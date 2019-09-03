Monster Beverage: Intriguing At The Right Price

Source

The Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has been a steady performing entity over the years. The company continues to expand its presence by introducing new products to consumers. However, I do expect this will at some point hit a wall where product innovation becomes limited. The company in the meantime continues to display a level of growth that can't be found at many other consumer beverage companies that are publicly traded. The company also has almost no debt and a strong cash position, allowing it to potentially make future acquisitions. While the company has attractive prospects, the market is looking for dividend-paying stocks being at this point in the economic cycle. Should Monster shares pull back a bit more I would look to add a position for the growth prospects.

Performance

Monster Beverage recently reported earnings that missed on both the top and bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This caused a negative stock reaction. However, a miss like this usually leads to a rather precipitous drop in share price. Once you back out the negative impact from currency exchange, the company met its sales expectations. The rise in revenue represented 8.7% growth year-over-year. Now while growth in sales in the U.S. was only about 5.3%, the company is doing rather well elsewhere in the world. Sales to customers outside the United States increased 16.8% to $343.3 million. This helped the company diversify its revenue source so that now 31% of revenue is from outside the U.S. However, this also has an impact on profit as more revenue is impacted by currency headwinds. So far for the year net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased by 9.8% to $2.05 billion. This is quite impressive growth considering most carbonated beverages are seeing either no growth or a decline in sales. Furthermore, it's impressive that the company maintains gross margins around 60%.

The company continues to benefit from the growth in its primary category.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, its primary segment is experiencing the best growth out of any drink category. As the company continues to expand the brands and offerings it has in this category, this should continue to lead it to own more market share.

The company maintains a market leading position of 42.1%.

Source: Investor Presentation

This, while also giving the company strength in distribution and access to more shelf space, does make the company vulnerable to new competition. We can see a relatively new competitor, VPX BANG, has quickly gathered 3.3% of market share in a year. This could start to impact Monster as it has the biggest customer base to convert.

What's more interesting is the energy coffee segment in which Monster commands more share than Starbucks (SBUX).

Source: Investor Presentation

This is quite impressive and could become a future growth opportunity for the company as it has proven to be one as of late. The continued growth in coffee demand is impressive and the ready-to-drink category should be affected positively as well. More impressively the company continues to gain share in the markets outside of the United States at an impressive pace. This should help further the strength of Monster Beverage and make it a tasty acquisition candidate should Coca-Cola (KO) decide it wants to own 100% instead of just 16.7%.

Valuation

Looking at historical valuation we can gather whether or not shares trade at a premium or discount to their own average.

Source: Morningstar

Currently the shares trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This may be due to a combination of the recent weaker than expected earnings and the slowing growth of the company. Inevitably the valuation will come down as growth does.

Compared to peers we can see that Monster trades at a premium vs. peers.

This premium may be warranted due to the combination of higher growth and little debt vs. its peers. However, the lack of a dividend makes the shares less attractive as a whole. Many consumer products companies are held for not only their stability in a recession but the income they provide as well. This could be a potential catalyst in the future as the company matures.

With a large cash position of $888 million and growing, and no long-term debt, investors will at some point look for the cash to be deployed.

Source: 10Q

If the company is seeing slowing growth, not making any acquisitions, and not returning it to shareholders, an activist could step in. At some point it's reasonable to believe the company will do something to increase shareholder value such as the ideas listed above.

Conclusion

Monster Beverage offers access to a steadily-growing consumer goods category. However, even after the recent pullback from highs the shares still trade at a premium to peers. I would prefer to start a position with valuation in line to peers. I believe the lack of dividend is fine as the better growth and balance sheet deserve the premium competitors get to the overall market. The company should continue to see revenues grow outside of the United States and this could help further the long trend of growth the company has experience. As the U.S. becomes a mature market for the company, international sales will become of a larger focus for investors. This could pose a risk should targets not be met. I do believe management will continue to execute and that even the initiation of a small dividend could bring a positive jolt to the shares. In the meantime I will continue to watch the shares for a decent entry point I find fair given the growth at the time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.