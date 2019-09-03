Saudi King Replaced Oil Minister Al-Falih As Aramco Chairman

It's not a signal of the IPO, in my opinion.

In a royal decree on Friday, Aug. 30, Saudi King Salman appointed Yasir Al-Rumayyan Chairman of the Board of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). He replaced Khalid al-Falih, the Saudi oil minister. Mr. Al-Rumayyan is the Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), which has a mandate to seek international investments with the potential for knowledge and technology transfer to the Saudi economy.

In August 2016, Mr. Al-Rumayyan joined the board of Aramco to provide closer cooperation between the PIF and Aramco in restructuring the Saudi economy. This appointment appears to solidify that role.

In 2017 he announced “a new investment strategy for the fund, based on four objectives of maximizing assets, investing in new sectors, localizing technologies, and developing economic partnerships.”

The PIF invested $3.5 billion in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Mr. Al-Rumayyan has a seat on Uber’s board. In support of the investment, Al-Rumayyan “cited the importance of increased urban mobility and local employment in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic reform program.”

IPO Signal?

Previously, Saudi oil ministers also have served as the chairman of Aramco. “Mr Falih wished Mr Rumayyan success in his new role in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying it was an important step to prepare the company for an initial public offering.”

Mr. Falih has previously stated that a listing of Aramco on the NYSE would expose the company to unacceptably-high risks. In fact, he had said back in 2018:

I would say litigation and liability are a big concern in the US. Quite frankly, Saudi Aramco is too big and too important for the kingdom to be subjected to that kind of risk."

In addition to the unresolved issue of where an IPO would be listed, investors have been turning away from investments in E&P companies. “Oil's descent from being a highly valued component of the global economy to having a status on par or below that of the tobacco industry…Many large investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds have been turning away from oil companies and other nonrenewable energy firms," writes Philip Verleger.

Sluggish oil prices present another headwind to achieve the $2 trillion valuation sought for the Aramco IPO. The demand for OPEC oil is expected to drop to 29.2 million barrels per day in 2020, well below the August estimate of 29.61. The additional cut needed to keep global oil inventories from ballooning is likely to fall squarely on the shoulders of Aramco. This outlook hardly presents a strong case for investing in Aramco.

Conclusions

KSA has strong financial incentives to continue to dangle the possibility that an IPO is coming to maintain its credit ratings, and that prospect may be behind the rationale of characterizing the appointment as a step in the process of separating Aramco management from the government.

In my opinion, it makes sense for the head of the sovereign fund to also control Aramco’s investment process since it fits with the goal of achieving Saudi Vision 2030. I don’t place much weight on the appointment as a signal of an impending Aramco IPO.

The expectation of the IPO has been a reason oil bulls give for buying oil. They claim the Saudis will create favorable oil prices to launch the IPO. Investors should not expect that due to this change at Aramco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.