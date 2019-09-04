Editas Medicine: A Good Proxy For The Gene Editing Space

People who receive a free lunch end up paying the price." - Frank Sonnenberg

Today, we look at a gene editing concern. Like stem cell therapy and CAR-T before it, gene editing has the potential to unlock the next wave of medicines that will produce outcomes unimaginable even a decade ago. While still in its infancy, biotech investors should have some exposure to this important emerging niche of the industry. An in-depth look at a good proxy for the sector is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Editas Medicine (EDIT) is a Massachusetts-based genome editing company focused on treating people with genetically defined diseases. Achieving success at Editas Medicine is realizing the promise that was born from the sequencing of the human genome - treating diseases at the DNA level. The company intends on using CRISPR technology to make a meaningful impact across a wide array of disease areas: eye, muscle, blood, lung, liver and cancer. The company's pipeline is comprised of NHEJ and HDR editing mechanisms via AAV, RNP, and LNP delivery. The pipeline is in its infancy with all drug candidates in the discovery phase. Editas Medicine has a market capitalization of roughly $1.2 billion and trades for just under $24 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

CRISPR:

CRISPR is a technology that uses a protein-RNA-complex comprised of either Cas9 or Cpf1. Both bind to a guide RNA molecule, gRNA, that has been specially designed to recognize a particular DNA sequence. Cas9 and Cpf1 are programmed to different or multiple sites using multiple gRNAs. The engineered variants of Cas9 and Cpf1 enable different types of cuts for gene editing.

The company utilizes two different types of repair mechanisms, NHEJ and HDR. In the cut and revise and cut and remove approaches, problem genes are either modified or eliminated. In both approaches, the company uses NHEJ to complete the editing. When non-homologous end joining is used for repair, it leaves small insertions and deletions at the cut site, known as indels. In the cut and revise process, a single cut is made, and in the cut and remove process, two cuts are made. The approach can be used to delete either a small or large segment of DNA depending on the type of repair desired. In cut and replace, leveraging homology directed repair, the cell uses the provided template to construct reparative DNA, resulting in the replacement of a defective genetic sequence with the correct one.

Source: Company Presentation

The company believes that what sets them apart in the space is their genome editing platform that consists of four interrelated elements: directed editing to achieve the right repair, the ability to efficiently editing a wide range of mutations, the ability to tightly control the editing process, and the ability to reach the site of disease using multiple modalities.

Source: Company Presentation

On July 25th, it was announced that the company launched their first in-human study of CRISPR gene therapy for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, a rare eye disorder caused by a mutation in the CEP290 gene. The CRISPR gene therapy is known as AGN-15187, which is designed to eliminate the gene mutation. The trial is the world's first in-vivo study of a CRISPR-based genome editing medicine in which the editing takes place inside the human body. You may recall that the company had first planned to file the IND for AGN-15187 by the end of 2017, but manufacturing issues delayed things to October 2018. FDA okayed the trial back in November. The Brilliance study is an open-label ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial testing three doses of the gene-editing treatment in up to 18 children and adults with Leber congenital amaurosis 10. Alliance partner Allergan has the option to in-license development and commercialization rights to the AGN-15187 and up to four additional programs in ocular diseases per the 2017 agreement. The estimated completion date for the trial is March 2024.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to the eye disease development, the company is making progress on multiple fronts. The company has initiated IND-enabling activities for their sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia therapeutic. The therapeutic is designed to directly upregulate fetal hemoglobin by editing the beta-globin locus. Also, progress is being made on the company's experimental medicine for Usher syndrome 2A. Based on data shared at the 2nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the company is fine-tuning a product candidate to be ready for IND-enabling studies by the end of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of just under $320 million. The company is burning just more than $25 million a quarter in the first two quarters of 2019.

Wall Street is somewhat mixed on Editas at the moment. Since late July, three analyst firms, including Raymond James, have reissued Buy ratings on EDIT. Price targets proffered have ranged from $40 to $55. Over the same time frame, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have reiterated Hold ratings.

Verdict:

Editas is a long way from commercialization. However, it is a nice proxy for the emerging 'gene editing' space. The company has multiple 'shots on goal', upcoming catalysts and a solid cash runway. At some point, there also should be some interest in M&A deals in this developing niche of the market. I prefer to add exposure via Buy-Write orders given this is a long-term play, the stock has been pretty range bound over the past year, the option premiums are good, and there is a lot of liquidity in this name. Slow accumulation on market dips is another strategy that seems prudent in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.