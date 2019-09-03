Aircastle: Flying Higher With Room To Keep Climbing

Performance Summary:

Since my last article on Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), the stock has had a decent run returning a little over 10% with about 3% of that coming from two $.30 dividend ex-dates. That's about double the S&P with much less volatility. It's up a almost 30% since my first article on the company in January.

Obviously, a lot of stocks have recovered huge since the beginning of January. The good thing about AYR though is that while it was trading 67% of book value in January, which was a ludicrous discount, it's still only at 81% of book value despite its performance since January and March. The secret to that is obviously that book value keeps growing at $26.96. 81% is still well below the 5-year average of 91% and median of 93%.

Avianca Review

My argument back in January was that the Avianca bankruptcy in which the airline defaulted on leases for 11 planes was both a cash flow and earnings positive event. The company booked $78mm of maintenance revenue (another word for keeping security deposits) and missed out on only a few million of rental payments. At the time, I estimated $6mm of missed rents from Q4, $10mm from Q1, and about $33mm in repurposing costs. I know I was too high on the Q1 missed rent cost estimate since Avianca had to pay the leases in Q1. The company repo'd the planes in April so re-leasing extended into Q2 costing about $8.3mm. The company has not released the exact number of repurposing cost, but still my original thesis was correct. The company collected way more in maintenance revenue from Avianca than it gave up in lost rental payments and repurposing. The sell side was predictably off on their estimates of course. The company reported $210.9mm of EBITDA in Q2 vs. consensus estimate of $194mm. But what is being off by 9% among friends?

Cash ROE (return on equity) took a temporary dip to 11.8% from the normal 13%+ range because of only 94% utilization due to the Avianca planes and NIM (net interest margin) was similarly down. Management stated both of these numbers will recover in H2 2019 with the fleet back to nearly full utilization.

Going Forward

I expect to see continued improvement in AYR earnings. The 737-Max issue has not played through the industry in the form of higher lease rates yet. Perhaps the planes will be back flying shortly and AYR won't get any benefit. The grounding has lasted longer than initial estimates though, and I have not seen a concrete timetable for the Maxs to be back in the air. At some point, if the planes are not back flying and in production, it stands to reason that existing fleets of non-Maxs will be in higher demand.

Furthermore, while I expect EBITDA should keep holding steady if not perhaps improve thanks to the 737-Max issue, earnings should definitely improve thanks to refinancing. The company raised $1.1bln of debt at $3.91%, part of which they used to refinance $500mm of 5.25% debt. The savings on the $500mm is about $.09/share pre-tax. It's not all the money in the world, but even at a full 21% tax rate, the company could still bump the dividend by $.015 per quarter. That's 5% higher.

Conclusion

AYR has had a great run this year. It is past the Avianca event which was a gift thanks to terrible and very incorrect doomsday analysis by a lot of "experts". The company is still trading at a meaningful discount to book value versus historical levels despite book value growing steadily. The 5.5% dividend is very safe and can keep growing just from refinancing improvements. Lastly, there is still the lottery ticket of leases rate improvements from any extended 737-Max groundings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.