AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now

The stock trades at an absurd 5x '21 EPS estimates after factoring in the accretive deal while offering investors.

Only a few short days after the Allergan (AGN) acquisition was announced, AbbVie (ABBV) surged back to $75. The stock is now down $10 to $65 offering a very attractive and high 6.5% dividend yield while the market awaits the closure of the big biopharma deal. My original research on the merger was that the dividend was safe, and the safety levels are even better now.

Image Source: AbbVie website

Strong Q2s

AbbVie announced the deal to purchase Allergan on June 25 leading to a massive selloff in the stock. The Allergan purchase is at least 10% accretive to EPS in 2020 following the merger close early next year. Due to this huge positive, the stock rallied back up to $75 in early July, but AbbVie now trades down at $65.

The deal gives Allergan shareholders 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share. With AbbVie trading at $65, Allergan shareholders have an implied deal value of $176.59 per share with the stock trading at only $159.50. The market is leaving nearly $17 on the table for upside to Allergan shareholders of over 10%.

Merger arbitrage traders are naturally moving into Allergan on an expected close in early 2020 providing substantial upside. Even better for shareholders is that both companies raised guidance for 2019.

For Q2, AbbVie beat analyst estimates by $0.05 and raised 2019 guidance to $8.82-8.92, up from $8.73-8.83. Analysts now have the company earning $8.89 this year and $9.35 next year.

Data by YCharts

Allergan had a similar Q2 beat and raised 2019 estimates, as well. The merger appears on the path for immediate 10% accretion and eventual peak accretion of up to 20%.

Simple math gives us these EPS targets:

2020 @ 10% accretion = $10.29

2021 @ 20% accretion = $12.40

The major concern remains the drop-off in Humira sales. For the quarter, sales dipped 6% and leave AbbVie exposed to the current forecasted 2022 EPS peak without the Allergan deal. The key is that even the Humira LOE in 2023 doesn't stop AbbVie from being a highly profitable biopharma.

The stock only trades at about 5x new '21 EPS estimates, though the company might not reach the 20% accretion by year 2 of the merger. The synergy goal of $2 billion is forecasted to take until year 3 with some 90% of the cost savings from easy expenses via reduced overlapping R&D resources and efficiencies in SG&A.

Debt Fears

The AbbVie dividend yield is back to an insanely high 6.5%. When the stock last traded around $65 in 2017, the dividend yield was below 4.0%. The dividend is far better now.

Data by YCharts

The market is clearly fearful of the new debt load. The transaction adds the requirement to pay $40 billion in debt for the $120.30 cash portion of the deal, plus assume the $21 billion of net debt currently on the balance sheet of Allergan. The market is still grappling with this massive debt load added to the existing $30 billion net debt of AbbVie. Total net debt in the $90 billion range is a substantial amount.

The company plans to repay from $15-18 billion in debt by the end of 2021. Part of the plan includes the likes of Allergan using the up to $5 billion in annual free cash flows to repay debt. The company is already down about $1 billion in net debt to $20.7 billion.

Data by YCharts

Allergan should generate another $2-3 billion in free cash flow by the time the deal closes in early 2020. The debt position will slowly improve even before the deal closes.

With close to 1.8 billion shares outstanding for the new company, the annual dividend of $4.28 adds up to dividend payments of $7.7 billion. The combined company had 2018 operating cash flows of $18 billion, and the amount should grow with the accretive deal, allowing for at least $5 billion in annual debt payments an easily achievable goal. Heck, a similar 20% accretion to cash flows would push the operating cash flows up to $22 billion and push the payout ratio to ~35%.

Another problem for the drug sector is concerns over both Republicans and Democrats pushing for caps on drug pricing. When both Pelosi and Trump are pushing for various forms of lowering drug prices, the sector is rightfully skittish for a company to use this time period to load up on a debt-fueled deal. The bright side is that Allergan has a large self-pay business not reliant on government restrictions.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AbbVie offers an even better dividend now over 2 months after announcing the Allergan acquisition and heading closer to closing the very accretive deal. Both companies sailed through Q2 results, while the stock has traded even lower due in all likelihood to the concerns over the $90 billion net debt levels.

Despite the face of recession risks from an inverted yield curve and drug pricing legislations, AbbVie is too far beaten down with a highly profitable future and an easy path to debt repayment. The 6.5% dividend yield remains very safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.