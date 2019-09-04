GameStop: Stay On The Side

Investment Thesis

News that Michael Bury is involved with GameStop (GME) is all over the financial media. Given that GameStop is one the most heavily shorted, together with its valuation getting continually decimated, I spent some time trying to figure out if there were any returns to be made here?

Ultimately, I find that this investment just too speculative, if indeed GameStop is able to overcome its secular headwinds.

Outlook Is Unimpressive

News of GameStop's demise is likely to be exaggerated. To be fair, it might continue to make some cash flows, predominantly from its pre-owned segment. But this segment is facing remarkably strong headwinds and is likely to dwindle faster than Blockbuster did. The rest of its segment, such as new video game software, soon one won't need to go to GameStop for this product either.

Next, CEO George Sherman talks about GameStop's Reboot strategy in terms of 'great excitement', but what I see is just more of the same. Cost optimization on the SG&A side, as well as, indirect procurement, pricing strategy, and inventory controls would seek to increase gross profit margins.

At the end of the day, investors are doubtful over all these attempts, and they are voting by selling out of GameStop.

Many shareholders argue that GameStop is so highly shorted that it is likely to have a short squeeze on any good news. But the sad fact is that this is highly unlikely.

Shorts would need to 'believe' that the business has succeeded in pivoting whereas, in reality, GameStop is likely to continue to just make ends meet as another brick-and-mortar facing technological disruption.

Capital Allocation: More Questions Than Answers

At first, it appeared that GameStop was determined to plow excess free cash flow towards share repurchases. But then, when crunch time came, management opted to go for a modified tender offer, which culminated with shares being bought at $5.20 and retiring just under 12% of the shares outstanding.

Meanwhile, Michael Bury passionately contends that GameStop is missing a critical opportunity to do the right thing, declaring that GameStop should opt to use its cash on the balance sheet, which Bury approximates to $480 million to repurchase the bulk of the total shares outstanding.

However, GameStop has deterministically opted not to embark on this course of action. Instead, it will continue to transform the underlying business through its Reboot program.

Indeed, the market is not always right, but it does have a tendency to err on the correct side of the equation (even if it does lead itself to regular overreactions). As such, the market is making the case GameStop is spitting in the wind and that it will most likely end up making an acquisition which will finally tighten the noose around its operations.

Valuation - Too Close To Call

The thing with GameStop is that it all boils down to the 'multiple' investors are willing to pay for the company.

If GameStop had been acquired as it had been largely assumed it would, the privately held company could pay back the debt with its cash on the balance sheet. Then, in time, it could repay itself for the purchase and redeploy excess free cash flow elsewhere.

The problem for GameStop is that public markets are always forward-looking. And the multiple investors are willing to pay for a company which every day looks closer to closing its doors will continue to compress.

Now, that is not to say that cigar butt investing doesn't lend itself to terrific returns. It certainly does. But for the strategy to effectively work, investors have to be well-diversified and agnostic of the underlying story.

Also, investors are fully aware when embarking on a cigar butt strategy that some investments will work out positively, while others simply won't - it's just the way the strategy works.

The Bottom Line

GameStop is a wonderful case study to watch and learn from. Having a short position in this stock at this valuation of less than $400 million makes for a very challenging short thesis.

On the other hand, having a long position, despite its allure of investing in a fallen angel is just too speculative and not worthwhile investing in.

