Eldorado Gold: Skouries Permits Appear To Be Priced In

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has just confirmed that it received electromechanical installation permits for the Skouries project and installation permit for the Olympias mine from the Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment. Skouries has been a major headache for Eldorado Gold. The project, which was put on care and maintenance due to lack of permits, was supposed to produce 1.4 million ounces of gold and 620 million pounds of copper in nine years of Phase 1 with the total mine life of 25 years. Eldorado Gold has received a positive arbitration ruling on Skouries back in 2018, but the Greece government failed to act according to this ruling, prompting Eldorado to demand payment of €750 million for the damages it incurred in Greece. Now, things seem to be getting back on track with a pro-business government acting swiftly to ensure the restart of the project, although it's going to be a long endeavor even if everything goes well.

As mentioned in my original bull thesis on Eldorado, the budget necessary to finish Skouries is $500 million (as per Q3 2017 earnings call, $350-400 million have already been spent on the mine). Eldorado Gold finished the second quarter with $115 million on the balance sheet, so it currently does not have the funds to proceed with Skouries. However, the current situation is very favorable for Eldorado Gold as gold broke through the key $1,400 level and is in a rally mode while the company's production is set to get a major boost in 2020. The midpoint of 2019 production guidance is 405,000 ounces while production is set to increase to 535,000 ounces in 2020. Compared to a scenario with $1,300 gold which would have been a regular expectation for 2019 before gold broke out, Eldorado Gold will produce an extra $300 million of cash in 2020 thanks to increased production and higher gold prices (assuming the current price, $1,550/oz, for the whole 2020).

However, that's where the original problem seen in many gold miners may return. For a number of years, the industry has generally buried the cash it produced back underground, and investors experienced sub-par returns (to put it mildly). In addition, Kisladag production is set to be three times less in 2021 than in 2020 if no improvements from the current state are found, so, in an unfortunate scenario, Eldorado Gold may find itself spending all the cash it produced on Skouries and then facing lower production on Kisladag - hardly a good state to meet any gold price pullback. It is way too early to seriously analyze such scenarios, but clearly, some investors will start thinking about longer-term future, and the possibility of increased spending as the stock is up 220% year-to-date. We should not forget that the current rally started the day Eldorado decided against spending money on Kisladag mill:

In the short term, I believe that Skouries permits are priced in and that an even bigger gold price upside is required to push Eldorado shares higher. Back when I published the original bull thesis, Eldorado Gold's capitalization was $1 billion. Today, after many adventures, the company's valuation increased to roughly $1.5 billion. The difference between "now" and "then" is that the price of gold is at $1550/oz and that Skouries is getting the green light. Fundamentally, there should be more upside to come. However, tactically, many investors would like to hear more on the company's plans regarding Skouries - financing of this project is of utmost interest. In this light, some pullback makes sense, although the worsening of the U.S. - China trade war followed by another leg up in gold could easily push Eldorado shares above $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.