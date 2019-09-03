Evolus: Strong Early Sales Of Jeuveau Can Take The Stock Price Higher

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) has recently started its commercial launch of the key product Jeuveau in the U.S. in May 2019, while the stock price has plummeted almost 50% in the meantime. We initiated our coverage on the stock with a BUY rating when the stock price was around $26.50 back in February 2019. Nevertheless, we still remain bullish on the company despite the recent downturn in the stock price, given the positive industry dynamics, combined with an experienced management team that used to work in the aesthetics business before joining the company. In terms of early market launch, 80% of doctors are satisfied with the product after they have finished the early J.E.T. program experience. In Aesthetics treatment, doctors are unwilling to promote new products unless they believe that they can use them in practice for a longer time. Therefore, we believe that physicians’ stickiness of the product represents the key growth driver of the revenue growth over the long run. In terms of addressable market penetration, the company is doing an excellent job by implementing social media activities to attract millennials and millennial-thinking baby boomers. Consequently, we believe that management will successfully capture the anticipated growth rate of the U.S. aesthetics business between 7% and 9%, despite consistent competitive pressure from larger companies like Allergan (AGN). Additionally, management plans to build a portfolio in aesthetics by adding new products to the pipeline after the successful commercial launch of the Jeuveau over the next several years that will bring additional growth of the business.

Head to Head Phase III Trial in Europe and Canada

The company received positive EU CHMP opinion already back in 2018. However, the European Commission had some additional questions that Evolus was successful to deal with. Therefore, European CHMP gave the green light for approval again in June 2019, and the company expects, to begin with, commercial launch activities later in 2019.

(Source: Investor Presentation, June 2019)

The study was conducted between June 2015 - April 2016, included 540 patients across multiple clinical sites in Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, and the UK. Randomly assigned patients in three groups received the amount of 20 U (5 injections of 4U/0.1 mL each) of prabotulinumtoxinA (”Jeuveau”), onabotulinumtoxinA (”Botox”) or placebo.

The primary endpoint was set as a number of responders who achieved a composite score of “0” or “1” point using a glabellar line scale (“GLS”) at the maximum frown on Day 30. Management of Evolus wanted to test head-to-head responsiveness of Jeuveau compared to Botox. Therefore, the primary hypothesis was set as the following:

“The primary hypothesis tested if the proportion of responders in the prabotulinumtoxinA group was no more than 0.10 lower than the proportion of responders in the onabotulinumtoxinA group. “ (Source: Aesthetic Surgery Journal)

(Source: Aesthetic Surgery Journal)

The absolute difference was in favor of 4.3% for Jeuveau compared to Botox. However, inferiority of Jeuveau vs Botox was not concluded, given the fact that difference was less than −10.0% at the lower bound of the confidence interval at 95%. The study involved several secondary endpoints as well, based on the Glabellar Line Scale, Subject Satisfaction Scale (“SSS”), and Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (“HASAD”). We have only selected GLS and SSS secondary endpoints for our analysis, and you can read the entire research paper on the following link.

(Source: Aesthetic Surgery Journal)

According to the figure above, the proportion of responders in each of the prabotulinumtoxinA, onabotulinumtoxinA, and placebo groups at day 30 were 95.3%,93.9%, and 6.3%, respectively. Therefore, we can conclude that Jeuveau showed a slightly better response compared to Botox and a statistically significant superior response compared to the placebo.

(Source: Aesthetic Surgery Journal)

On the following figure above, we can easily spot the absolute difference of 5.0% of patients with a better positive response on the SSS scale at day 30 using Jeuveau compared to Botox. We find this inferior result as very important for the commercial market launch of Jeuveau, given the fact that patients have shown a better subjective response of Jeuveau vs Botox. Therefore, physicians and any other aesthetics professionals might be more tempted to choose Jeuveau compared to Botox.

(Source: Aesthetic Surgery Journal)

When it comes down to safety, both drugs showed excellent safety and tolerability profile. There were only minor occurrences of serious adverse events with no drug-related deaths. The most common adverse events were headache and nasopharyngitis, while still in line with the other clinical study results of botulinum toxin products applied for the same indication.

To summarize this section, the management of Evolus is marketing primary and secondary efficacy endpoints results from the head-to-head study as a strong value proposition for both physicians and end-customers. In our opinion, even though the statistical numbers themselves are pointing out the minor statistical advantage of Jeuveau vs Botox, we are still slightly skeptical that those study results might be enough to persuade doctors or end-users to switch from Botox to Jeuveau.

Jeuveau

Botox

(Source: Aesthetic Surgery Journal)

For instance, the pictures above clearly reflect that the visual differences of Botox compared to Jeuveau treatment are very difficult to spot for end-users who are not professionally involved in the aesthetics market. Therefore, we believe that commercial efforts with the J.E.T. program, digital app, various discounts or social media activities like #NEWTOX on Instagram will be a game-changer when it comes down to taking away market share from Allergan and other key competitors.

Commercial Activities

(Source: Investor Presentation, August 2019)

The company has reported a very strong early market launch of Jeuveau in Q2 19 by reaching 5,000 aesthetic accounts enrolled in J.E.T. compared to expected accounts of 3,000. The J.E.T. program was initiated for fast early adoption of the key accounts and not for gaining a strong market share. In the first phase of the J.E.T. program, physicians are receiving free products to get the experience of using it. However, end customers undergoing the surgical treatment will most likely have to pay for the product. Afterward, physicians have to complete a survey to unlock the second and third phases of free products through the J.E.T. Program. Once the doctor has finished with the J.E.T. Program, then it receives a free $75 coupon if they order a product.

Additionally, the company ramped up its sales force to 140, and 70% out of it have a prior aesthetic experience. Fortunately, digital experience enables the sales force to really focus on the 30,000 target aesthetics accounts in the U.S. rather than to deal with the execution of orders or purchases which are already automated through the digital app. Based on the most recent investor presentation, around 90% of the orders were executed through the digital app. The digital app also offers live chat customer service so users can get any kind of real-time information related to the Jeuveau product or treatment of the glabellar lines. Additionally, generated data from patients presents a very strong value over the long run.

When it comes down to the pricing of the product, Evolus has set slightly different pricing compared to Allergan which is selling Botox related products in the bundle. The company is using index pricing of the competitive products on the market while offering physicians a 20%-25% discount over that indexed price. For example, over the last decade, the price of Botox has increased over 50% while doctors in the aesthetics field couldn’t raise prices of their services for the same proportions because of the highly competitive nature of aesthetics business. Botox and Jeuveau are priced on a list basis of $601 and $610, respectively. However, in practice, customers never pay the full price as they are usually involved in various discount regimes.

The digital app enables physicians transparent pricing by showing them how much discount they can receive which is usually highly dependent upon volume and different privilege programs they are receiving from Allergan. Therefore, we believe that doctors might be more prone to use Jeuveau compared to Botox because of its transparent pricing and better discount offerings compared to Botox. Nonetheless, aesthetics business is very complex in reality, considering the fact that if customers switch from Jeuveau over to Botox, they might lose discounts and privilege program access for any other Allergan products like injectable fillers.

Social media is a very important tool that will create a compelling brand and attract millennials or millennial-thinking baby boomers, which have never tried any kind of aesthetic treatments before. CEO David Moatazedi stated the following:

“I’m pleased to report that we generated over a 190 million social and media impressions with 27,000 posts against #NEWTOX, Jeuveau, and Evolus.” (Source: Q2 19 Earnings Call)

We believe that management has used the right approach to promote Jeuveau through mobile apps like Instagram. According to the Sprout Social website, 64% of 18-29-year-olds use Instagram, which makes up a highly addressable target population. In our opinion, we believe that the company is well-positioned to market the product through Instagram Stories presenting the most recent ads or coupons as well as showcasing the experience of physicians or customers. Furthermore, potential customers can already find Instagram posts by physicians or users who share their experience or opinion of using Jeuveau in practice.

Market Dynamics

(Source: Investor Presentation, August 2019)

According to the figure above, the aesthetic neurotoxins market in the U.S. is expected to reach a CAGR of approximately 8% between 2018 and 2021. However, we believe that new competitive forces will raise the awareness of the market thus driving new demand from toxin-naïve patients, resulting in upward pressure on the projected CAGR of 8%. For instance, management finds AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)-Allergan deal as positive because it will lead to higher investments into the U.S. aesthetics market resulting in a higher growth rate of the market. Nevertheless, Allergan has already responded after the commercial launch of Jeuveau by offering customers new coupons or discounts as well as an increased number of sales reps. Management of the company also emphasizes the importance of direct threat from Jeuveau and has offered more insights during the most recent Investor Presentation at Jefferies Healthcare conference.

David Steinberg Evolus just launched Jeuveau. Doctors we’ve spoken to think it acts pretty much like BOTOX, spreads the same, the patient looks the same, and the upper offering is 25% discount. In your mind, is that enough to break the bundle so to speak? And what level of concerns you have with that as you go, and what are you doing in the marketplace to surprise them? William Meury Yes, it’s a good question. There’s a couple of points here to keep in mind. I don’t think first injectors know exactly how Jeuveau is going to behave. It’s still very early and I think it’s difficult to draw comparisons between Jeuveau and any other toxin. And what we do know is they’re not interchangeable and that there can be differences. And even if those differences are so, they can be important. And so the jury is still out in terms of how Jeuveau may perform and it’s a one indication toxin. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Allergan is confident that Evolus will have a hard time to break a Botox bundle, given the fact Jeuveau is only used to treat glabellar lines and a 25% discount might not be sufficient to persuade doctors to switch away from Botox. Allergan has a very strong competitive advantage over any other smaller company with its high number of 350 sales representatives, a strong development pipeline with new toxins entering the market over the next several years thus building a very strong and compelling brand of Botox. Nevertheless, we are still optimistic that Evolus is well-positioned to capture the market expansion of the U.S. aesthetics business by targeting the untapped market potential of toxin-naïve users. Furthermore, Allergan, Evolus and any other company in the aesthetics market will not fight head-to-head over the existing customers but will rather focus on attracting new customers

Financials

(Source: Q2 19 Earnings Presentation)

The company reported cash and cash equivalents plus marketable investment securities of $99.9 million as of June 30, 2019, as well as $125 million line of credit. We believe that the company is adequately funded well into late 2020 thus any kind of share dilution might be very unlikely at this point. Even though the company is using a tech approach to market its product, it might still need to raise additional capital. We are concerned that Allergan might intensify its competitive practices by increasing sales & marketing resources or by offering better and more affordable privilege programs. In the worst-case scenario, the company might need to raise additional cash to offset any kind of competitive disruptions on the market. It is too early to take into valuation the reported Jeuveau net revenue of $2.3 million. However, we are optimistic that noticeable revenue will come into account later in Q4 19. At that point in time, the previously penetrated accounts through the J.E.T. program, together with newly acquired accounts because of better market awareness, will lead to the higher units sold of Jeuveau.

Technical Analysis

Following the early commercial launch of Jeuveau on May 15, 2019, the stock price plummeted almost 50% by the end of June 2019. The stock has been very volatile ever since in the range of $12.0-20.0, while we believe that the stock will remain volatile in the near future. In our opinion, market participants are trying to evaluate whether Jeuveau is really a direct head-to-head competitor to Botox or can seriously disrupt the current U.S. aesthetics market over the next 24 months.

(Source: Finviz, as of August 28 2019)

Based on our Technical Analysis, we expect the stock price is ready to break the existing triangle pattern labeled by blue and purple lines on the chart above. In the case the company follows up with the strong numbers of the early market launch of Jeuveau, then the stock price can break the key short-term resistance at $16, which is labeled by both the upper trend line of the previously mentioned triangle and the current 200 SMA. On the bullish side, we find the near-term price target at $20, and if the stock price breaks this target supported by the execution of bullish catalysts, then the stock price can return to the previous high of $30. On the bearish side, we find the key support level at $10, which is also close to the 12-month low of $10.57. Therefore, we recommend setting up a stop-loss slightly below this level. The analyst consensus price target was lowered from $30.50 after the publication of our first article in February 2019 to the present $24.90, while the number of analysts covering the stock increased from 4 to 8.

Risks

Apart from the general macroeconomic, political and competitive risks which are very standard for the pharmaceutical companies we find one of the near term risk potential negative results from the lawsuit over IP infringement. Medytox has filed a lawsuit against both South Korean producer Daewoong and Evolus back in June 2017 in the Superior Court of the State of California and more information can be found in the excerpt from the 10-K filing below.

“With specific regard to us, Medytox alleges that (I) we have violated California Uniform Trade Secrets Act, Cal. Civ. Code Section 3426 because Daewoong’s alleged knowledge of the misappropriation of certain trade secrets of Medytox is imputed to us as a result of our relationship with Daewoong, (II) we have stolen the BTX strain through our possession of and refusal to return the BTX strain, (III) we have engaged in unlawful, unfair and fraudulent business acts and practices in violation of California Bus. & Prof. Code Section 17200, including conversion of the BTX strain and misrepresentations to the public regarding the source of the botulinum toxin bacterial strain used to manufacture Jeuveau™, and (IV) the Daewoong Agreement is invalid and in violation of Medytox’s rights.” (Source:10-K Filing)

Medytox had initiated a civil lawsuit in the South Korean Court in Seoul back in October 2017. Therefore, it is now difficult to predict what will be the outcome of the South Korean trial. Nevertheless, investors should be aware of the ongoing lawsuit over alleged intellectual property infringement and consider it as a noticeable risk of future stock price performance.

Additionally, we believe that Evolus might be negatively affected if the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. - China will spread to other Asian countries like Japan or South Korea as well. The company highly depends on its production facility in Daewoong, South Korea, which is the sole manufacturer of Jeuveau. Therefore, in the worst-case scenario, Evolus might be forced to relocate its plant to some other country or might be forced to entirely shut down the product production. South Korean manufacturer has been on the ground for the last 70 years and is one of the largest in the country using highly advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. Consequently, we anticipate very high costs of potential relocation as well as potential regulatory hurdles of meeting the FDA manufacturing requirements.

Takeaways

During the most recent earnings release, Evolus has reported better than expected early commercial launch results of its key drug Jeuveau, thus making it a direct threat to Botox in the U.S. aesthetics business. Management is confident that it doesn’t really have to compete head-to-head with Botox over the existing market share because there is a huge market potential of toxin-naïve users that want to undergo treatment over the next 24 months. Therefore, we believe that it has set the right strategy to offer the digital app for its users as well as bringing up social media activities to spread product awareness on the market. We find the key short-term bullish catalysts are a better than expected doctor and customer stickiness of the product after they have tried the product several times or finished the J.E.T. program and the commercial launch in the European and Canadian markets. Nevertheless, we anticipate that the stock will remain volatile as there is a lot of uncertainty among market participants whether Jeuveau is ready to disrupt the global facial aesthetics market and obtain the number 2 market share or not. However, key risks to the investment thesis are general macroeconomic and political risks as well as lower than expected commercial success of the continued market launch of Jeuveau.

