Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/30/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/30/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report!

As a bonus for our loyal Daily Round-Up patrons, we're including the full Daily Ratings Report in our Daily Round-Up Articles for the remainder of this week. While the full DRR is still delayed, you get to see the entire population of insider-inspired investment ideas generated during the session instead of just the sub-set of high dollar-value transactions.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD)

U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

POST (POST)

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

Frank's International (FI)

Anterix (ATEX)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Liberty Latin America (LILA)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Cannae (CNNE)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM)

Target (TGT)

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

OSI Systems (OSIS)

Martin Marietta (MLM)

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Century Communities (CCS)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX JB* $43,500,000 2 Zinterhofer Eric Louis DIR Liberty Latin America LILA B $1,304,308 3 Coliseum Cap DIR, BO Purple Innovation PRPL B $1,059,786 4 GMT Capital BO Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $589,504 5 Massey Richard N DIR Cannae CNNE B $569,810 6 Donoghoe Nicholas VP AbbVie ABBV B $498,057 7 Kanen David DIR, BO U.S. Auto Parts Network PRTS B $438,790 8 Akkaraju Srinivas DIR Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT B $314,086 9 Chatham Asset Mgt BO R.R. Donnelley & Sons RRD B $225,070 10 Westphal Mark W PR Post POST B $196,256

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 TPG Growth Ii Advisors BO e.l.f. Beauty ELF JS* $54,688,028 2 Blickenstaff Kim D CB, DIR Tandem Diabetes TNDM S $7,096,200 3 Mosing Steven B DIR Frank's International FI S $4,922,194 4 Kramer Kelly A VP, CFO Cisco Systems CSCO AS $3,270,505 5 Edrick Alan I VP, CFO OSI Systems OSIS S $2,655,200 6 McNamara Michael Edward O Target TGT S $2,206,760 7 Siegall Clay B CEO, DIR Seattle Genetics SGEN AS $2,119,636 8 Francescon Robert J CEO, PR, DIR Century Communities CCS S $2,082,560 9 Nye C Howard CB, CEO, DIR Martin Marietta MLM S $1,886,166 10 Chopra Deepak CEO, DIR OSI Systems OSIS S $1,738,904

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.