Consumers To Bears: Bite Me

In fact, a closer look into the health of the consumer reveals some interesting (to say the least) developments.

As fashionable as it is to discuss the upcoming recession (yield curve inverted, the Fed started to cut, etc.), there’s one area few take into consideration.

Each consumer has the power of their wallet and their voice. They can exercise that. – David Droga

In one of my recent Lead-Lag Reports, I noted high consumer confidence levels. Despite the madness in financial markets, U.S. consumers remain very confident. Admittedly, markets tend to price in things faster than consumers (general public), but this is remarkable strength in the face of continuous headline news about trade wars and a coming recession.

As an economic indicator, consumer confidence shows trust in the economy and one’s personal financial situation. The idea is that high levels of consumer confidence reflect a potential increase in consumer spending.

If the consumer (the real engine of economic growth) increases spending, the economy expands. Or, to put it mildly, GDP will have a hard contracting, making recession less likely

So let’s dive into some details. Bears won’t be happy to find out that consumer spending in the United States reached an all-time high of $13.25 billion in the second quarter of 2019. That trend has been rising for quite some time.

Accounting for a bit more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, consumer spending keeps advancing. Helped by the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years and increased job security, it will have a hard time reversing course.

The latest report from the Commerce Department reveals that while the economy slows (trade war doesn’t help) it doesn’t lose altitude fast enough. Consumer confidence, it seems, helps.

Retail trade flourishes too. From 1992 until 2019 (27 years) retail sales in the United States averaged 0.36%, with the July 2019 release coming in almost double the average.

Consumer data, you see, paints a different picture than mainstream financial media. If we step back and ignore the noise, what would be the first place to look for signs of a recession?

Sure, the inverted yield curve rarely fails in predicting one. Moreover, the one-year-long trade war doesn’t help either.

But unless trends in consumer confidence and consumer spending change, the path of least resistance for the U.S. economic growth is NOT toward a recession. To get close to one, the trends above likely must change. Until then, Americans seem to spend more than enough to keep the economy growing.

How do we translate this into an investment strategy? While not a popular choice, Retailers (XRT) which have fared poorly relative to the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past five years may be an interesting value play (online shopping disruption aside).

Consumer confidence is strong, but retailers are weak. If we do avoid a recession and we start to see a resurgence in consumer activity, it’s only a matter of time until consumer stocks that have been badly beaten down start staging a countertrend rally that persists beyond the mighty Amazon (AMZN).

