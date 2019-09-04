The 'Supermarket To The World" Is Compelling For Value-Seekers

Agricultural commodities feed the world. At the turn of this century, there were six billion people on our planet. As of the beginning of September 2019, a little less than two decades later, the number stands at 7.595 billion. According to the US Census Bureau, the number of inhabitants 26.6%. At the same time, economic growth in the world’s most populous nation, China, has caused people to change eating habits. A formerly rice-based diet today incorporated more complex proteins. Therefore, the demand for grains and all agricultural commodities has grown and will continue to expand with the global population. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, means that there are more mouths to feed each day.

Protectionist trade policies around the world distort commodities prices as they can cause gluts to develop in one part of the world and shortages in others. The ongoing saga of the trade war between the United States and China that escalated over the summer has caused the flow of agricultural commodities from the US to China to virtually stop. The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn, and a significant exporter of wheat. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for most commodities, and grains are no exception. The trade war has weighed on the prices of agricultural commodities, farmer’s earnings, and the business of US companies in the agricultural sector. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is an over $20 million US company, and the trade war has weighed on the price of its shares which recently dropped to the lowest level since 2016.

ADM trades at the lowest price since 2016

It was a summer of discontent for holders of Archer Daniels Midland shares as the price of the stock fell to lows of $36.45 per share in early August.

The chart shows that at $36.45, ADM shares traded to the lowest level since April 2016. Technical support is at the January 2016 bottom at $29.86 per share. Since trading to a high at $52.06 during the second week of October 2018, ADM stock has taken an elevator to the downside. The highs came as optimism over the potential for a trade deal between the US and China increased last year at this time, but that hope faded as stocks and many commodity prices corrected lower during the final quarter of last year. Even though markets recovered in 2019, ADM shares have not followed and declined to lower lows as the company underperformed the overall market. In early August, the price hit bottom and bounced slightly to $37.75 per share on September 3.

The trade nightmare for agricultural commodities

On August 1, US President Trump escalated the trade war with China by slapping new tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States. China followed with protectionist measures on US exports to the Asian nation. The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. Therefore, the farmers and companies involved in agricultural commodities have found themselves in the crosshairs of the trade war. ADM shares dropped to new lows and the lowest price in over three years after the escalation in early August.

The agricultural markets are as pessimistic as we move into September 2019 as they were optimistic last year at this time. ADM shares could be a bargain at the current level if the two sides can ever agree on a deal that would allow agricultural products to flow from the US to the world’s most populous nation again.

ADM is a first-class operator

Archer Daniels Midland Company is involved in all aspects of the agribusiness in the US and around the world. The company has been around for over one century with headquarters in the agricultural capital of the United States, Chicago, Illinois.

ADM procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities all over the world. The company has four operating segments, including, origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, and nutrition. ADM produces biofuels, animal feed, and processes agricultural products for distribution around the globe. The company’s brand for many years made it “The supermarket to the world.” ADM is one of the leaders in the US and global agriculture, but the trade war with China has weighed on its business. China’s population amounts to over 18% of the addressable market for agricultural products across the globe. Therefore, the supermarket to the world has lost a considerable chunk of its addressable market, given the trade war.

A trade deal would be explosive

China’s economy is suffering more than the US economy as a result of the wave of protectionism over the past year. In the US, the hardest hit sector of the economy has been the agricultural business as farmers, and operators like ADM have lost access to China’s massive market.

A trade deal with China would give a boost to the domestic economy at a time when growth is slowing, and protests in Hong Kong are causing some internal political turmoil. In the US, President Trump is facing low poll numbers going into his reelection bid in 2020. Delivering on his pledge to level the playing field on trade would be a much-needed victory when it comes to the election. The agricultural sector of the US economy has suffered the most in the trade war with China. Therefore, it stands to gain the most from any eventual deal. ADM shares would likely explode to the upside in the aftermath of an agreement, and even a return of some optimism could cause a recovery in the price of the shares.

Call options for extended expiration dates

At just under $38 per share, ADM could suffer more downside price action over the coming weeks if the rhetoric between Washington and Beijing continues. However, a challenge of the 2016 low at below the $30 per share level could present a golden investment opportunity for the company that is a leader in the US.

ADM’s market cap at the end of August stood at $20.755 billion. The company was paying an attractive 3.68% dividend. The P/E ratio at 16.25 times earnings is not all that high at the current level. Over the past four quarters, ADM is batting around 0.500 as it missed analyst estimates twice. In the second-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share were in line with forecasts. The company suffered a bad miss in Q1 when the numbers came in at 46 cents per share compared to estimates of 60 cents.

I believe that ADM will continue to be one of the leading agricultural companies in the world for many years to come. The shares are likely in the buy zone at under the $40 level. However, the risk of further escalations in the trade war could cause more woes for shareholders over the coming weeks and perhaps months. When buying a call option, the only risk is the premium for the instrument. The January 2021 $40 call option on ADM shares was trading at around the $3.25 to $3.50 per share level on September 3. With one year and four months to go until expiration, the option that limits the loss to $3.50 per share could be the perfect solution when it comes to the risk of holding ADM shares. The upside breakeven is at $43.50 per share. Above that level owners of the option will have a 100% participation on the upside. Owners of the option can live comfortably through a period of weakness where the stock drops from the current level and even tests the lows below the $30 per share level. As long as the company’s stock recovers to above the strike price before the expiration date in early 2021, the call option can still provide a positive return.

ADM shareholders have experienced more than a little Ag-rovation over the has year. However, the lower the price of the shares fall, the company that is the “supermarket to the world” will become a compelling opportunity for value-seeking investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.