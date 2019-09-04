Shares of companies involved in the energy sector have had a hard time over recent months. The price of crude oil has been stuck in around a $50 to $60 per barrel trading range on the nearby NYMEX futures contract since May. However, oil-related equities have underperformed the price of the energy commodity. Oil services stocks have been the worst hit during the period, and those companies involved in processing crude oil into oil products have not been spared the weak share price performance.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) processes oil into gasoline and other oil products and corn into ethanol. The inputs into the refining process are oil or corn, and the outputs are the oil products or the biofuel. VLO has no exposure to the prices of the inputs or the outputs as they purchase and sell at current market prices. However, the company has exposure to the refining margins of processing a barrel of oil or bushel of corn into the fuels it sells and distributes to the market.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators of refinery profits

The process for refining a barrel of crude oil into the oil products that consumers all over the world require each day occurs in a refinery. The crude oil is heated to various temperatures in a catalytic cracker that creates gasoline or distillate products. WTI crude oil is lighter and sweeter than Brent crude oil. Sweeter oil means that the sulfur content is lower. WTI is the preferable input when it comes to processing the energy commodity into gasoline. At the same time, the characteristics of Brent crude oil make it the preferred input when it comes to distillates like heating oil and diesel and jet fuels. The heating oil crack spread can be a proxy for other distillate products. Both the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads trade on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The crack spreads represent the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into oil products. Therefore, they serve as real-time indicators of the profitability of those companies in the business of processing crude oil into oil products. Rising crack spreads indicate that profits are increasing at refineries, and falling spreads means that refineries are earning less to transform the oil into gasoline and distillates.

VLO has been under pressure

Over the recent weeks, both gasoline and distillate crack spreads have been moving to the downside, putting pressure on refinery profits.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of the nearby gasoline crack spread on NYMEX has declined from $24.75 per barrel at the beginning of July to $7.90 per barrel at the start of September. Seasonality has played a role in the drop as the end of the summer marks the end of the peak season for gasoline demand in the United States. However, the gasoline crack spread was at $14.06 at the start of September in 2018, at over $27.50 during the start of the same month in 2017 and at $13.63 per barrel at the same time in September 2016. The last time the spread was at a lower level at the same time of the year compared to the end of August 2019 was way back in 2010.

The weekly chart of the distillate crack spread shows that the processing margin has been declining steadily since late 2018. At $21.88 per barrel at the start of September, it was a little below the level last year at this time. The trend in the distillate crack spread, which reflects less seasonality than the gasoline spread, is a sign that the trade war between the US and China could be weighing on demand for distillate products.

The trends in the crack spreads have not supported the price of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares.

The chart shows that at $74.14 on September 3, the shares of VLO were $47.08 or almost 39% below the level at the same time in 2018. While weakness in crack spreads is one of the reasons for the decline, oil-related companies have also been under pressure.

The entire sector has suffered

Shares of oil-related companies have underperformed the overall market in 2019.

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights that it declined to a low at 2316.75 in late 2018 and recovered to 2903.75 at the start of September, a rebound of 25.3%.

Over the same period, the S&P 500 Energy Select SDR or XLE moved from a low at $53.36 to $56.86 per share or 6.6% higher as the XLE underperformed the overall market. VLO shares appreciated from $68.81 to $74.14 or 7.7% as they outperformed the XLE but underperformed the overall market. Other sectors in the oil complex have done a lot worse over the period.

The chart of the VanEck Oil Services sector ETF (OIH) shows that it moved from a low at $13.13 last December to $11.26 at the end of August, a loss of more than 14.2% over the period. The leading oil services companies have had a particularly tough time.

Consistently beating on earnings

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has a consistent record of beating analyst estimates on earnings each quarter. In Q3 2018 VLO beat by six cents per share, in Q4 2018 earnings came in a whopping $1.05 above projections. In Q1 2019, the streak continued with a performance that was 11 cents per share above estimates. In the latest quarter, VLO reported earnings that were 14 cents above projections.

Valero trades a price to earnings multiple of 12.16 times earnings. The stock pays a juicy 4.78% dividend at $74.14 as of September 3.

VLO shares can be highly volatile, and we are coming into the time of the year when the shares plunged in 2018. The falling crack spreads are not providing much support for the price of the refining company as we head into the final four months of 2019.

Call options on VLO on further declines

Any further decline in VLO shares could create an attractive buying opportunity for the shares of the refining company. Since the price of oil traded to a low at $26.05 in early 2016, the range in VLO shares has been from $46.88 to $126.98 per share. At $74.14 on September 3, VLO trading at a price that is almost $13 below the midpoint over the period.

Further weakness in the refinery company’s stock could lead to a compelling buying opportunity in VLO. Since the stock can be highly volatile, I often use call options for extended periods to create long exposure in the stock. The June 2020 $75 call option at around $7.75 per share would give the buyer the opportunity for a dollar-for-dollar return on the upside when the shares are above the breakeven level of $82.75 per share. In late April, VLO shares peaked at over $92 per share. The risk-reward of the call option will become attractive if the price pressure remains over the coming weeks and months. Buyers of call options only risk the premium paid for the exposure on the long-side of the stock.

I am putting call options for next June in VLO shares on my radar. If the price of the refining stock continues to move to the downside, I will begin to pull the trigger and build a long position on a scale-down basis. Next June could be a time of the year when the crack spreads rise because of seasonality, causing profitability for refining companies like VLO to soar.