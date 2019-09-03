China Resources Land Limited: Significant Earnings Visibility With Valuation Upside From Spin-Off

China Resources Land is preparing for the spin-off of its property management business which could re-rate the stock's valuations and lead to special dividends.

The company plans to increase the number of owned malls from 35 to 53 by end-2021, which supports its guidance of double-digit rental revenue growth for the next five years.

China Resources Land has RMB273.33 billion in yet-to-be recognized contracted sales that will be recognized as revenue in 2H2019 and beyond, equivalent to 2.6 times its FY2018 development revenue.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Resources Land Limited (OTC:CRBJY) (OTCPK:CRBJF) [1109:HK] enjoys significant earnings visibility from yet-to-be recognized residential sales and recurring rental income, with further upside from spin-off of its property management services business.

China Resources Land trades at 8.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, which is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 8 times. The stock is valued by the market at 1.4 times P/B, versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.2 times. China Resources Land offers a trailing 3.9% dividend yield.

While China Resources Land is attractive for its significant contracted sales backlog and recurring income from investment properties, there are a significant number of Mainland China property developers trading at low single-digit P/E multiples and offering dividend yields in excess of 5%. Although I acknowledge China Resources Land deserves a valuation premium, I suggest a lower entry price of HK$26.30 pegged to 7 times FY2019 P/E.

Company Description

China Resources Land, a Mainland China property developer, is the real estate arm of state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group which has a 61% interest in the company. China Resources Land's parent China Resources Group was ranked 80th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2019.

China Resources Land is among the top 10 Mainland China residential property developments in terms of contracted sales and has 53 shopping malls (35 owned and 18 managed) in operation as of end-June 2019. The company's development properties business and property investments & management business accounted for 79% and 21% of its 1H2019 operating income, respectively.

Yet-to-be Recognized Property Development Revenue Supports Future Growth

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call, China Resources Land expressed its confidence in maintaining its double-digit earnings growth into 2020:

I believe 2020 we can realize two-digits growth as well and I believe that we can do it in 2020. We definitely think we can hit this target if you look at our land reserves and our preparations. So we have full confidence that we will remain to be a top 10 company...In terms of our Company, our pursuit is on sustainable growth. It has been our pursuit all these years, including the sales and settlements as well as the increase of our investment properties. We will be able to support the two-digits growth for the Company.

China Resources Land's confidence stems from its significant yet-to-be recognized property development revenue and the recurring income from its investment properties discussed in the next section.

As of end-June 2019, China Resources Land has approximately RMB273.33 billion in yet-to-be recognized contracted sales that will be recognized as revenue in 2H2019 and beyond. This is equivalent to 2.6 times the company's property development revenue in FY2018.

For 1H2019, China Resources Land delivered contracted sales of RMB118.8 billion, representing a 26.0% YoY increase. The contracted sales growth was driven by a 15% increase in Average Selling Price or ASP from RMB16,510 in 1H2018 per sq m to RMB18,982 per sq m in 1H2019, and a 10% growth in Gross Floor Area or GFA sold from 5.7 million sq m in 1H2018 to 6.3 million sq m in 1H2019. Including the contracted sales of RMB12.65 billion in July 2019, the company has already achieved 54% of the full-year FY2019 RMB242 billion contracted sales target.

China Resources' future contracted sales and revenue growth is also backed by salable land resources of approximately RMB435 billion.

New Malls To Grow Recurring Rental Income

As mentioned in the preceding section, recurring income from investment properties are another key factor in China Resources Land's earnings visibility. The company generated 75%, 13%, and 12% of its 1H2019 rental income from malls, hotels and offices, respectively.

China Resources Land's rental income grew 30.4% YoY from RMB4,369 billion in 1H2018 to RMB5,695 billion in 1H2019. The occupancy rates of its mature (opened before 2014) and new malls (opened after 2014) were healthy at 96.5% and 92.0%, respectively, for 1H2019. Retail sales for the company's malls grew 37% YoY in 1H2019, while same-store sales growth was an impressive 18% for the same period.

The company has plans to expand its owned malls portfolio aggressively from the current 35 to 53 by end-2021. China Resources Land targets to add another 30 shopping malls after 2021. It opened two new shopping malls, Anshan MIXc One and Wujiang MIXc One in 1H2019, with another eight new shopping malls expected to be opened in 2H2019.

China Resources Land guided for a double-digit growth in rental revenue every year for the next five years at the company's 1H2019 results briefing:

The second question about rental. So this year, there was a 30% [type of] growth than last year. And overall, we can maintain this growth by the end of the year in the future. So our business performance will continue to be a good and there will be two-digits of growth in our rental revenue; 10% to 20% of growth each year for the upcoming five years. We have confidence that we can do it... The new shopping malls will bring along the increase of revenue income and retailing amount.

Spin-off Of Property Management Business To Provide Valuation Upside

China Resources Land acknowledged at its 1H2019 results briefing that it is preparing for the spin-off and listing of its property management business which could be a catalyst for the stock.

I believe the property management -- actually, we are doing preparation internally. So for the split, it is not the split of our financial statement only. It involves our business and all the teams. So we are making internal preparations for that. I believe that for the property management, so this year, we may kick off the splitting. So I believe that you have been concerned about this for quite some time. And actually, we are making preparations internally.

China Resources Land's property management business had a GFA under management of 110 million sq m as of end-1H2019 and recorded a revenue of RMB2.4 billion representing a YoY increase of 30%. The company estimates that the property management business's GFA under management will almost double to 200 million sq m by 2020.

While the current revenue contribution of the property management business seems small at 5% of the company's 1H2019 revenue, a spin-off could help to re-rate China Resources Land's valuations in a positive manner. This is because the market is willingly to pay a higher multiple for the recurring earnings streams of property management businesses vis-a-vis the more volatile and cyclical residential property development business.

In a June 2016 South China Morning Post article titled "Property management firm IPOs on the rise in Hong Kong," a sell-side analyst who was interviewed explained why property management firms were valued at higher multiples than their property development peers:

The valuation of property management firms is much better than developers as they are asset-light and their revenues are more stable and not affected by property sales...Listed property management firms on average are valued at more than 30 times earnings, compared to the less than 10 times average earnings valuation of property developers in Hong Kong.

The valuation disparity between property management firms and property developers remains till today, where property developers are trading at single-digit P/E multiples, but their property management spin-offs can be valued by the market at 20 times P/E multiples or higher on average.

Assuming China Resources Land's property management business achieves a revenue of RMB8 billion for FY2019 (a 67% YoY increase from the annualized 1H2019 revenue compared with a 87% YoY increase in GFA under management to 200 million sq m for FY2020) and a net margin of 10%, the property management business could be worth RMB16 billion based on 20 times P/E multiple, or 8% of China Resources Land's current market capitalization.

China Resources Land's valuations could re-rate positively on the spin-off of its property management business, given that the market is now assigning a high single-digit P/E multiple to the company's aggregate earnings regardless of its nature. As mentioned earlier, property management businesses could be valued at 20 times P/E multiples or even higher.

More importantly, the planned listing of the property management business could be a prelude for the spin-off of its investment properties which are valued at RMB140 billion on the company's books and represent 70% of China Resources Land's current market capitalization.

Valuation

China Resources Land trades at 8.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 7.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$31.55 as of September 2, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 8 times.

The stock is valued by the market at 1.4 times P/B, versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.2 times.

While China Resources Land's P/B valuation multiple seems high compared to other Mainland China property developers typically trading below book value, this could be justified based on two factors.

Firstly, the company generated 21% of its 1H2019 operating income from its property investments & management business, which is higher than most of its Mainland China property developer peers which typically derive less than 10% of their earnings from recurring income sources.

Secondly, the company's investment properties on its books could be possibly under-valued. The book value of China Resources Land's shopping malls is calculated using capitalization rates between 5.5% and 7.5%. In contrast, the capitalization rates of shopping malls in Shanghai are around 4.4% based on Jones Lang LaSalle research.

China Resources Land offers a trailing 3.9% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Resources Land are a slowdown in residential sales in China, weaker retail sales in China, a weakening of the RMB versus HKD, and a delay in the spin-off of its property management services business.

