Cracker Barrel's Dividend Growth Makes It A Long-Term Buy

Thesis

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) is an American casual restaurant that focuses on rural locations. During my research I identified the stock as one that has paid an annual special dividend since 2015. In addition, the company pays an increasing regular dividend for the past 17 years. This combination has made the stock attractive for many dividend growth investors and those seeking income. However, Cracker Barrel is facing some challenges now including negative comparable restaurant traffic and negative comparable retails sales. In addition, the company is seeking to extends its success into two other restaurant concepts. Cracker Barrel has managed to increase revenue due to price increases and new store openings, but the persistent traffic declines are of concern. But still the dividend growth and annual special dividend should make this a stock a long-term buy at the right price.

Overview of Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel was established in 1969. Today, the company operates over 660 namesake casual restaurants that have a theme embracing America’s country heritage. The restaurant menu features country comfort food. Each store also sells retail items including rocking chairs, clothes, food, CD’s, and gifts. Revenue is divided into about 80% restaurant sales and 20% retail sales. Cracker Barrel also operates seven Holler & Dash Biscuit House casual restaurants at the end of 2018. This restaurant theme is only open for breakfast and lunch. The company recently bought a stake in Punch Bowl Social entertainment restaurants. Of note is that one shareholder, Biglari Holdings, owns about 18.7% of the shares and has the same amount of voting power. The company now has a poison pill in its charter, that makes it more difficult for third parties to acquire 20% or more of the outstanding shares.

Source: Image from Cracker Barrel website

Cracker Barrel’s Growth and Profitability

Cracker Barrel is a successful growth story in the casual restaurant space where many concepts often only have temporary success. Due to its market positioning and value proposition, the company has demonstrated the ability to increase the top and bottom lines over time. Cracker Barrel typically grows the top line by adding a handful of stores per year combined with some organic growth in its restaurant and retail business. This formula has proven successful over time. In fact, revenue is 50% greater than 10 years ago as seen in the chart below. Simultaneously, EPS has tripled due to increasing margins. Cracker Barrel is much more profitable than 10-years ago. Gross margins are now 14.5% - 15.5% over the past three years compared to 11.2% in 2009. Operating margins are now near 10% while they were a tad over 6% in 2009. Similarly, net margins have increased dramatically from 2.8% in 2009 to 8.2% in 2018.

Source: Chart created by Dividend Power based on data from Morningstar and Cracker Barrel annual reports.

Revenue Is Growing But Less Consumers Are Visiting Cracker Barrel

More recently Cracker Barrel’s traffic growth has turned negative. In general, many restaurants are experiencing increasing traffic due to a confident consumer. Consumer Confidence Index is still above 135 and at near a 19-year high despite a slight decline in the past two months. In addition, Present Situation Index, which tracks consumers’ view of business and labor conditions rose in August from July. One would expect Cracker Barrel to benefit from a confident consumer. But traffic has been negative in six of the past seven quarters as seen in the chart below. But even before that persistent traffic decline trends extend back to Q1 2016.

Cracker Barrel’s Traffic and Revenue Increase By Segment

Quarter Comparable Restaurant Traffic Average Check Comparable Restaurant Sales Comparable Retail Sales Q3 2019 (1.8%) 3.1% 1.3% (2.6%) Q2 2019 0.1% 3.7% 3.8% (1.4%) Q1 2019 (1.6%) 3% 1.4% 4.3% Q4 2018 (3.5%) 3.1% (0.4%) 1.3% Q3 2018 (1.3%) 2.8% 1.5% 0.9% Q2 2018 (0.9%) 2.0% 1.1% 0.5% Q1 2018 (1.8%) 2.0% 0.2% (3.6%)

Source: Table by Dividend Power based on data from Cracker Barrel quarterly fiscal results.

Total revenue increases are coming from higher prices leading to higher average checks as seen in the chart above combined with new restaurant openings. From a general perspective, declining traffic may partly be attributed to the desire of consumers to eat fresher and healthier food. Cracker Barrel’s specialty is comfort and country food which may not be perceived by some consumers as healthy. There is also the transition to online ordering that may be affecting sales. Cracker Barrel does have an e-commerce effort. But the issue is that there are many online ordering apps that make it easy to order from almost any restaurant including much smaller single store operations. In any event, Cracker Barrel needs to reverse the negative traffic numbers or eventually price increases and new store openings will likely not be able to offset negative traffic growth. Management is aware of this and has in the past addressed emphasizing value, improving customer experience and bringing new items to the menu. But saying that, there was little mention of reversing traffic declines in the most recent earnings call transcript.

Although the exact reason for the persistent traffic declines is not clear, management has indicated in the past that some Campfire menu items did not resonate with customers and the guest experience metrics have fallen some. But the chart below may provide some insight. The chart below illustrates the decrease in cost of goods, labor, and other store operating expenses as a percentage of revenue from 2009 to 2018. Of interest is that the declining trend in traffic is coincident with the jump in gross margin and operating margin around 2015 seen in the chart above. This is also coincident with the decline labor costs as a percentage of total revenue. It is possible that lower labor costs are associated with a decline in traffic. Notably, the company had 73,000 employees and 655 stores as of August 3, 2018. But the Cracker Barrel had 72,000 employees and 621 stores as reported in the 2015 annual report. This suggests that the number of employees per store is declining. One possibility is that the traffic is being negatively impacted by the lower employee count per store.

Cracker Barrel’s Costs As A Percentage Of Total Revenue

Source: Chart by Dividend Power based on data from Cracker Barrel annual reports.

Other Risks

Another concern is that sales growth has again turned negative for the retail business. The retail business sells a mix of food items and general items that can be bought online. It is likely that Cracker Barrel is not immune to loss of sales affecting many bricks-and-mortar retailers. Furthermore, lower restaurant traffic is probably keeping a lid on same store retail sales.

Note that the company started facing margin pressure in 2018. Although Cracker Barrel derives essentially all sales from the U.S., the company is exposed to rising costs due to volatile commodity costs, rising tariffs, and increasing labor expenses. Cracker Barrel is exposed to volatile commodity prices for pork, chicken, beef, eggs and other items. In the short-term this can be a benefit such as in 2016 – 2017 when (4.6%) food commodity deflation reducing restaurant cost of goods sold. But the trend reversed in 2017 – 2018 when 3.3% food inflation increased costs. But in general, food commodity prices increase with time and Cracker Barrel must either past this cost to the customer or increase prices.

Cracker Barrel’s exposure to tariffs is through its retail segment that sells items made in China and other locations. The company has stated:

Approximately one-third of our 2018 retail items were purchased directly from vendors in the People’s Republic of China. We have relationships with several foreign buying agencies to source product.

and

Our retail supply chain generally involves longer lead-times and, often, more remote sources of product, including the People’s Republic of China, and most of our retail product is distributed to our stores through a single distribution center.

Cracker Barrel is following much the same strategy as other companies including sourcing from other countries, negotiating vendor costs, changing product assortments, and even increasing prices. But in the end, Cracker Barrel’s retail items will face margin pressure due to tariffs if they continue to increase in scope and dollar amount.

Labor is Cracker Barrel’s greatest expense. Many of the company’s employees are likely hourly. Cracker Barrel probably faces rising costs for labor as nationwide unemployment is low and there is competition amongst companies for hourly wage earners. Competitors have often raised companywide minimum wage to dollar amounts greater than the national minimum wage of $7.25. In some states the minimum wage is much higher and even indexed to the CPI or inflation. It is unlikely that Cracker Barrel can mitigate labor expenses without reducing head count. But reducing head count by too much may negatively impact the guest experience.

Cracker Barrel’s Dividend Safety

Cracker Barrel’s dividend is reasonably safe from the perspective of EPS, FCF, and debt. In 2018, Cracker Barrel’s diluted EPS was $9.23, and the regular dividend was $4.85 giving a payout ratio of 52.5%. This is well below my threshold of 65%. The company has essentially maintained the payout ratio between 50% and 60% since 2014. Looking forward, the expected dividend for 2019 is $5.10. The consensus 2019 EPS is $9.09 giving a projected payout ratio of 56.1%. If the dividend increases 5% annually and EPS increases 8% annually for the next several years, then payout ratio will range from 50% to 56%. These are acceptable values for me.

Similarly, the dividend is safe from an FCF perspective. In 2018, Cracker Barrel had operating cash flow of $330.62M and capital expenditures of $151.22M giving an FCF of $179.4M. In 2018, the regular dividend required roughly $116.4M based on 24 million shares. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~65%, which is below my threshold of 70%.

Cracker Barrel's balance sheet is also conservative with no short-term debt and $400M in long-term debt that is offset by $167.8M in cash and cash equivalents. Interest coverage is over 15X so the company can pay its obligations. The D/E ratio is a conservative 0.62 and below my threshold of 2.0. Hence, long-term does not place the dividend at risk.

Cracker Barrel Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

Source: Dividend Power Research and Calculations Based on Data from Q3 2019 Earnings Release and Morningstar

Cracker Barrel’s Valuation

Let’s now examine Cracker Barrel’s fair value. I use an expected 2019 adjusted EPS of $9.09, which is the consensus 2019 EPS. For P/E ratio I use 15.0, which is slightly lower than the company’s average 10-year valuation multiple of 15.8.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 26.0 I obtain a fair value range from $127.26 to $145.44. The current stock price is ~112% to ~129% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$163.53 suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $127.26 $136.35 $145.44 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 129% 120% 112%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using 2019’s expected dividend of $5.10. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 5.0% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $170. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $194.86. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these three models is ~$167.07 and thus we can comfortably say that Cracker Barrel is trading near its fair value at the current stock price. I personally would view a stock price below ~$150 or ~10% lower than the current price as a good entry point. Due to Cracker Barrel’s long-term operational success and upward trends for revenue and margins I do not require a significant discount to take a starter position in Cracker Barrel. But at the current price, I view Cracker Barrel as a hold, and small investors waiting to take a starter position should wait for a better entry point.

