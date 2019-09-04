GOF: Loved By Retail Investors, But Needs Rising Rates To Thrive

Valuation is very high and we wouldn't even consider an allocation to the fund unless the fund was at an attractive discount.

The high yield tends to suck retail investors in, but we think there are risks lurking.

The fund sells shares to maintain their distribution and the percentage of RoC continues to increase - watch the NAV!

The portfolio is really a hodgepodge of different sectors that really are a strange combination.

GOF is one of the most unique funds in the CEF space that's a hybrid debt and equity fund.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund ( GOF

One of the more unique structures in the closed-end fund space, GOF is a multisector and hybrid credit and equity fund similar to the likes of NexPoint Credit (NHF) or Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM). The portfolio breakdown of the fund shows all the different areas of the market in which they operate.

What does the fund attempt to do? Maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. They use their relative-value investment philosophy which utilizes quantitative and qualitative analysis. From their latest semi-annual filing:

The Fund may invest without limitation in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”); the Fund may invest in below-investment grade income securities of any rating

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income securities of corporate and governmental issuers located outside the U.S., including up to 10% of total assets in fixed-income securities of issuers located in emerging markets.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in common equity securities, and the Fund may invest in ETFs or other investment funds that track equity market indices and/or through derivative instruments that replicate the economic characteristics of exposure to Common Equity Securities.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in investment funds that primarily hold (directly or indirectly) investments in which the Fund may invest directly, of which amount up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in investment funds that are registered as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) to the extent permitted by applicable law and related interpretations of the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Source: N-CSR Filing)

Overall, there's a TON going on in this fund. That includes an equity overlay strategy, selling corporate bonds short, large amounts of derivative positions, and some legacy collateralized mortgage obligations.

Fund Characteristics:

Net assets: $606M

Leverage: 0.00%

Management fee: 1.01%

Distribution $0.1821

Distribution yield: 10.78%

Premium: 14.1%

Coverage: 45%

UNII: -0.42

1-year z-score: +0.80

Portfolio Composition

This is the portfolio by sub sector at the end of the first quarter.

(Source: Guggenheim Website)

However, their latest N-CSR (annual report) shows a slightly different breakdown. About 85% of the fund is currently fixed income with another 15% in cash and cash equivalents. Bank loans are up approximately 3% in the last six months. Given the sell-off there, perhaps they see some value in the space. They did decrease the equity allocation from approximately 15% of the fund's assets to nearly zero.

The lower equity allocation has lowered the equity beta risk of the fund to 0.70. That means that the fund should see about 70% of the move of the S&P 500.

(Source: Guggenheim Website)

The asset backed securities section is mostly CLOs which add a little risk component to the fund, but only minimally so.

Credit rating:

The fund has very little in the way of investment grade holdings with almost a majority of the holdings in the non-rated category.

(Source: N-CSR)

Most of those unrated securities are bank loans but there also are some CMOs (collateralized mortgage obligations). These were the toxic mortgage backed securities of 2008. The value is being driven by what's left over from the defaulted or refinanced loans in the pool. What's left are open, "live" principal mortgages and equity lines.

(Source: N-CSR)

Surprisingly, "only" $41M of the assets are level 3 securities.

A lot of the exposure you are buying here is floating rate in nature -meaning you want rates to go up for this basket of securities to see some appreciation.

Distribution and Income

This is one of those high income (yielding) funds that contains a lot of non-"safe" assets in order to juice the income production. The fund incepted back in mid-2007 with an income payout of $0.142. A few months later they raised it to $0.154 (+8.5%) where it stayed for a number of years. In 2013, it was raised another 10% to $0.1694 and then again a few months later to $0.1821 (+7.5%). That's where it has been since then (more than five years).

The composition of the distribution has changed over that time. For most of those five years, it was mostly an income distribution. For example, in January 2015, the distribution was made up of 78% income and 22% short-term gains. For most of the years 2015, 2016, and 2017, short-term gains were the largest proportions of the distribution. In mid 2018, return of capital entered into the equation with the August distribution having 40% come from RoC.

Here's the latest 19a which is sent to shareholders to detail the composition of the distribution.

19a:

As we have noted many times, Guggenheim is funding the distribution shortfall with share issuance. What does this mean? It's sort of like a constant spiral whereby they issue more shares, at which point most of that new capital is paid out in the form of the distribution, leaving a greater shortfall in terms of the income/distribution ratio. This is something that I do not believe is sustainable. It's sort of like a Ponzi scheme whereby new issuance pays for existing shareholders.

(Source: Bloomberg)

NAV Performance

year-to-date, the fund is up more than 20.5% on price and up 6.4% YTD on NAV. Last year, the fund was one of the rare low-quality credit funds that posted positive NAV performance (+1.87%). The NAV has been up in every one of the last 10 years - just eeking out a small gain in 2015.

Below is the NAV total return over the last three years compared to the S&P 500. That is a very strong number given the lack of much volatility on the NAV. The price does whip around more like the S&P with similar volatility figures. However, NAV is much more stable.

Data by YCharts

Overall Conclusions and Commentary

The top holdings in the fund are sovereign issues - at least they were at the end of May when the annual report was issued. With global rates plummeting obviously those positions will benefit.

GOF is a strange animal in that it's attempting to sell shares at the market price (less a concession to the trading firm). That means it's not dilutive since they are not selling below market price. In aggregate, its accretive to NAV. However, we just believe that a 10%-plus distribution yield (without the use of leverage) in a sub-2% interest rate world has significant inherent risks.

Those risks include having to generate a 10% distribution rate on every new share that's created. That's a hard a threshold to maintain and compounds with each new share. Especially when management does not discern when they issue new shares. Typically, good management will issue equity when it's expensive and buy it back when it's cheap. Their program shows no signs of that normal capital allocation process.

GOF is the typical siren of the CEF world. An unsustainable distribution yield that appears too good to be true (which usually means it is). The premium today tells me that investors have become complacent in their buying of CEFs - simply soaking up the best performers and highest yielders. This is not a fund I would be placing any of my capital in simply because you are playing a game of chicken with the distribution. Eventually, they will not be able to sustain this machine that needs to move faster and faster to keep up. Those things that cannot be sustained, eventually won't.

The question is when that will be. It could be many years from now or it could be tomorrow. The NAV is something that we would be watching closely. The bull market of the last several years has been able to mask and maintain this unsustainable system. Not surprisingly, the NAV on an absolute basis is down so far this year, despite the large rally in bonds. Clearly, this is the destructive return of capital that's weighing on the NAV. As time goes on, that weight will get heavier and heavier. Eventually, something will have to give.

The above analysis doesn't even incorporate current valuations. The ~15% premium is the highest level that it has ever traded.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Retail investors love this fund. Its unique and kind of opaque, which perks up investors' interests. But beware the risks. This kind of alchemy always ends badly for people.

