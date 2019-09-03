PlayAGS Results Weigh On Stock But May Be Transitory

AGS has produced only tepid revenue growth and uneven earnings as it contends with a number of possibly transitory issues.

The firm provides gaming machines, online technologies, and gaming table products to the gaming industry in the U.S. and overseas.

Quick Take

PlayAGS (AGS) has recently reported financial results for its calendar second quarter 2019.

The firm provides electronic gaming machines and online gaming technologies to the gaming industry in the U.S. and overseas.

AGS has seen its stock drop due to larger than expected leased EGM buyouts, oversaturation in Oklahoma with machine performance issues, and regulatory delays to its Interactive plans.

Management believes these issues are 'transitory' in nature and fixable.

Company & Business

Las Vegas, NV-based PlayAGS was founded in 2005 as a commercial gaming supplier. AGS offers electronic slot machines, table games and equipment, and social online casinos for B2B and B2C.

Management is headed by President and CEO David Lopez, who has been with the firm since 2014. Lopez was previously the President of Global Cash Access from 2012-2014 and COO of Shuffle Master from 1998 - 2011.

The company’s geographic focus has been North America with office locations in California, Texas, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Georgia. AGS has hundreds of employees around the globe including Australia, Israel, and Mexico.

Technology

PlayAGS offers products in three segments: Table Products, Interactive Social Casino Games, and Electronic Gaming Machines [EGM]. The company is a leading designer and supplier of EGMs and related products and services.

Below is a brief overview video of AGS’s interactive core product Lucky Play Casino:

The company operates mainly in the North American gaming market. AGS has a portfolio of hundreds of proprietary game titles associated with EGM cabinets. In addition to EGMs, PlayAGS offers over dozens of unique table product offerings such as side bet offerings, live felt table games, etc.

PlayAGS also operates B2C social gaming interactive casino products and offers B2B social gaming interactive casino products.

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the Global Slot Machines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% during the period of 2017 - 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing online sales of slot machines (particularly globally) and popularity of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines.

Also, due to being user-friendly and easily upgradeable to different games, EGMs are gaining popularity in modern casinos.

A key market challenge is the availability of substitutes such as lotteries, horse race betting, sports betting, and casino games. Constant innovation is required in the industry to remain competitive.

The company went public in January 2018 at a price of $16.00 per share.

Recent Performance

AGS’ topline revenue by quarter has fluctuated within a tight range in recent quarters, growing only 2.3% in Q2 versus the same period in 2018:

Quarterly gross profit has been similarly steady over the past five quarters:

Operating Income has dropped significantly since Q2 2018:

Earnings per share (Diluted) has varied significantly over time, but generally has been sharply negative in the past five quarters:

Over the past twelve months, AGS’ stock price has dropped 66.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Analysis of earnings call sentiment by analysts has dropped markedly since the beginning of 2019, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Earnings surprises have been negative in five of the last seven quarters, as the chart show below:

Commentary

In its recent earnings call, management highlighted growth in ‘domestic and international EGM game ops, table products and EGM sales,’ but admitted the one-time impairment to its real money gaming (iGaming) business.

Also, the firm experienced higher operating expenses in its SG&A and R&D line items.

Management also referred to what it called ‘extended regulatory timelines which consequently have caused a delay in generating revenues,’ primarily related to its Interactive (online) business.

Guidance was reduced due to lower performance in Oklahoma, where it has the largest installed base of recurring revenue EGMs, perhaps due in part to installing too many machines and machine underperformance.

Additionally, management guided the Interactive business to neutral effect by the end of the current year, although it reiterated that it believes that ‘every opportunity in this space that we have previously communicated continues to exist.’

So, in sum, AGS appears to have expanded in Oklahoma too quickly before optimizing machine performance; it has been too optimistic about regulatory approvals for its Interactive business, and it has seen greater than expected lease buyouts for its EGM machines weigh on results.

Management believes these issues are ‘transitory’ but given its uneven performance over the past year, it will need to prove out this view with improved results before investors come back into the stock.

