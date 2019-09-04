Peloton Is More Fad Than Future

While Peloton does not currently appear to have a bad valuation, investors should avoid this company which faces intense competition and could see rapidly decelerating growth.

Peloton’s revenue is increasing, but losses are mounting and it is difficult to see how this company will become profitable.

Peloton wants to claim it is a tech company, but it really is a luxury exercise equipment company which should thus expect lower margins despite its subscription business.

Peloton Interactive is planning to launch an IPO which will likely value the company at more than $8 billion.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has released the first details about its upcoming IPO, creating yet another giant unicorn in a year filled with them. The company’s S-1 report stated that it planned to raise $500 million, but that figure is likely a preliminary total used to calculate filing fees. Bloomberg reported that Peloton aims to pursue a valuation of $8 billion, which would be nearly double its valuation from a year ago.

Peloton has fantastic customer loyalty and is growing rapidly. But the company is trying to be too many things at once, has other problematic financial metrics, and overall embodies the flaws of every tech IPO which attempts to reach for too much, too quickly. Let us list some of the biggest concerns which should make investors leery.

Trying to Play the Tech Company

At its core, Peloton sells home stationary bikes and other exercise equipment. It sells very expensive equipment, with its home stationary bike package costing $2,245 and its treadmill costing $4,295. Given these price points, Peloton looks like a company which would be hit very hard if the U.S. economy slows down.

If Peloton was just an exercise equipment company, it would have a minimal moat and low margins. Consequently, Peloton tries to claim it is a tech company. In its S-1, Peloton calls itself “a technology company,” “a media company,” “a logistics company” and five more similar descriptors in order to distinguish itself.

Peloton argues that it is a tech company because subscriptions and software are an increasingly important part of its business. In addition to selling equipment, Peloton offers virtual fitness classes for $39 per month. It is a clever business model. After spending thousands of dollars on exercise equipment, customers will be more willing to spend $39 every month in order to justify such an expense. Peloton states that its “Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn” was under 0.7% in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, and it has 511,000 subscribers against 577,000 devices sold. Peloton’s loyal fanbase is perhaps its biggest asset.

But there are some problems with this emphasis on subscriptions and technology. First, Peloton’s subscription revenue only rose from 18% of total 2018 FY revenue ending June 30 to 19.7% in 2019. The bigger problem is that Peloton’s subscription-based services are not more profitable. Both the subscription-based services and its Connected Fitness Products sales have a gross margin of 43%.

A 43% gross margin is low for a subscription-based product. Among its expenses Peloton states that “music royalty fees are our largest subscription variable cost” and that it has made up an increasing percentage of subscription revenue. Peloton claims that it will be able to keep music royalty fees down over time. But in fact, CNBC reports that Peloton is facing a $150 million lawsuit from music producers who charge that Peloton recklessly used over 1,000 musical works for several years without paying fees. Peloton filed a countersuit which alleged that music groups “coordinated to collectively negotiate licenses in violation of the antitrust laws.” Either way, it seems unlikely that Peloton will have to pay less in fees over time as it claims.

In summation, Peloton needs to justify itself as a tech company relying on subscriptions so that it can claim a software moat which would not exist if it was just a fitness equipment company and argue that its margins will improve and thus make it profitable. But the facts do not really seem to support this thesis. Subscription revenue is not significantly increasing in importance, and its margins are similar to exercise equipment and will likely stay as such. This means that Peloton may face heavy competition from other exercise equipment manufacturers, and its emphasis on luxury equipment places it at severe risk from a U.S. economic downturn.

Financial Concerns

Peloton may not be a tech company, but it fits the tech company profile of high growth and heavy losses. Revenue increased from $435 million in the 2018 fiscal year to $915 million in 2019, while net losses increased over that same time period from $47 million to $195 million. Peloton appears to have a reasonable balance sheet, with $581 million in current assets balanced against $462 million in total liabilities.

But a key point which should concern investors is where Peloton is spending its money. Its expenses have remained stable percentage-wise in respect to its growing revenue. But the largest portion is going to sales and marketing, with research and development making just 6% of 2019 FY revenue. This is more in line with a fitness company than a tech company, further weakening Peloton’s narrative. Sales and marketing expenses increased higher than Peloton’s revenue growth, which raises further concerns about whether Peloton can tamp down such expenses to become profitable and grow.

Facing Major Challenges

We have not learned what valuation Peloton will pursue, so it is too soon to firmly state whether Peloton will be a good buy or not. And in fact, a valuation of $8 billion is not that crazy for a company which recorded a 2019 FY revenue of $915 million and which will be growing rapidly. Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), perhaps the most successful fitness business, has a comparable P/S ratio with a smaller revenue growth.

But Planet Fitness is a different business compared to Peloton, and other companies selling fitness technology equipment like Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) have struggled hard in part due to competitors adapting similar goods. The exercise equipment market can be very fickle as consumer tastes and traits change rapidly, especially so for a luxury good product like Peloton's. Peloton will face increased pressure as it seeks to expand further, and it is hard to envision a path towards profitability. Investors should likely look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.