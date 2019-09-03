Facebook: Undervalued By 37%

And despite this, the DCF model indicates considerable growth potential for the company’s capitalization.

Facebook's operating margin for the next 10 years will gradually reduce from 45% to a more adequate 25%.

The current trend allows one to expect that Facebook's revenue CAGR won't exceed 14% in the coming 10 years.

DCF modeling is exactly the tool that makes it possible to objectively estimate a company's value solely on the basis of its development trend without the influence of information noise. So, let's look at the current price of Facebook (FB) from this perspective.

When building the DCF model, I tend to use conservative forecasts of input parameters in order to avoid artificial improvements of the result.

To forecast Facebook's revenue for the next 10 years, I used a polynomial model that most closely matches the revenue dynamics of Facebook over the past seven years. According to my forecast in the next ten years, the company's annual revenue will exceed $190 billion, demonstrating a CAGR of 13.4%:

I think this forecast is appropriate because the growth rate of Facebook's active audience showed distinct signs of a slowdown:

And my forecast on the horizon for the next ten years is quite comparable to the average expectations of analysts:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moving on. I expect that Facebook's operating margin for the next 10 years will gradually reduce from 45% to a more adequate 25%. This is due to the fact that the digital advertising market is becoming more competitive:

Here is the Weighted Average Cost Of Capital calculation:

To calculate the WACC, I used a one-year rolling beta coefficient, which is definitely not low now:

I would like to mention that if I had used the value of three-year rolling beta coefficient (~0.9), the WACC would significantly decrease, and Facebook's stock growth potential within this model would be almost 100%.

Directly, in the model itself, I relied on the following assumptions:

1. The average tax rate is 25%.

2. In the future, the beta coefficient will drop from its current highs, which would entail lowering of the WACC.

3. The relative size of the CAPEX will decrease from the current 26% to 19% in a terminal year because it's objectively too high now:

Data by YCharts

So, there's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Facebook shares is $255, offering 37% upside.

In conclusion

37% of the undervaluation is the price of information noise related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the antitrust probes from the US government. We'll see how events will develop, but it's probably not worth to sell Facebook now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Facebook. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.