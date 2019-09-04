FASB's New Lease Accounting Rule's Only Benefit Is Creating More Work For Accountants

Beginning with the first calendar quarter of 2019, GAAP accounting requires a liability and asset for the present value of future operating leases.

The job of accounting is to provide management, investors, lenders and regulators a clear picture of a company’s operating results and financial condition. In the U.S., the SEC has designated the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) for setting accounting standards for publicly traded companies. It is important that there is a FASB. However, sometimes if you have a large body of individuals who primary responsibility is writing guidelines, they get bored if there is nothing to do. They cannot leave well enough alone. Many new accounting standards released in recent years have been overkill. They have added significant complexity without any benefit to management, investors, lenders and regulators.

FASB (ASC 842) Leases on the Balance Sheet

The new FASB Lease Accounting Standard (ASC 842) became effective for all fiscal years starting after December 15, 2018. Since the majority of companies are on a calendar fiscal year its impact showed up in the first quarter of 2019. It applies to all operating leases over one year in term. In the past only capital or finance leases were accounted for on the balance sheet. Those leases were structured like a loan where the lessee effectively owns or has the option to own the underlying asset. They are more complex and often have a residual (unpaid balance) at the end of the lease. Operating leases have no residual. Also, unlike a loan, operating leases usually have no collateral, interest rate, or financial covenants.

Below is the FASB’s justification for ASC 842 followed by my rebuttals.

My rebuttal for each item is below.

1. This does not necessarily result in a more faithful representation of lessee’s rights and obligations. Both the asset and liability are determined using complex assumptions including a discount rate. Any time you use a discount rate data can be manipulated toward however you want it to be.

2. This has not been a major issue as it doesn’t happen often and operating leases weren’t on the balance sheet. I would argue there are more opportunities to manipulate a balance sheet using a discount rate.

3. This one is completely wrong. It is now much harder especially for investors and lenders to analyze a balance sheet. Leverage ratios will now appear higher than before despite no change in the financial condition. The current ratio now appears lower, often much lower. A right-of-use asset account has been added that has no cash value as it rarely can be sold for cash. It is another form of intangible asset. Intangible assets already cause a lot of confusion for users of financial statements.

4. This arcane item is not important for investors, lenders or management, only to accountants.

5. Users of financial statements already had this information in the required leasing footnotes.

6. This arcane item is not important for investors, lenders or management, only to accountants.

More Complexity

The lease liability is now broken into two on the balance sheet; current and long term. This changes the current ratio used by investors and lenders making it look worse.

What few benefits there may be are more than offset by additional accounting costs internally and by the independent auditors. The complexity may also add costs and time spent analyzing to investors, management, regulators and accountants. Its overkill.

The lease is now broken into two in the Statement of Cash Flows. According to FASB, lessees must “classify repayments of the principal portion of the lease liability within financing activities and payments of interest on the lease liability and variable lease payments within operating activities in the statement of cash flows.” Analysis of the Statement of Cash Flows by all users gets much more difficult.

Another layer of complexity is that the lease liability and right-of-use asset often are different numbers. This is because the right-of-use asset per FASB also accounts for “Any lease payments made to the lessor at or before the commencement date, minus any lease incentives received.” It also includes any initial direct costs incurred by the lessee.

To give you an idea of how complex this new operating lease rule is, below is a table of the adjustments Rite Aid had to make to its balance sheet on March 2, 2019 for the new rule. Dollar amounts are in thousands.

In addition to the amount of accounts that were impacted, the current ratio declined from 1.68 to 1.42. This appears to be a typical change for a retailer.

Other Issues

A lease liability is not necessarily what a company will necessarily pay. Many, if not most, retailers are negotiating leases down. Their leverage is a threat to vacate (like so many others are doing) if the lease isn’t reduced. Also, if a tenant does leave and the landlord gets another tenant before the lease contract ends, the former tenant is off the hook. Landlords are not allowed to collect two leases on one property. Landlords usually try to re-lease properties vacated before the lease contract ends to avoid the property looking vacant. That can kill a property.

Summary

There are few real benefits for FASB (ASC 842). However, the costs are significant. Additional complexity makes financial statements harder to analyze. More time and money is needed by the accountants to prepare a balance sheet and statement of cash flows. Investors and lenders will have a harder time using certain leverage and current ratios and understanding the balance sheet and Statement of Cash Flows. Some companies will appear more leveraged than others (including peers) simply because they lease more than they own. Some leverage or current ratio covenants may get triggered. The costs significantly outweigh the benefits. FASB has gone too far.

