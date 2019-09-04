Activision Blizzard: Top Pick In The Space

It is highly differentiated from its peers thanks to its e-sports exposure, mobile focus, and ingenious use of media.

Introduction

We've recently written articles on Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO). We've decided to go through and write up on the big three game producers. Although much of the macro picture is the same as in the EA article, here we go deeper into Activision Blizzard (ATVI) (referred to as ATVI from here on out).

Investment Thesis

ATVI is a leading game developer. It has a very wide portfolio of blockbuster franchises diversified among channels. We find that the company is highly differentiated from its peers. The company is a key winner on both top and bottom lines of secular trends of e-sports adoption, mobile game growth, and digital transformation. The company has a unique approach of using media content for both organic growth and strengthening its network. We expect the new launches and announcement of new launches to catalyze the stock price upwards. We are comforted by the company's leading profitability and modest margins. We strongly recommend buying ATVI shares as we think that it is best positioned to appreciate in value among its game developing peers.

Gaming Is A Secular Growth Industry

Video games are growing like no other industry. The growth is fueled by multiple advantageous underlying trends.

First and foremost, the demographics of gamers is changing, and the audience is wildly expanding. The typical gamer was a young male from the Western hemisphere or China, but this is changing rapidly. In 2006, 62% of U.S. gamers were males, and that number came all the way down to 55% in 2018. The average age of the male gamer is 33 and female gamer is 37 in 2019, but the average age of the typical gamer was much lower in 2010, at 32 years old.

Geographical distribution of gaming is also changing. The number of players was always high in Asia, but now, with better monetization, it is both a larger market and a faster-growing one. The APAC market is growing its $51 billion gaming market revenues at a pace of 9%, compared to the $27 billion North American market growing at 6.5%. The fastest-growing market, however, is the $26.2 billion EMEA market growing at an impressive 13.5%. The market for gaming is changing and is rapidly growing.

The addressable market for video games is expanding with the ever-increasing computer and smartphone penetration. Rising internet speeds and more mobile internet users are growing the market for connected games.

The rise of e-sports is creating an economy of itself and is increasing the industry's engagement with the highly monetized gaming enthusiast.

The gaming market is benefiting from several trends that will continue for years to come and fuel continued growth of the industry.

ATVI Is The Largest Game Developer With Diversified Franchises

ATVI is the largest game producer in terms of sales and valuation. The Company also has arguably the strongest portfolio of hits including top franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot (since 2008), Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone, StarCraft, and Candy Crush. The Company stands out from other game manufacturers in terms of content due to its heavy mix of self-owned IP.

ATVI operates in 5 segments of Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, King, Major League Gaming, Activision Blizzard Studios. Each of these companies serves a different purpose in ATVI's unique model whereas ATVI's competitors mainly focus on game development. The first three produce the blockbuster content listed above and the other two build the Company's wonderful network effect of increasing brand equity and monetization.

ATVI benefits from several advantageous trends, first and foremost of which is the growth of the overall gaming industry as mentioned above. The industry growth fuels that of top game producers. As the sector keeps growing, so will the top 3 and all are well-positioned to outperform. ATVI is the key gaming winner as it capitalizes on many parts of the value chain with its initiatives in e-sports, shift to mobile, content creation, and digital transformation of the industry.

Key Winner Of E-sports

E-sports is paramount in maximizing opportunity for key gaming franchises. The segment allows wider reach, higher engagement, and better monetization. E-sports is a key opportunity for game developers.

ATVI is the leader in e-sports. It is investing in e-sports by holding competitive tournaments for its games. The lucrative prize pool is attracting a lot of attention and is building an economy around the competition with top sponsors. The results are paying off; ATVI owns 5 of the most important e-sports games (Heroes of the Storm, Call of Duty, Hearthstone, and Overwatch).

Source: Goldman Sachs Research, NewZoo

The attention to e-sports is further displayed by ATVI's acquisition of Major League Gaming (MLG) in 2016. The segment both produces original content and holds competitions of e-sports.

ATVI is aware of the potential of e-sports and how much it stands to benefit from it and is taking action to both grow the sector and solidify its position as an e-sports titan.

Using Media Smarter Than Anyone

ATVI is utilizing media content in a very unique way to grow its business. It is developing original media in many forms to grow engagement, reach and monetization. None of its peers are up to speed with ATVI. Some peers are creating competitor content, like EA with the FIFA league, but ATVI is well ahead with this initiative.

Major League Gaming is the reflection of the Company's efforts in growing and monetizing competitive gaming. As mentioned above, MLG holds e-sports tournaments as well as producing media content over MLG TV. ATVI has the ambitious goal of developing MLG to be the ESPN of gaming. The company is serious about that ambitious target. Former ESPN CEO Steve Bornstein is leading the pack as the Chairmen of the Media Networks division of ATVI.

Activision Blizzard Studios is a motion picture production company created to monetize ATVI's blockbuster games further. The company is following Disney's strategy of using live action content. It is looking to launch a Call of Duty film series written by the writer of the Black Panther. The segment will have a compounding synergistic effect of both creating new organic revenue as well as unique marketing for the gaming content. We view this as a very solid and innovative strategy.

The use of media content illustrated ATVI management's innovative approach to fully capitalize on every opportunity. We think that ATVI will revolutionize its content into more than just a game through its use of media content, like what Disney has done with its franchises with its parks and movies. We think that this physical interaction of a digital company creates the widest moat possible and we expect the initiative to have huge positive effects down the road.

Leading The Mobile Wave

With smartphones getting more and more capable by the day, mobile gaming is a rapid growth area. Gaming penetration among the ages, both towards younger and older, is strongly supported by growth of mobile. With both kids and adults having a more widespread access to tablets and smartphones and the capabilities of the devices increasing every year, mobile gaming is critical for the future of game makers.

ATVI is the leader in mobile among its peers. ATVI's King Digital Entertainment arm is the mobile native arm of the company. The segment has more than 200 titles including top mobile franchises like Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Pet Rescue, and Bubble Witch.

ATVI is further playing the mobile wave by producing mobile versions of its key titles. It has already achieved massive success with the mobile version of Hearthstone. Now, it is releasing mobile versions of Call of Duty and Diablo. We are very positive on these launches for multiple reasons. The mobile games of these franchises will leverage the brand equity of the games in a new distribution channel and, in our opinion, brilliantly monetize the franchises further. Additionally, the mobile games can reach a different audience. ATVI will be able to expand its customer base.

ATVI's leading mobile strategy will put it ahead of its peers as mobile gaming grows with better interaction, greater word of mouth and a wider player base.

Margins Will Pick Up Due To Secular Trends

There is a tectonic shift going on within the gaming market. The move to digital is evident in gaming as much as in any other industry. This is a trend which boosts the profitability of game manufacturers in many respects. Firstly, digital game downloads are significantly more profitable than boxed sales. There are cost savings in avoidance of CDs and expensive packaging, as well as in margins paid to retailers. The share of digital downloads is increasing along with internet speeds. The move to digital also allows increased monetization of games. Game producers offer live services for existing games to create additional revenues. This add-on revenue is at a much higher margin than the actual game sales.

The margin pick-up and growing monetization are evident in the company financials. The trend is a little choppy due to launch cycles but certainly is there.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Busy Pipeline Will Boost Top Line

ATVI is in a busy launch year which sets things up nicely for 2020. It is in the process of updating, improving, and entering new channels for its blockbuster content.

Hearthstone is expanding. Blizzard introduced new Rise of Shadows cards for the game in March as well as adding a single player adventure mode Dalaran Heist in May. The franchise already saw a growth in bookings in the recent quarter.

ATVI is revolutionizing Call of Duty. The new Modern Warfare will be released in late October of this year. The release isn't a sequel but a reboot. The game will include characters from the initial version of the Modern Warfare series like Captain Price. The game will be in a realistic setting with the storyline resembling current events. We are very positive on the launch. The new game will have a wider appeal as it will include a single player campaign in addition to the co-op and multiplayer games. This was not the case in Black Ops 4 and many campaign players did not purchase the game. ATVI is dropping the season passes to keep a larger player base. We like this initiative as it prioritizes the franchises' future. This is in stark contrast to what peers are doing (e.g. EA overmonetizing Fifa Ultimate Team and turning a lot of players off). The release will apparently have the strongest post-launch content pipeline in series history. The game will also be able to be played across platforms. This should lead to higher player engagement for longer. We would also speculate that this launch will be tied to the film series underway in the company studios discussed above. All in all, the Modern Warfare launch looks like it's going to be a big success.

The company is also releasing mobile versions of its top franchises as mentioned above. Call of Duty Mobile, and Diablo Immortal are open for pre-registration now with no clear release dates but we expect launches soon.

We expect new content teases and announcements as is traditionally the case in BlizzCon in November. These new announcements are probably not built into street models and will likely catalyze positive price action.

The busy series of launches are likely to bring back top-line growth and better engagement metrics turning investor sentiment bullish.

ATVI Is Our Top Pick In The Space

ATVI has very modest valuation multiples for what it offers. In our opinion, the franchise portfolio of ATVI is the strongest of the bunch with many blockbusters on both traditional platforms as well as mobile. ATVI offers near and long-term opportunity with its ingenious use of media. It is the key winner of e-sports. It has a busy pipeline which will fuel growth. We also like the company's leading margin profile.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given all of the above, we would expect ATVI to trade at a significant premium. This is not the case. The amazing company with excellent prospects is trading near market multiples and below its peers which we think have inferior operations and prospects.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Putting it all together, ATVI isn't only our top pick in the game developer space but one of our top picks in our coverage universe. We strongly recommend buying ATVI shares.

Risks

While being advantageously positioned for the future, ATVI is exposed to typical risks of the sector.

Content-creating sectors are defined by risks of producing less content than expected as well as new content performing worse than expected. ATVI's pipeline is full of launches with high expectations baked in. Delays or creative mis-execution of these may result in the market penalizing ATVI.

Like its peers, ATVI is anchored around certain franchises. Call of Duty for the entire company and Candy Crush for the mobile segment is crucially important. Lower-than-expected sales or new competition or change in consumer preferences away from these names for whatever reason would be highly detrimental for ATVI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.