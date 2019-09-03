The Future Of The Chinese/American Trade Relationship

This gives the advantage, over time, to the Chinese, something that is being reflected in certain financial markets, like, for example, the foreign exchange market.

American policy-making tends to be dominated by the next election, something we are now observing as the country gears up for the 2020 elections.

The essence of Chinese policy-making is that the Chinese think in terms of decades.

For the United States, the essence of US policy-making is that American policymakers think almost solely in terms of the next election.

We see the Chinese position expressed very clearly in the recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Chinese Party.

Mr. Xi stressed that China was facing "a variety of threats" and that the nation must be prepared for a "long term" struggle.

"The struggles we face will not be short term but long term," stated Mr. Xi, "and that they would continue at least through 2049."

The year 2049 marks the 100th anniversary of the forming of the People's Republic of China.

And, for the United States?

I tried to capture the focus of the United States in a recent post on the 2020 presidential election.

I wrote: "There will be one thing dominating discussions of the United States economy for the next year or so: the 2020 presidential election.

The US economy will be one of the key issues in the election, and it is my belief that it will be one thing that will not be absent from the headlines for any length of time.

The two countries have a completely different time horizon for the making of decisions. Advantage: China.

I believe that these different approaches have been apparent in the relationship the two countries have had over the past thirty years or so.

There was a time, in the 1990s and 2000s, when China was really making an effort to conform to global trading arrangements. During this time, the Chinese seemed to be opening up their economy, accepting more open-market rules and regulations, and fostering a co-operative attitude toward the United States and other participants in global trading, both financial and manufacturing.

There was great hope that this pattern of interaction would continue as world markets continued to open.

The basic attitude that existed among participants was that growing world trade was a positive-sum game where all participants would benefit in some way.

Sure, some countries, like the Chinese, would take advantage of this openness and act, in some situations, to reap advantages that were not always "fair." But the general feeling was that, in the end, everyone benefited from the opening up and growth in trade, so that all-in-all, benefits were shared all around.

Furthermore, many believed that as China evolved into a full, competitive partner in the world of global trade, it would play fewer "games" that took advantage of others and would conform, more and more, to "fair" trading practices.

This viewpoint was optimistic, and we who believed in it saw real progress taking place and envisioned a world in which the Chinese would become an equal partner on a global trading basis.

But the transition into this new world economy also resulted in economic dislocations that hurt people, in some cases a lot of people. The growing global economy transferred jobs to other places in the world, it exacerbated some income/wealth inequalities and brought on a growing fear of immigration.

The focus of politicians, at least in the Western part of the world, changed. Whereas China, with its more stable leadership position, could focus on the longer-run, the West faced a political change that has impacted, not only the United States, but Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and others. The next election brought Donald Trump to the presidency in the US, and it brought in Brexit in the UK, among other changes.

Now, Mr. Trump faces a re-election in 2020 and wants to retain his electoral base so that the economic proposals he is running on are aimed at solidifying his political base so that he can retain his position. Thus, the policies he talks about have, basically, a fifteen-month horizon.

So, what does this mean for US policy-making? We read in this morning's newspaper,

"The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, hurting confidence among U.S. small businesses…."

"Economic confidence among small U.S. companies fell in August to the lowest level since November 2012, according to a monthly survey of more than 670 small companies conducted for The Wall Street Journal."

So, how does the president react to such information given the short time horizon he faces?

Seems like the odds go to the Chinese, who have a much longer time frame. They are prepared to "hold on" and not give in, because they do not face the pressures that Mr. Trump faces. Advantage China.

And, what are the markets saying this morning?

Well the value of the US dollar is strengthening. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has almost reached 100.0 again, and is close to the level it held just after Mr. Trump's election in 2016. Also, this morning, one paid only $1.0934 to purchase one Euro. These values point to the fact that traders believe Mr. Trump will give in on many of his current trade positions in order to get re-elected.

So, as the United States goes through this election cycle, investors must be aware of how the different nations are playing their respective bargaining positions. It would seem that China has the edge in this battle because they can look out beyond 2020 when they take their stance.

Investors must decide how this will play out. It seems as if traders in the foreign exchange markets have already made their decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.