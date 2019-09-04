Leveraged ETF Decays - Update

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where Does The Decay Come From?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason for decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Click here if you want to know why it is a bad idea.

Monthly And Yearly Drifts On 9/3/2019

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift/Abs (Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY -0.81% 0.00% 0.00% 2.32% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO -4.20% -1.77% -0.59% -7.82% -14.78% -4.93% -3 SPXU 0.58% -1.85% -0.62% -13.21% -6.25% -2.08% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 8.89% 0.00% 0.00% 24.94% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 27.70% 1.03% 0.34% 79.41% 4.59% 1.53% -3 TMV -23.42% 3.25% 1.08% -48.80% 26.02% 8.67% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ -1.41% 0.00% 0.00% 1.27% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ -6.48% -2.25% -0.75% -16.42% -20.23% -6.74% -3 SQQQ 1.35% -2.88% -0.96% -22.41% -18.60% -6.20% DJ 30 1 DIA -0.35% 0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW -2.92% -1.87% -0.62% -5.16% -15.18% -5.06% -3 SDOW -0.70% -1.75% -0.58% -15.79% -5.77% -1.92% Russell 2000 1 IWM -3.53% 0.00% 0.00% -12.66% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -12.12% -1.53% -0.51% -44.35% -6.37% -2.12% -3 TZA 8.60% -1.99% -0.66% 29.06% -8.92% -2.97% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -6.20% 0.00% 0.00% -21.03% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -19.30% -0.70% -0.23% -60.42% 2.67% 0.89% -3 ERY 16.77% -1.83% -0.61% 65.30% 2.21% 0.74% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 3.75% 0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 9.99% -1.26% -0.42% 22.28% -20.32% -6.77% -3 DRV -10.85% 0.40% 0.13% -33.75% 8.85% 2.95% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 7.22% 0.00% 0.00% 58.07% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 19.69% -1.97% -0.66% 186.87% 12.66% 4.22% -3 DUST -22.36% -0.70% -0.23% -82.88% 91.33% 30.44% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -1.86% 0.00% 0.00% -6.79% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -7.54% -1.96% -0.65% -32.37% -12.00% -4.00% -3 EDZ 4.24% -1.34% -0.45% 7.52% -12.85% -4.28% Gold spot 1 GLD 5.38% 0.00% 0.00% 25.88% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 15.93% -0.21% -0.07% 80.55% 2.91% 0.97% -3 DGLD -14.72% 1.42% 0.47% -49.47% 28.17% 9.39% Silver spot 1 SLV 11.80% 0.00% 0.00% 23.65% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 37.18% 1.78% 0.59% 61.60% -9.35% -3.12% -3 DSLV -30.12% 5.28% 1.76% -51.60% 19.35% 6.45% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 0.66% 0.00% 0.00% 2.95% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 1.23% -0.09% -0.05% 0.36% -5.54% -2.77% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -6.45% 0.00% 0.00% -19.19% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -20.40% -1.05% -0.35% -64.73% -7.16% -2.39% -3 LABD 17.42% -1.93% -0.64% 2.22% -55.35% -18.45% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX -0.35% 0.00% 0.00% 8.63% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL -4.33% -3.28% -1.09% -7.95% -33.84% -11.28% -3 SOXS -3.95% -5.00% -1.67% -52.15% -26.26% -8.75% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY 5.84% 0.00% 0.00% -7.02% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX 3.52% -8.16% -4.08% -42.67% -28.63% -14.32%

BDCL and TVIX are exchange-traded notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The leveraged volatility ETN (TVIX) has the worst monthly decay with a -4% drift normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. The leveraged semiconductor ETFs, long and inverse, have both a normalized monthly decay beyond -1%.

The highest positive monthly drift is in the inverse leveraged silver ETF (DSLV) with a 1.76% drift normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure, in a large loss. It is followed by the inverse leveraged ETF in long-term T-bonds (TMV) with a normalized drift close to 1%, also in a loss. Drifts are positive for long and inverse ETFs in silver and bonds due to strong monthly trends in underlying assets.

In 1 year:

The worst decay is in the leveraged inverse biotechnology ETF (LABD), with a normalized drift of -18.45%. Leveraged ETFs in volatility (TVIX) and semiconductors (SOXL) also show a normalized drift beyond -10%. Biotechnology and semiconductors have suffered from high volatility resulting in significant decays for long and inverse products.

The highest positive drift is for the inverse leveraged ETF in gold miners (DUST), with a normalized drift above 30% in heavy losses. Inverse leveraged ETF in gold (DGLD), silver (DSLV) and long-term Treasury bonds (TMV) also show normalized positive drifts above 6%.

The 12-month trade drift of the inverse leveraged S&P 500 ETF (SPXU) is only slightly negative (-2%), despite unusual whipsaw in stock indexes. SPXU has historically positive drifts on longer time frames: check here the drifts on 3-year and 7-year periods. It shows once again that SPXU may be a cheap hedging instrument compared with other derivatives. The real drift of a hedging position depends on when it is rebalanced. It is better to rebalance close to technical support and resistance zones. The next support zones for the S&P 500 are in the 2,800, 2,720 and 2,620 areas (they have played as pivot zones several times in the last 12 months), whereas 2,940 became a strong resistance in the last few weeks. Supports and resistances are about group psychology, not hard science.

Chart of S&P 500 futures by Finviz

The 12-month drifts stay significantly negative for the long and inverse leveraged ETFs based on the Nasdaq 100, which has been more volatile. Shorting an asset or buying an inverse product also implies a drift due to inflation. Whatever the asset and the price action, a non-leveraged short or inverse position suffers a negative bias equal to the inflation rate. It has not been a big concern in the recent years, but it’s better to keep it in mind.

