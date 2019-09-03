4Front Ventures Corp. (CNXXF) CEO Josh Rosen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 12:00 January 1, 0000 12:34 PM ET

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX:CNXXF)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

September 3, 2019 12:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Whit Richardson - VP, Public and Investor Relations

Josh Rosen - Chief Executive Officer

Leo Gontmakher - President, Brightleaf Development

Conference Call Participants

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the 4Front Ventures' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Whit Richardson, VP, Public and Investor Relations. Mr. Richardson, you may begin.

Whit Richardson

Thank you, Omar. Welcome to 4Front Ventures earnings call for the second quarter of 2019 ending June 30. The company released its financial results for the quarter on August 29. On today’s call, I’m joined by CEO, Josh Rosen; and Leo Gontmakher, a Member of 4Front's Board and President of its Development Division, Brightleaf.

Before we begin, I'm obligated to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Management may be making some forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks are outlined in the risk factors section of our filings and our disclosure material. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. Please also note as Safe Harbor any outlook we present is as of today, and Management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future.

With that, I would like to now hand the call over to CEO, Josh Rosen.

Josh Rosen

All right. Thank you, Whit. So I want to start by highlighting the four pillars to our platform. We believe these pillars will be enduring and they are a big part of our internal strategic conversations, as well as in decisions that we make. So they are one committed and experienced leadership. Two, battle tested operating capabilities at scale. Three, strategic capital allocators on asset base; and four, the commitment to being a magnet for talent.

And to start by just spending a moment on strategy, we closed our merger with Cannex at the end of July and we’ve really hit the ground running. Our industry is moving quickly and we continue to think that time and business is one of the qualities that you can't easily replicate. And it was one of the key criteria for us and our merger with Cannex. Leo Gontmakher and his team that founded and built Northwest Cannabis Solutions are as good at product manufacturing and packaging as a team and more rapidly building around that capability set. This is something I feel 4Front was uniquely qualified to do based on our history and our commitment to training and developing people.

Our strategy is relatively straightforward. Taking these battle tested operating capabilities that includes demonstrated cultivation yields of greater than 300 grams per square foot in multiple facilities, our scaled extraction production and packaging capabilities that drive over 20 real brands with real market share in competitive market. And last our legacy retail and staff training capabilities.

It's taking these capabilities to nascent or early stage markets and bringing greater confidence in execution and efficiency. It's this confidence in building things the right way and then quickly driving efficiency that has us feeling [ph] so good about our position. In addition, we are always looking to acquire talent and asset at the right price that augment our platform and to our strategy.

With Leo being such as important part of our plan, I ask him to join me on this call. We don’t get used to hearing from Leo, as we believe our company is best served with Leo working with our operations team driving execution, what he is built to do.

Leo, the floor is yours.

Leo Gontmakher

Thanks, Josh. We are incredibly proud of the operations we built in Washington State in the five years since we founded our operations in Olympia. We worked tirelessly to support the Washington markets and supply them the superior products at great prices. In a hypercompetitive market, we’ve iterated our processes through the increased use of automation and operational efficiency, which in turn helped us drive volume and gain market share, while still producing healthy margins. With the merger now behind us, our team is [indiscernible] at the bid to take our brands and expertise on the road across a broader licensed portfolio.

4Front asset portfolio combined with the strong retail operations, training curriculum and M&A experience has our combined company incredibly excited about the future. We’ve a big opportunity in front deal now closed, we are ready to execute and take our products across the borders to new states and new markets. With the deal also closed, we’ve already began seeing improvements in our operations in Massachusetts as well as Illinois and are excited to keep expanding and getting better at what we do.

Josh Rosen

Awesome. Thanks, Leo. Yes, thanks. Given the timing of our closing with Cannex, the quarterly numbers we reported last week were not reflective of our combined company. They were for the legacy 4Front business without Cannex. In addition, we elected to Cannex's fiscal year to match 4Front December year-end. So you can expect a much more fulsome earnings report when we report our third-quarter results in about 90 days.

As for the reported financial statements, we don't want to spend time repeating what you have read in our filings and press release. I would highlight the numbers. The number that we currently focus on internally is driving what we refer to as system-wide pro forma revenue which does include Cannex. Looking at this metric, we reported system-wide revenue of approximately $14 million in the second quarter.

The combination of our industry's regulatory complexity and IFRS accounting for biological assets can easily create confusion with reported numbers. We will do our best to unpack any confusion going forward. As noted in a separate press release today, we are building our finance team real times to stay in front of our rapid growth curve. More on this later.

For review, 4Front operates three divisions; Brightleaf, our cultivation, production and packaging and distribution arm, we tend to think this as the manufacturing business that Leo runs. Mission, our branded retail stores and Pure Ratios', our separate wellness brand that also participates in help drive CBD business. 4Front owns and produces over 25 different branded cannabis related products and over 300 SKUs. Excluding Pure Ratios' sales of hemp derived CBD products nationally, we currently operates in 9 states. With the exception of Washington, most of our operations are in the earlier stages of growth.

We provided a full review of this platform in our press release on July 31. I want to take a few moments to highlight our near-term milestones followed by reviewing our key milestones through 2020. With where our company is in its growth curve, we like to communicate milestones as we pursue our longer-term targets. For instance, looking at recently achieved milestones, the obvious one, closed the merger with Cannex and immediately integrated. We have hit the ground running. This includes a heavy emphasis on optimizing Massachusetts production and pushing forward on expansion projects.

We opened a third Mission retail location in Maryland which takes our total to 10 retail stores and we took control of the full 94,000 square foot facility for our Illinois consolidation [ph] operation, something that took on greater urgency with the passing of adult-use in June in Illinois.

Turning to the key milestones coming up for the next 90 days. We categorize our milestones by operations, projects, which are largely construction oriented and people. First, the operating milestones. In the next 90 days, we plan to introduce the first Cannex, now Brightleaf brand into the Massachusetts market. And the most substantial impact on our near-term revenue growth is getting final sign off for adult-use in our Georgetown Massachusetts facility, which is both production and retail. We expect that imminently and I'm hopeful this is a September event and feel very good if not September, it will be very soon.

For project milestones, the first priority is the integration with Cannex with an optimization project in our Georgetown Massachusetts cultivation operation. We think this should yield an approximate doubling of efficiency out of the existing about 10,000 square feet of flower canopy. It also should make production and packaging more efficiently -- excuse me, more efficient, effectively bringing it in line -- more this in line with Cannex metrics from Washington.

We expect to be on the Cannex led perpetual harvest schedule this fall. Another meaningful Massachusetts milestone is getting our first harvest in our smaller Worcester production facility, which should also be in perpetual harvest in the fall. Both of these facilities have been greatly enhanced by your merger.

Switching to Illinois project milestones, we are hard at work searching for the additional retail location that comes with the Illinois adult-use legislation and hope to have that letdown shortly. And we're doing the design work to support the utilization of the 94,000 square feet in the Illinois production facility. With the near-term milestone related to building permits and the 2020 milestone related to the construction project.

On the people side, we announced some key hires to bolster our finance team this morning. With some additional key hires to support our commitment to being a magnet for talent on the horizon, largely HR and training related coming up next as we are hard at work making our training platform more robust, which internally is referred to as 4Front University.

Last for the big near-term milestones, we are weighing additional project related debt in real estate finance solution to support our aggressive 2020 project pipeline to allow us to keep our foot on the gas with Leo's version of scaled efficient production assets. Part of our ability to be efficient producers related to dialing in infrastructure the right way the first time. In addition to projects in Massachusetts and Illinois, we anticipate announcing or providing substantive updates to additional project opportunities as we move into the fall and may grow more certain. Stay tuned.

Fortunately, despite rougher equity market, the appetite from debt and real estate investors has gained considerable momentum over the past year. We are seeing more attractive terms and more sources wanting to be involved in this industry. Our attractiveness to these investment pools [indiscernible] by the fact that we can point to proven performance in Washington State that demonstrates Leo's teams having achieved meaningful normalized profitability in very low pricing environments, anticipate cutting much more to stay on expanding our funding in the coming months.

Now turning to the big picture key milestones through 2020. These are critical to laying the foundation for us to achieve what we are playing for. There is a heavy emphasis on project milestones. First, the expansion project in Georgetown, which we anticipate will triple production capacity. That's on top of the current optimization project that should double this output, that I just referenced. So double, then triple, we have substantial expansion space available in Georgetown.

Second, the Illinois production build out of 94,000 square feet with their location being the closest license production facility to the city of Chicago. And then third, California generating revenue out of our metro LA production facility. This is currently a project under construction. While not as meaningful in numbers, in Michigan we anticipate getting social use approvals in [indiscernible] 2020, and we think this has laid a solid foundation for future strategic opportunity than brand building. We also have additional retail locations planned to open in 2020.

On the people side, we expect to complete the core curriculum in process for 4Front University, so that we can support the hiring needs that we continue to add significant scale in 2020 as new projects gets completed. I also anticipate we will continue to bolster our leadership team internally and externally with our prioritization of agile and [indiscernible] talent.

More challenging to predict, should the capital markets remain volatile and challenging, I also anticipate we may grow more aggressive with M&A. We spent years in building the platform that is expect to scale. We’ve not been the group that wants to pay $50 million plus for an unbuilt [indiscernible] license that should be fine complementary talent or strategic pieces that met well to our plans, mix with identified value for our shareholders, we are prepared to be aggressive. We like to marry our internal and external communications as much as possible. And when we talk about what we are building, we think of it as what we are playing for.

When we close the merger, I have had a visibility to platform that we think can support $200 million of EBITDA. That’s a combination of people, capabilities and assets. I also noted, I'll be disappointed if it takes us more than three years to get there with the platform and team we are building from.

To provide a bit more context, we believe our existing assets as they’re today in terms of licenses in hand get us over 75% of the way there. And our simple assumption is that we need approximately $800 million in system-wide pro forma revenue to achieve that EBITDA target. With our upcoming milestones, we anticipate meaningful acceleration in revenue driven by Massachusetts through the first half 2020 and then a meaningful pickup from California and Illinois later in 2020 into 2021, augmented by other markets and regulatory expansions as they come into play.

Most importantly, we believe our assets will collectively gets [indiscernible] for long-term success, not simply taking advantage of near-term supply demand imbalances with our prioritization on low-cost, consistent quality production at scale. And customer centric retail that prioritizes knowledge, access and value. We have great respect for a number of our peers and we believe there should be a lot of winners in the sector. So we don't deal our approach is the only successful path. This has been for [indiscernible] gain in very naïve places. We're simply confident that if we develop our assets to our specs and capabilities, then we should do it very well.

I want to end by reviewing the most common questions we have been getting from investors simply closed down merger. First, we’ve lots of questions on lockup and shareholder liquidity. We are focused on building value and frankly I would be surprised if we don't see the opposite of insider sales, if the stock price stays at levels that many of us feel are depressed. I think speak to the fact that I've been questioned from our team about when and how they can buy stock? As a reminder, any sales or purchases from key enticer should be captured by [indiscernible], so you can watch for yourself.

We have put in place a voluntary lockup that included our largest path of shareholder and the plan is to allow the lockup to come up gradually without creating a [indiscernible] as the steward of our shareholders, I'm not crazy about taking away access to liquidity for technical reasons or to support a stock price by limiting this liquidity. We are doing our best to build the company that investors want to own not sell, and that’s our primary mandate.

Since early days, we have been preaching to our capital partners that at a minimum they should be giving this as an investment to hold through [ph] U.S legalization. We are obviously now in the public markets, which can bring different element. But as far as our leadership team and core shareholders, I'm confident that [indiscernible] made the same. Our primary focus is on execution and building shareholder value.

We have also received lots of questions about our balance sheet and cash needs. As noted in our release, we have access to an additional $38 million in capital either callable or already on our balance sheet. A disproportion demand of our future spending as we pursue our $200 million target attaches to real estate driven projects. We are pleased with the development of the opportunities for project debt or sale-leaseback transactions.

Recently, we’ve seen sale-leaseback terms come into a range where we find them much more attractive than just 3 to 6 months ago. Prior to this, we preferred project debt that offered more refinancing flexibility as reflected in our terms with our lending. It's our intention to keep our foot on the gas pedal, but also note that because of the CapEx nature of our spending, should something change we can also modulate our investing activity if that's prudent.

I expect that as we get into [indiscernible] Massachusetts, our operating activities should fairly efficiently get to cash flow positive in 2020. We simply believe our shareholders want us capitalizing on this opportunity to the best of our capabilities. As a meaningful shareholder myself, that's my intend and plan as long as the capital markets are supportive.

Last question, doesn't always have any of the answer is, we frequently get why the stock down? Generally I don't think it's a great practice for us to comment specifically on the stock, but it's a natural question. The pressure on the broader sector has been significant and like other industries when the investment neighborhood tends to be very important. I think many of our peers have been showing good progress, so I'm hopeful our neighborhood starts to reflect that broadly. Ultimately it's hard to really know [indiscernible] stock moves to be in precision, so we try not to comment on our stock price specifically. What I do firmly believe that the opportunity in front of us remains immense and should the equity markets pay the [indiscernible], I’m excited by what our team can accomplish to capitalize on [indiscernible] locations.

Before handing back to the operator, I would like to remind folks that if we can't answer something on the call, we will do our best to track down information, at least that which we are comfortable disclosing and making sure we do our best to address investor questions and publicly disclose anything that needs to be.

And with that, Omar, back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from [indiscernible] Capital. Please continue with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. Congratulations on everything. At some point are you planning on providing like something more tangible as far as guidance is concerned either quarterly or yearly, just kind of looking out?

Josh Rosen

Yes. Thanks, Justin. Definitely a fair question. As you know, there are a lot of variables that go into specific guidance, some of which are absolutely in control and some of which are dependent on timelines of regulatory bodies. As we look to establish trust and credibility more broadly we think it's important to spell out to investors our strategy and what we are planning for over the next several years. We don't believe $800 million in system-wide revenue and $200 million EBITDA in the next several years is buying the sky at all. Having said that, part of the excitement you are hearing from us is that we are managing several different projects right now. Some we have talked about, some of which are in earlier stages and we will talk about as they become more certain. I think as we move into next year and our visibility and timing in all of these projects crystallizes, you can expect us to talk more about our specific guidance including construction milestones for all of our projects on hand, and near-term -- potentially near-term EBITDA and revenue guidance, border and I reported and a system-wide basis. I'm confident that given industry the window into how our rollout is taking shape, for now we will give folks a good view of how we’re executing and the timing of our aggressive revenue ramp and ultimately our ability to capture this great opportunity. And so, hopefully as you think through that, yes, I don't think we are going to be prepared to get significantly more tangible guide next quarter, but I think it's coming.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys. I appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question is from Jack [indiscernible] VR Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. Congrats on the merger. I just wanted to be sure that I have the right share count for you guys. So by my math it looks like you’ve got about 530 million shares out and so I guess a market cap of $285 million or so, give or take. And if I heard you correctly, you’re talking about revenue and EBITDA opportunity basically with what you have of $800 million and $200 million, respectively. I'm just curious kind of your view on why there is such a disconnect with your current stock price, first is that math right and then just your opinion on why such a substantial discount in your stock? Thank you.

Josh Rosen

Certainly. Thanks for the question. I'll go backwards. On the stock side, I think it's difficult to know with any precision. I mean, we’re now on -- at least on the 4Front side only being public for a month. And trying to establish the credibility that I referenced and really get people to [indiscernible] into what we’re playing for and what we’re building and how we do things. And so I think as we spend more timing doing that, I’m hopeful that the stock price respond in kind. But the flip side of that is this is a sector that that’s been under quite a bit of pressure. And so I think in some ways it is difficult to get outside of those trends. But we feel really good about what we are working on. The $800 million and $200 million, just to clarify, I think if you just look at the licenses we had at hand, what I have stated is we are really comfortable that gets us 75% of the wave to those targets and that the addition of new projects, new opportunities would be what makes the difference when we look at the platform on the people side of what we are building, it's with that larger targeted mind and I'll be very surprised if we don't have some success pulling the licenses into the fold and/or small -- some small tuck-in acquisitions over time that would help move us in that direction, but from an internal focus standpoint and how we think about what's likely to be executed to get going forward, that larger target is how we internally communicate. And so if you just [indiscernible] the licenses in hand, you are probably -- the math is pretty simple, 600 and 150, that would be the 75%. But that’s kind of a -- as we are talking through, these are rough numbers. And then last, your share count from a [indiscernible] method standpoint was really close. It probably put us somewhere between 530 and -- $535 million to $540 million right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks very much. I appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question is from Graeme Kreindler, Eight Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Graeme Kreindler

Hi, guys. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to go back in terms of looking at metrics to assess the business and in the press release on the Q2 financials, the system-wide pro forma revenue is around $40 million. I just wanted to just get some detail in terms of what exactly is included in there in terms of timing, and what gets captured across the various organizations? Thanks.

Josh Rosen

Yes. So it's a pro forma number, so from an timing standpoint we are trying to capture everything that we -- within our span of either control and/or option to control for clarity. So in this case it includes Northwest Cannabis Solution, but that’s [indiscernible] on that side of the equation. And then on the 4Front side of the equation it looks through backside what would be management revenue and looks through to the ultimate license co at times just to get -- it's effectively how we manage the operation from our lens. And so it's really trying to capture the full revenue set of the operation that we have either control of and/or at least significant impact on.

Graeme Kreindler

Got it. Understood. And at this time are you guys sharing what's the pro forma system-wide EBITDA number was for the Q2 period?

Josh Rosen

We're not. We will have a number that resemble that for the third quarter. The mix of the timing and in the fiscal year change. We're trying to get back to a clean number on that so we should have it very shortly.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Understood. And then just lastly on the balance sheet here, is there a pro forma number for the cash position at quarter end that would include the Cannex side as well, just to get a better understanding of what that looks like?

Josh Rosen

I think get back to you on the specifics, I mean, the way we internally think about it, when we look at what we’ve got on our plate. That’s the $38 million is what we tend to use, ultimately it's not going to [indiscernible] a pure balance sheet cash. And so we can kind of walk through the specifics of that, separately.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. All right. No problem. That's it for me. Thank you very much.

Josh Rosen

Yes, thanks, Graeme. Omar?

Operator

Our next question is from Doug Cooper, Beacon Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Cooper

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Just getting back on the system sales, is it possible -- I think you had 4Front in there at $4.3 million. Does that mean that $9.8 million is Northwest Cannabis and Pure Ratios?

Josh Rosen

We [indiscernible] pretty close. I have to go back and call the specifics on that. The -- but [indiscernible] pretty close. I guess it would have been little bit less than that and there is a little bit residual from 4Front relative to management contracts and how we roll that up. But order of magnitude it would be very close.

Doug Cooper

Right. And just because I think Pure Ratios is relatively small at the end of the day, and I guess maybe just focusing on Northwest Cannabis Company is obviously a big part of the story in terms of bringing their efficiencies to the rest of the operations from the experienced. Maybe Leo can -- Leo, was this a record quarter for Northwest Solutions and can you talk what your current market share is in Washington State?

Leo Gontmakher

Sure. This was a record quarter for Northwest Cannabis Solutions on the revenue side. Washington market is [indiscernible] compression and finally started to see a little bit of the [indiscernible] little bit of movement on the [indiscernible] side.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And can you talk about market share in Washington?

Leo Gontmakher

Sure. Absolutely. Northwest Cannabis Solutions [indiscernible] grounded 9% market share on the wholesale side. As you know, Washington [indiscernible] integrations for Northwest Cannabis Solutions is the wholesaler only.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And is there a breakdown between flower and derived products for you guys, ball parked?

Leo Gontmakher

Sure. The total market in Washington is still [indiscernible] about 70% flower versus 30% derivatives. The Northwest Cannabis, any given mark were in between 45% flower, 55% derivatives and 55% flower and 45% derivatives. So [indiscernible] on that derivative side, which is where we ultimately see the most value in branded [indiscernible].

Doug Cooper

Okay. And then just one last thing, for Northwest. The company was EBITDA positive in the quarter just on a standalone basis?

Leo Gontmakher

It was.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And Josh just in terms of the -- I guess, the business that wasn’t Northwest Cannabis, is it mostly from Massachusetts or where was the revenue -- the rest of the revenue from at this point?

Josh Rosen

It's actually probably a blend heavily skewed Massachusetts and Pennsylvania with Massachusetts being the largest piece of it. Both would be the two states that are most meaningful currently. And I think the last thing just to echo Leo's commentary on Washington real quick I think this is when we talk about record quarter and we talk about skill sets that we’re building around, I think Leo kind of touched to the fact that from a volume standpoint it's kind of -- it's almost record month after record month. They continue to get more efficient. It continue to push volume albeit there are pretty attractive run rate currently. And so the firming up pricing could be do a little bit of growth out of that Washington market. But if you -- as you think about the market place in Washington, real teams capability is to push volume to offset what was pretty rapid price declines up until several months ago. It's pretty remarkable. So on the volume side, I would almost -- just wanted to articulate, just how consistently record setting they’re.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And just Massachusetts, I just want to confirm, currently you’re at -- the current canopy footprint is 10,0000 feet in Georgetown, is that what you said?

Josh Rosen

Yes, in rough numbers, I mean, it's -- we are optimizing the space. So we think we will probably be right around a 11,000 when we are -- when as this project completes and we get things dialed in. And the prior -- there's a tiny bit of expansion that comes with what we’re doing at [indiscernible] mix with a lot more efficiency through the mechanical systems. And so it's really -- those combinations and Leo's teams oversight that we see lead into that that doubling of efficiency with only a small -- kind of a small optimization plan.

Doug Cooper

Okay. So -- yes, I guess I was trying to look -- get to that so you talked doubling and tripling, at the end of the day once Georgetown is fully built out and Worcester is fully built out, can you just give us what at all have in terms of square footage of cannabis in interaction?

Josh Rosen

Yes. So the Georgetown facility gets to about a 11,000 square feet, 10,000 to 11,000 square feet with this and triples to close to 35,000 square feet, call it 33,000 square feet.

Doug Cooper

Yes.

Josh Rosen

And then Worcester is another 5,000 square feet.

Doug Cooper

Worcester is 5,000.

Josh Rosen

In round numbers.

Doug Cooper

Yes, that's a canopy, or that’s the total?

Josh Rosen

That’s all just canopy.

Doug Cooper

Yes, okay.

Josh Rosen

Georgetown 65,000 square feet and Worcester is, I believe, let me come back and verify, but I think it's well north of 10,000 square feet that we have.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And California, again just sort of talk about -- you’ve talked about I think rolling out [indiscernible] place here at California. Maybe just talk about the roll out in California and timelines on it?

Josh Rosen

Yes, I think what we’ve articulated and this is one of those we are still getting dialed in relative to a combination of local regulatory building permit etcetera. What we communicated is revenue early next year, the late first quarter or early second quarter starting with infused products, our own infused products, some other possibilities with a very dynamic marketplace. Leo is spending a significant portion of time. He and his team has made a disproportionate amount of time in Southern California right now, getting that dialed in. And so, yes, the outside of the revenue guidance, I hope we are ready to give kind of more substantive update on California very shortly in terms of the scale of what we are trying to do in the production methodology that we're going to bring there. I mean it's a -- I would say, it's another scale of [indiscernible] of what's being accomplished in Washington given the depth of the California marketplace.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And I guess my final question just on California is obviously going through some growing pains in terms of the regulatory and environment, provision licenses expire and most of the California operators, just the public ones anyway haven't done particularly well in the stock market. Massachusetts and Illinois are relatively early in their life-cycle in terms of legalization. Do you see a smoother rollout in those states than California has been?

Josh Rosen

I mean, I think there is something to coming from a little bit more of a de nova start. Illinois is probably [indiscernible] been at least the cleanest from a both -- relatively strict regulatory environment, but sticking to those regulatory environment and moving forward. I don’t think anybody would point at Massachusetts as an efficient rollout of adult-use even the timelines there and what is been a slowdown for many. But the market -- the market is there is the one I think just about ourselves and our peers all remain very excited about and you can see that -- you can see the market opportunities that exist. And so and I think this kind of the nature of the [indiscernible] that every market ends up with [indiscernible] little -- micro market for a lack of a description and has very unique characteristics. So I think California's troubles resembled more mature markets with a decent amount of small incumbent that were already in the market as oppose to what you see in Illinois and Massachusetts for instance. So I think it's hard to make the analogies between them and have them line out other than it takes a different set of inputs to drive kind of the market presence in each one of the states. And that’s one of the reasons that you hear when we talk about people, we talk about agility so much, because it does require that ability to take a common set of knowledge, but apply it through a often a different supply chain.

Doug Cooper

Okay. That’s great. Thanks, Josh for that. That’s it for me.

Josh Rosen

Thanks, Doug.

Operator

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I will now turn the call back over to Josh Rosen for closing remarks.

Josh Rosen

Yes, thanks, Omar. Thanks everyone for listening in. As I noted, we’ve hit the ground running with our integration and believe our platform is built to capitalize on the great opportunities in front of us. I look forward to providing milestone updates as well as any other material development as we move forward. And with that, we will conclude the conference call. Thanks all.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.