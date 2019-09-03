Nucor's Long-Term Value

This stock is a great long-term investment and should be bought as soon as economic growth starts to improve.

Nonetheless, management is doing an excellent job by increasing exposure in key markets and further enhancing shareholder value.

The economy has weakened significantly, dragging down cyclical stocks like the Charlotte NC-based steel giant Nucor (NUE). The stock is down 5.5% year-to-date and is suffering from slowing sales and declining steel prices. The stock is without any doubt not the best place to be right now. However, America's largest steel producer is not defenseless. Its business is long-term proof, and management is further investing in the right projects. The only problem with regard to buying shares is that timing is key. In this article, I will tell you how the company is changing and what I consider to be a good entry point. So, bear with me!

Source: Nucor

What Is Happening?

Let's start by discussing a more general topic: economic growth. The graph below shows two leading economic indicators. The ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys tell us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months. Especially, turning trends are important because they suggest whether traders/investors will start to increase their long exposure or start playing it safe during economic downtrends.

One can make the case that the economy has been through 3 slowing cycles and 3 growth accelerating cycles within the larger cycle measures from recession to recession. Given that we are currently not in a recession, we continue to be in a declining growth trend in a mature business cycle stage.

At the end of 2018 when I discussed the possibility of a declining economy, I saw a lot of skepticism. To be honest, I cannot blame anyone as we were still at multi-year growth highs back then. At this point, the talks of a recession are growing as even the yield curve has inverted.

So far, from an economic perspective, the best signs of hope we have are the fact that regional manufacturing surveys rebounded somewhat in August. It could even be a potential growth bottom.

Unfortunately, my trusted long-term indicator 'future capital expenditures' is falling to new lows, suggesting that one should not be too excited about a short-term growth rebound.

So far, the pressure on cyclical commodities remains high and is even increasing if capital expenditures continue to drop. Nucor's second quarter earnings showed an ugly drop of steel mill shipments. Total shipments from steel mills declined 10% as all segments were down. The two largest segments (sheet and bars) were down 6% and 15%.

Source: Nucor Q2/2019 Earnings Release

The good news is that real demand for the company's products remained strong in key end-use markets. Healthy conditions in markets that account for roughly two-third of total shipments were able to limit the damage as total sales declined by 9% to $5.90 billion. Unfortunately, this number is well below expectations of $6.11 billion.

The latest data for the month of July shows that industrial production of iron and steel products was down 1.6% which is a confirmation that things are not yet 'that bad' as real contraction usually pushes production down by double digits.

Nonetheless, Nucor's second quarter adjusted EPS contraction to $1.31 marks the second quarter of negative EPS growth since the 2016 growth bottom. This time, EPS declined by 37%.

I am not surprised that the company is feeling some weakness. This is very likely going to continue as long as economic growth is in a downtrend. This, however, does not mean the stock is useless. There are two things I want to discuss further in the second part of this article.

Nucor is a steady long-term outperformer

The company is working on long-term value-adding measures

Essentially, when combining those two points, we get a long-term bull case. First of all, Nucor knows it is in a cyclical industry. The company is not pretending it can grow sales in every economic environment. What the company can do, however, is diversifying its business model. In the first half of this year, for example, the company benefited from earnings gains in the Plate, MBQ, Rebar, Joist and Deck, Metal Buildings, and Pilings Distribution businesses.

This diversified business mix is further improving by an increasing market share in the automotive industry. Nucor became General Motors' supplier of the year and is the first EAF (electric arc furnace) producer to get such an award. So far, the company is shipping 1.6 million tons of steel for automotive purposes. I expect this number to increase significantly in the long term.

In addition to that, the company is bringing multiple projects online this year. The cold mill at Nucor Steel Arkansas will ramp up production, and Nucor is very satisfied with the progress so far. This project will allow the company to produce higher valued products and help the company to move further up the supply chain.

So far, customer satisfaction is excellent according to Nucor and 20% of new mill capacity will consist of contract customers by the end of the year.

In Kentucky, Nucor Steel Gallatin company started the production of pickled and oil coils followed by the production of galvanized coils. With 500,000 tons of annual capacity, this galvanizing line will be the widest hot-rolled galvanizing facility in North America. Gallatin is now positioned to supply the underserved Midwest heavy-gauge hot band galvanized market and enable the company to further grow in the automotive industry.

The company has 10 significant organic investments in various development stages representing a total capital investment of roughly $3.5 billion to deliver long-term value.

In addition to that, the company witnessed a finished steel imports decline by 12-18% in the first 5 months of this year. This is not only due to tariffs but also a better positioned domestic steel industry as well.

Everything considered the only thing this company needs is a growth bottom. At that point, investors will benefit from both the ongoing strategic investments as well as higher overall steel demand/production. Note that the company's margins, sales, and earnings are currently close to their highs after an impressive growth streak since the first quarter of 2016. Note that the company returns 50% of its net income to shareholders through buybacks and dividends which adds to the long-term benefits of owning this stock.

Takeaway

Nucor is a great steel company. There are not many companies positioned as good as Nucor, which is growing its presence in key markets and continues to be the go-to stock to benefit from economic upswings. In addition to that, shareholders are rewarded by a shareholder value-focused (long-term) approach which will be accompanied by capital gains once leading economic indicators start to rebound.

Until that happens, I am afraid the stock will refrain from making any serious attempts to regain its 2018 highs.

Source: FINVIZ

I think this stock is a great long-term investment backed by fundamental improvements and increasing shareholder value. The stock is currently priced at 10x next year's earnings and a solid financial position. I am looking to buy some shares for my long-term portfolio as soon as the economy starts a new uptrend. Before a growth bottom occurs, I am not willing to increase my exposure in cyclical industries. Keep this one on your watch list!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.