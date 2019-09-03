Assessing Whether Telefonica Can Regain Support

Telefonica, S.A. (TEF) is a popular dividend-paying stock. Its yield at present comes in at 6.6%. Although dividend growth has been negative over the past decade, investors are still attracted to this name due to the firm's stability.

Having a market cap of well over $35 billion as well as a longstanding record seem to resonate with investors. Shares at present are trying to regain long-term support at just above the $7 level. If they fail to do so, we seem to have a long-term descending triangle in play. These patterns invariably turn out to be bearish patterns, so short-term investors need to be careful here.

If indeed shares of Telefonica are returning to the low single digit area, it will be interesting to see what happens to that dividend yield. Dividends, as we know, are very important for long-term returns. In fact, over the past century, they have accounted for close to 50% of the total return of the S&P 500. Although Telefonica has been making lower lows now since 2007, aggressive reinvestment of that dividend yield would have softened the blow for many long investors throughout that time period. Therefore, from this perspective, let's look at the key dividend metrics in Telefonica at present to see how they have been trending.

Dividend Payout Ratio

If we go back over the past five years, we can see that free cash flow has actually increased from 2.3 Million EUR to 6.8 Million EUR. The dividend payout over this time period increased from 2.3 Million EUR to 2.68 Million EUR. Therefore, free cash flow is growing at a much faster clip than earnings. Currently, the payout ratio comes in at 39%. Comparing cash flow to the dividend payout paints a more accurate picture of how strong the dividend is at present. We see no issue here thus far.

Balance Sheet

Shareholder equity has dropped by 3,249 Million EUR although we look to be stabilizing around the 18,000 Million EUR level. Liabilities at the firm now come at almost 105 Billion EUR, so the liability to equity ratio comes in somewhere in the region of 5.83. Although this ratio has increased slightly over the past 5 years (and high debt is common in telecom companies), Telefonica's equity over the past five years has been consistently lower than 20% of the company's entire amount of liabilities.

Top-Line Growth

Although net profit is up well over 6% over the past 3 years, revenue growth over the same time-period comes in at a mere 1%. This has resulted in the price to sales multiple dropping to 0.7 which means it is now at its lowest point since 2012. Its imperative sales growth comes back into positive territory over a sustained period as it would really take the pressure off the rest of the financials. Analysts incidentally who follow this stock believe sales growth will return with bottom line growth occurring at a swifter rate going forward.

Many stocks which we are covering at present seem to have bearish technicals. This could be a sign of things to come in the overall market. We stated last December that we got our cycle count wrong with respect to the 4-year cycle low in equities. The veracity of that decline late last year resulted in us calling an early 4-year cycle low.

The question now remains whether that multi-year cycle low (which we believed was last December) lies ahead of us. Many times, individual stocks can preempt what is going to happen in the broader indexes. If indeed it does, it is going to be a difficult trading environment for buy and hold investors. Telefonica for us (irrespective of what price it may drop to) would not be on our watch list as a long-term value play. The lack of dividend growth along with the liabilities on the balance sheet would be the main reasons why. We would expect a retest of support here before falling once more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.