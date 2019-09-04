Okta's Luck Is Running Out

Summary

Shares of Okta are trading approximately 10% lower after the company's recent release of its Q2 earnings report.

Though Okta beat Wall Street's top and bottom line expectations in Q2, its Q3 guidance implies deceleration ahead. Decelerating billings growth is also a signal for upcoming revenue headwinds.

Despite the fact that Okta is one of the fastest-growing companies in the software sector, its perennially heady valuation is in need of a correction.

With many high-flying software companies stumbling sharply due to sales execution issues, it's best to avoid stocks like Okta until market turbulence subsides.