Market participants need to take a look at the company’s Tachometer, which provides the number of requests per second received by Fastly’s network. When we reviewed the company’s figures, the total bandwidth was equal to 6.32 terabyte per second with a cache hit ratio of 89.2%. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Company’s Website - Tachometer

With this massive amount of bandwidth, investors will understand better why Fastly along with Amazon Cloud (AMZN) is the cloud provider of well-known brands. The only company that appears to offer a more significant amount of bandwidth every month is Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM). Facebook (FB), Adobe (ADBE) and IBM (IBM) decided to use Akamai instead of Fastly. Check the lines below for more information on the matter:

Source: Codeinwp

The image below offers information on brands using Fastly. The company appears to be very popular among newspapers. The New York Times and other online publications like Business Insider or The Guardian selected Fastly’s services. In our view, the company’s ability to offer a significant amount of bandwidth when there is peak traffic explains why newspapers chose Fastly.

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

In the six months ended June 30, 2018, U.S. clients were the origin of 78% of the total amount of revenue. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

With the know-how accumulated, it is evident that Fastly could make tons of revenue outside the United States. However, the company needs to increase the number of POPs around the world to do so. It is not an easy task, which also requires an increase in sales expenses:

“We intend to continue expanding our efforts to attract customers outside of the United States by augmenting our sales teams and strategically increasing the number of POPs in select international locations.” Source: 10-Q

Regarding the key business metrics reported, Fastly increased the number of customers from 1,529 in June 2018 to 1,627 in June 2019. The number of enterprise customers also increased by 37% in the same period. With that, the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER) decreased from 139.1% to 132.3%, which may be worrying. It means that there are more customers, but the usage of the company’s platform is decreasing. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

Regarding the DBNER, it is relevant noting what directors discussed in the earnings call. They celebrated that the Q2 DBNER increased as compared to Q1 DBNER. However, they did not seem to mention that the DBNER in 2018 was more significant than that in 2019. Read the lines below regarding this matter:

Source: Earnings Call

Previous Report

When our previous article on Fastly was written, the company had reported 37% revenue growth and gross profit margin of more than 50%. Other competitors with less revenue growth were trading at 1.4x-3.3x sales, so we said that 4x sales was very reasonable. Also, we noted that a decline in revenue growth could lead to a decrease in the company’s valuation. In this regard, please have a look at the most relevant points made in the piece:

Source: Previous Seeking Alpha Article

In 2019, Revenue Growth Did Not Decline

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported 37% revenue growth as compared to the same period in 2018. Gross profit continued to be impressive. In the first six months of 2019, the gross profit margin was equal to 55%, which is a bit better than the 2018’s figure of 53%.

With that, the company continues to be unprofitable. We understand that growth investors will not care about this fact, but it must be mentioned. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, total operating expenses increased by 41% with sales and marketing expenses increasing by 32%.

Expenses increased at a more significant pace than revenue, which is never ideal. As a result, in the first part of 2019, net losses increased by 67% as compared to the same period in 2018. Notice that interest expenses increased from -$0.74 million to more than $4.2 million. Debt is not a problem on this name. However, it is relevant noting that interest expense commenced increasing. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

In 2019, as a result of the IPO, the total amount of cash increased from $36 million to $213 million. The asset/liability ratio went from 2.16x to 4x, which investors will appreciate. With these figures in mind, in our opinion, the company’s financial situation is solid. A list of assets is shown in the image below:

Source: 10-Q

On the liability side, as of June 30, 2019, long-term debt equals $39 million, and short-term debt equals $11.3 billion. With $213 million in cash, investors will not be worried about the company’s financial debt. Also, the total amount of obligations is not that high. Read the lines below on the matter:

“We have future purchase obligations for contracts with our cloud infrastructure provider, network service providers, and other vendors of $56.5 million, of which $41.9 million will be paid within the next 12 months and the remainder will be paid in the next one to three years. In addition, we have future outstanding debt commitments of $53.6 million, of which $34.7 million will be paid in the next 12 months, and the remainder will be paid in the next one to three years.” Source: 10-Q

A list of liabilities is shown below. Note that the total amount of liabilities increased from $75 million to $89 million in the last six months and the company converted its stock warrant liabilities.

Source: 10-Q

The lines below offer further information on the equity changes executed once the IPO went live. Notice that the company converted convertible preferred stock into class B shares. Remember that there are two types of shares, which most investors will dislike. Some shareholders will have a lot of influence while making relevant corporate decisions.

Source: 10-Q

Valuation - Does 16x Sales Make Sense?

As shown in the image below, as of June 30, 2019, the total amount of class B shares is equal to 80.15 million, and there are 12.9 million class A shares. In total, the share count appears to be close to 93 million. At $31.6, the total market capitalization equals $2.938 billion.

Source: 10-Q

With $213 million in cash and debt of $50.6 million, the enterprise value equals $2.77 billion. The company reported revenue of $66 million and revenue growth of 37% in the first part of 2019. With these figures, forward revenue of $180 million is reasonable, which means that Fastly trades at 16.3x sales, which appears to be expensive.

Investors who could acquire shares at $16, $15, or even lower should be now celebrating the stock returns. They doubled their money in less than four months, not a bad trade. With that, they should wonder whether the current valuation makes sense. The revenue growth or gross profit margin did not increase that much to justify such increase in the EV/Sales ratio.

Source: Ycharts

The share price increased that much as CloudFlare decided very recently to organize its own IPO. Many investors are looking at the financials of CloudFlare, which also increases the visibility of other competitors like Fastly. Yes, as a result, an increase in the EV/Sales ratio made sense, but jumping to more than 16x sales does not seem to be reasonable. Other competitors in the same industry are trading at 1x-4.7x sales with 5% to 30.9% revenue growth. Fastly should not trade at 16x sales with 37% revenue growth, in our opinion.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

Fastly, Inc. is doing terrific work. In 2019, its revenue growth did not decline. Also, IPO investors should not complain about the impressive stock returns delivered in Q1 and Q2. With that, in our opinion, several indicators are suggesting that this name is a sell. First of all, the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was lower on June 30, 2019 than that on June 30, 2018. The company noted in the earnings call that Q2 DBNER was larger than Q1 DBNER. However, in our opinion, most analysts will prefer comparing the same period in 2018 and 2019. Besides, the current share EV/Sales ratio is too large. In our opinion, the company should not be trading at 16x sales with other competitors selling at less than 4x sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.