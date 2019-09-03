Technically Speaking For September 3

The latest round of Markit Economics PMIs are concerning. A majority of the headline numbers are under 50, indicating a contraction. Most countries are also reporting a decline in new orders and, more specifically, new export orders. Production is lower and employment is mixed. Consider these bullet points:

EU is at 47; Germany is 43.5, Italy is 48.7, Spain is 48.8. Only France is positive (51.1).

ASEAN PMI 48.5: Japan 49.3; South Korea 49; Taiwan 47.9.

The BRIC countries are split: China 50.4; Brazil 52.5; Russia is 49.1; India 51.4.

Add in the 45 reading for UK construction (where new orders fell at the fastest pace in 10 years) and you have a recipe for continued talk and concern about a recession.

The latest US ISM manufacturing number is also concerning. Here are the "big four" numbers from the report: All are contracting -- which obviously isn't a good development. Here are some key points from the anecdotal comments (emphasis added):

"While business is strong, there is an undercurrent of fear and alarm regarding the trade wars and a potential recession ." (Chemical Products)

(Chemical Products) "Slowest month (July) this year so far in sales." (Transportation Equipment)

Slightly lower rate of incoming orders may be seasonal or a sign of a general slowdown. Monitoring closely." (Fabricated Metal Products) "Incoming sales seem to be slowing down, and this is usually our busiest season. Concerns about the economy and tariffs." (Furniture & Related Products)

"Business is starting to show signs of a broad slowdown." (Machinery)

"Generally, business remains steady. However, we continue to plan for a hard Brexit and a long trade war between the U.S. and China." (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)

Considering these comments were positive in the previous report, we should be concerned about the speed of the turnaround.

Brexit is a mess. My paper of choice (the FT) had a running tally on what was happening throughout the day. Among the key developments were a drop in the sterling, Johnson losing his majority in Parliament, the UK Supreme Court blocking September 17 for emergency appeals of various causes of action, a letter from a chamber of commerce asking for some type of deal to create a higher level of certainty, and the possibility of a snap election. I'm probably missing some key points. But the takeaway is clear: events are moving quickly and, so far, markets are not happy with what they are seeing.

Let's turn to today's performance table: It's hard to have a solid rally when one of the largest economies in the world is in the middle of a political crisis (the UK) and the global manufacturing sector is contracting. Oh -- and one of the largest trading blocs in the world is breaking apart. Hence, the Treasury market rallied modestly while stocks off. Smaller-caps took the brunt of the selloff, indicating a heightened risk-off attitude.

The 30-day charts tell the bulk of the current market story. The IEF rallied between August 2-19. It then traded sideways before starting another small rally on August 23. The long-end of the curve has the same pattern.

Even though rates are already low, traders continue to buy Treasuries, which indicates a heightened risk aversion.

Meanwhile, the ETFs that track small-caps continue to print a series of lower highs. We see this ... ... in mid-caps ... ... small-caps ... ... and micro-caps.

Decreasing highs tells us that traders are losing confidence in future prospects. The main thing for these indexes now is for the lows to hold. If they break, expect a sharp move lower.

While the markets remain decidedly bearish, a recession is not a foregone conclusion. The consumer is still spending, households are generally in good financial shape, and the overall economy continues to grow. But the trade war is taking an increasingly large toll.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.