Retirement Advisor: Small Steps For Young Investors (Podcast)

Ever wonder why financial literacy programs fall flat, when the content is so basic? What’s missing is not the intellect needed to understand debt management.
This podcast (5:51) suggests that something more basic is at play. Young people need to know that they matter; that their actions, even if very small, are consequential. If they’ve gotten that one down, then they can handle retirement investing. Financial advisors are uniquely positioned to demonstrate this point.