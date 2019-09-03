Yext: Next Opportunity Yet Again

Yext is cheap at an EV of only 3.8x forward sales with 30%-plus growth.

Despite promising technology in high demand, Yext (YEXT) constantly gets dinged following solid quarterly reports. The stock dip to the $15s is yet another opportunity to buy a 30% grower on weakness. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock at 4x FY21 sales estimates.

Guidance Nonsense Again

The data content management company is a prime example of a stock where the focus on actual results is far more meaningful than guidance in relation to analyst estimates. For FQ2, the company reported revenues grew 31.8% to $72.4 million and beat analyst estimates down at $71.9 million.

My last article detailed how the market was sweating the guidance game on Yext and not the actual results. The market sold off the stock following FQ1 due to guidance for FQ2 at the midpoint below analyst estimates up at $71.8 million. Note above, Yext beat the original analyst estimates by $0.6 million.

The stock is down again after this quarter due to revenue guidance at a high of $76.5 million with consensus at $76.6 million. Just like in the previous quarter, investors should actually expect Yext to actually top $77 million for the quarter.

Source: Yext FQ2'20 earnings release

In the process, Yext raised the full-year guidance to $300 million, up from the prior estimate of $298 million. The bearish case just doesn't add up here based on these numbers.

Trend To Watch

Yext remains a relatively small company with a revenue base of only $300 million, but the company does need a better path to profits and cash flows. The company is expanding global operations with a new New York HQ and a location in London so one doesn't need to sweet leverage too much as this point.

The guidance for a FQ3 loss of $0.19 to $0.18 per share does concern the public markets far more than if Yext was still private. The loss is scheduled to far exceed the losses from last year despite a larger share count due to extensive share-based compensation.

The company shows no desire to slow down spending either. CEO Howard Lerman expects to grow sales reps at a 35% clip with revenues only growing n the 30% range.

We continue to build a strong sales team, with nearly a 35% increase in hiring quota carrying salespeople year over year...As a result, we are preparing to support Yext’s long-term growth with the expansion of our teams and facilities worldwide, including investing in the build-out of our new Global Headquarters in New York during the second half of the year.

The salesforce size doesn't always lead to corresponding growth, but one should see Yext as positioned to exceed analyst estimates. For any leverage to exist in the system, sales should top 40% growth while analysts are down closer to 30%.

The market will struggle with G&A expenses growing from $9.4 million last FQ2 to $14.0 million this year. G&A expenses are very high at 19.5% of revenues. A lot leverage will occur as these costs normalize closer to 10% of revenues once the company fully builds out the global operations.

In the meantime, Yext is cheap at an EV of only 3.8x forward sales with a market cap of $1.75 billion. Stocks with consistent 30% growth rates just don't trade at these low of valuation multiples.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the leader in digital content management continues to get beaten down despite strong revenue growth. The company is must be part of a modern marketing plan to ensure customers find the public facts about a business no matter where the search occurs.

The stock won't last for long at an EV/S multiple sub 4x.

