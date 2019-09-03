Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/30/19

Includes: ABBV, ATEX, CNNE, FI, GTE, ICPT, LILA, POST, PRPL, PRTS, RRD
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/30/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report is also attached.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report!

As a bonus for our loyal Daily Round-Up patrons, we're including the full Daily Ratings Report in our Daily Round-Up Articles for the remainder of this week. While the full DRR is still delayed, you get to see the entire population of insider-inspired investment ideas generated during the session instead of just the sub-set of high dollar-value transactions.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD)
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)
  • POST (POST)
  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
  • Frank's International (FI)
  • Anterix (ATEX)
  • AbbVie (ABBV)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Purple Innovation (PRPL)
  • Liberty Latin America (LILA)
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
  • Cannae (CNNE)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tandem Diabetes (TNDM)
  • Target (TGT)
  • Seattle Genetics (SGEN)
  • OSI Systems (OSIS)
  • Martin Marietta (MLM)
  • e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
  • Century Communities (CCS)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

JB*

$43,500,000

2

Zinterhofer Eric Louis

DIR

Liberty Latin America

LILA

B

$1,304,308

3

Coliseum Cap

DIR, BO

Purple Innovation

PRPL

B

$1,059,786

4

GMT Capital

BO

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

B

$589,504

5

Massey Richard N

DIR

Cannae

CNNE

B

$569,810

6

Donoghoe Nicholas

VP

AbbVie

ABBV

B

$498,057

7

Kanen David

DIR, BO

U.S. Auto Parts Network

PRTS

B

$438,790

8

Akkaraju Srinivas

DIR

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

ICPT

B

$314,086

9

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

R.R. Donnelley & Sons

RRD

B

$225,070

10

Westphal Mark W

PR

Post

POST

B

$196,256

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

TPG Growth Ii Advisors

BO

e.l.f. Beauty

ELF

JS*

$54,688,028

2

Blickenstaff Kim D

CB, DIR

Tandem Diabetes

TNDM

S

$7,096,200

3

Mosing Steven B

DIR

 Frank's International

FI

S

$4,922,194

4

Kramer Kelly A

VP, CFO

Cisco Systems

CSCO

AS

$3,270,505

5

Edrick Alan I

VP, CFO

OSI Systems

OSIS

S

$2,655,200

6

McNamara Michael Edward

O

Target

TGT

S

$2,206,760

7

Siegall Clay B

CEO, DIR

Seattle Genetics

SGEN

AS

$2,119,636

8

Francescon Robert J

CEO, PR, DIR

Century Communities

CCS

S

$2,082,560

9

Nye C Howard

CB, CEO, DIR

Martin Marietta

MLM

S

$1,886,166

10

Chopra Deepak

CEO, DIR

OSI Systems

OSIS

S

$1,738,904

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.