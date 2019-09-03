Texas Instruments: Dividend Stock Cashing In On 'Internet Of Things' Boom

When income investors look for new opportunities, Texas Instruments (TXN) doesn't often get a mention. That would be a mistake.

Buoyed by rising chip sales, the semiconductor giant has hiked its dividend on 15 occasions since 2004, including a 24% bump announced late last year. The stock has emerged as an income machine over that period, boosting its distribution almost 35-fold.

Yet, despite this impressive track record, Texas Instruments seems to be just getting warmed up. The company looks poised to cash in from the emerging "Internet of Things." And for dividend hunters, that could result in an impressive stream of income.

The Case for Texas Instruments

Admittedly, Texas Instruments may seem like a strange pick for conservative, income investors. Tech firms often plow billions into research and development, hoping to hit it big on the next hot gadget. That doesn't leave much money left over to pay shareholder dividends. And if these companies fall behind the innovation curve, then their share prices can suffer.

Texas Instruments, however, represents an exception. The company makes analog semiconductors - the sensors - that translate real-world information like speed, sound, and temperature into digital signals for computers. These devices, which you can find in everything from cars and televisions to PCs and industrial equipment, are essential for keeping our digital world humming. So, no matter which startup invents the next must-have device or social network, Texas Instruments still makes a profit.

Of course, that doesn't mean a smooth ride for investors. Cycles have long plagued the semiconductor business, driven by the introduction of new products in the dominant end-use markets. Last quarter, a broad industry downturn resulted in a nine percent year-over-year decline in Texas Instruments' sales. President Trump's trade war has also clipped revenues, specifically the government's effective ban on selling equipment to Chinese telecom parts-maker Huawei.

But traders seem to have priced in those worries. Texas Instruments has traded sideways for almost two years now, allowing earnings to catch up to the share price. At 18 times forward profits, the stock trades at the lower end of its historical average P/E multiple.

And the downturn in the chip business may be near its end. For the third quarter, management projects revenues to come in between $3.65 billion and $3.95 billion. On a sequential basis, that represents a growth rate between zero and eight percent. Looking further out, the company will be running up against some pretty easy comparables from the previous year. That means accelerating earnings growth - the favorite three words of any equity analyst. That presents a potential catalyst for a higher stock price.

But the real prize lies further out. Soon, just about every device you use - from your car and appliances to your television and alarm system - will connect to the Internet. Tech watchers call this emerging trend the "Internet of Things," or IoT. Through 2022, IDC estimates worldwide IoT spending will grow by 13.6% annually, eventually topping $1.2 trillion.

Texas Instruments finds itself in the middle of this boom. With sensors going into just about everything, analysts see strong, on-going demand for analog chips. And over the next five years, Wall Street expects the company's earnings per share to grow at a low-teen annual clip.

The automotive industry provides one IoT opportunity. And anyone who has recently tried repairing a vehicle themselves has seen this trend firsthand. The days of fixing your car with a garage toolbox have long past. Today's vehicles require sophisticated diagnostic equipment. Once high-end features, like driver assist and cruise control, now come standard on every vehicle.

And this sophistication requires an increasing number of sensors and other devices. Automotive sales now account for 20% of Texas Instruments' revenues - up from 12% in 2013. And with self-driving cars poised to hit the road soon (along with the increasingly sophisticated gear needed to run them), expect this segment to become more important to the company.

The real IoT opportunity, however, remains industrial customers. Companies have started exploiting internet-connected devices to enhanced automation, collect data, and optimize operations. All of which, of course, translates into higher sales and lower costs - an attractive proposition for any organization.

For shareholders, this IoT boom has turned Texas Instruments stock into an attractive income stream. Today, shares pay a quarterly distribution of $0.77 apiece, which comes out to a yield of 2.5%. In addition to dividends, Texas Instruments also returns the money through share repurchases. Since 2008, executives have spent $25.0 billion on its stock buyback program, reducing the total number of outstanding shares by more than a third.

"Our goal is to return all of our free cash flow to owners in the form of dividends and stock repurchases." management explains in their investor overview. "We have a robust model to allocate returns between dividend growth and stock repurchases. This strategy reflects management's confidence in our business model, and importantly, our commitment to owner returns."

Looking forward, that payout will likely keep growing. Management has gotten into the habit of boosting the payout at the end of each year. Given the company's conservative 55% payout ratio and higher profits, investors have no reason not to expect another bump this fall. Once again, another possible catalyst for the stock price.

This combination of a decent upfront yield and growing dividends should result in respectable returns. Today, Texas Instruments pays an upfront yield of 2.5%. Assuming a growth rate of between 10% and 12% annually over the next five years (conservative given the company's tendency to under-promise), that should result in a total return around the mid-teens. That more than meets my hurdle rate for such a wonderful business.

The Bottom Line on Texas Instruments

When income investors think about stocks, their minds probably don't turn to the semiconductor business. But thanks to an entrenched market position and growing sales, Texas Instruments has emerged as an income machine. And with the emerging Internet of Things on the horizon, the company will likely deliver robust dividend growth for another decade or more to come.

Don't be surprised to see this stock added to the list of Dividend Aristocrats in a few years' time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.